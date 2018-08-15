Assistant Superintendent, Matthew Cuffy, Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, has called on members of the public to partner with police in order to maintain peace within the nation.

Speaking at a press conference, on Monday, Cuffy urged the general public to cooperate with police to bring criminals to justice.

“We would also like to call on the public to assist the police in the security of our Nature Island. That will help to improve and rebuild our nation and contributes in making our nation a better and more attractive place for locals, investors, stakeholders, and everyone concerned…” he explained. “The police will continue to work in partnership with the general public. The police cannot solve crimes without the assistance of the general public.”

Police Chief, Daniel Carbon, who was also present at the event, encouraged people to rid themselves of fear, and to come forward with information which may help the police in their investigations.

“I believe, and I sincerely believe that the best way to deal with criminal activity and just erasing that fear from our psyche is to release the information that you have relating to criminal activity, in real time; because when you do not talk, the criminal will believe that he can operate with impunity,” Carbon stated.

He advised that failure to partner with police will result in criminals becoming more “brazen” and “aggressive.”