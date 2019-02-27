Police investigations are on-going into an incident last week end in which 28 year-old Mackeon Lazare of Colihaut was brutally assaulted and was found unresponsive on the bay side in the Les Point area.

His mother Clarissia John told state-owned DBS during an interview that she was in church when she got the terrible news.

“While I’m in church my brother told me Duke Severin (Former Police Officer) want to talk to me so when I went to Duck Savarin… he asked me where is my son I told him I don’t know so I asked him if they arrest him he told me no, they stab him in Mahaut by the bay side,” she said

She said when she saw her son at the Accident and Emergency Department on Sunday, the day the incident occurred, she found out that he had been beaten and all of his belongings had been taken including a boom box, his shoes, a sac pouch with his money and a new phone that he bought the day before.

She said he sustained a cut to his forehead which was four to five inches deep, a haemorrhage to his head and a fractured scalp.

Lazare is currently a patient at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he will be later flown to Martinique for further medical care.

John asked anybody with information on this incident to contact police station.