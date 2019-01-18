Deputy Police Chief Davidson Valerie has said investigations are ongoing into a matter involving Carmen Christa Hilaire, 15, of St Joseph, who was reported missing earlier this week.

She was found by police on the St. Joseph Highway on Wednesday 16th January, 2019 at about 6:30pm after they responded to information which they had received.

“She has been questioned by the police and investigations into the matter are ongoing,” he said.

Hilaire is a student of the Arthur Waldron Seventh-day Adventist Academy in Portsmouth.

Meantime, Valerie stated that the status of the investigations involving the disappearance at sea of three men continues to be the same.

The men were reported missing at sea since Friday, January 11th, 2019.

According to police reports investigations are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Brenton Christian, male adult of Bathe Estate, Noel Lawrence, male adult of River Street and a male foreign national whose identity is unknown.

Reports stated further that on Sunday January 12th, 2019 about 2:00pm a report was made at the Coast Guard base. According to the complainant, he received a call about midnight on January 11th , 2019, that the men were in distress on a boat named “Tsunami” about 48 miles west of Dominica.

He took it further and went in search of the boat and occupants but that proved futile.

Reports stated further that searches were conducted by the Dominica Coast Guard, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) and the Regional Security System (RSS).