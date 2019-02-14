Police investigate fatal accident at MarigotDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 12th, 2018 at 4:02 PM
Police are investigating a fatal traffic collision which occurred at 4:30 pm on Tuesday December 11, 2018 at North End, Marigot.
36 year-od Valena Stoute of Marigot died as a result of the accident.
Police Public Relations Officers (PRO), Simon Edwards, said the incident involved a concrete mix truck owned by Jack Ghardakhan and driven by a male Cuban national and Honda HR-V registration number TM808 and driven by
29 year-old Casworth Charles of Marigot.
The other passengers of the HR-V are Bernard Viville, 29 years of Marigot and Victor Matthew aged 27, of Marigot.
“Information indicates that the truck was travelling in a southerly direction on the main road in Marigot while the HR-V was approaching in a northerly direction on the same road when the driver of the HR-V lost control of the vehicle which veered off its lane and slammed into the truck,” Edwards reported. “the occupants of the HR-V received multiple serious injuries.
He said the injured were transported to the Wesley Health Centre and examined by District Medical Doctor.
He went on to say, “Valena Stoute was officially pronounced dead by the doctor and her body transferred to North Eastern Funeral Parlour. The surviving occupants were transported to the Princess Margaret Hospital and admitted as patients.”
Edwards said investigations are ongoing.
