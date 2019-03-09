Police investigate Friday night shooting in Roseau and death in CoulibistrieDominica News Online - Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at 2:24 PM
The police are investigating a shooting incident in Roseau on Friday night in which two people shot.
Police say 20 year old Ingershie Peters of 22 Kings Lane was shot in the leg and was discharged from the Princess Margaret Hospital late last night and 36 year-old Peter Hodge of Gutter Village is at the ICU of the PMH after being shot in the forehead.
According to the police, shots were fired at the men while they were in a bar on Kings Lane which is owned by the family of Peters.
It is not clear how many people were involved in the shooting.
Police are also investigating the death of a 12 year-old in the village of Coulibistrie on Friday night.
They say the deceased was found dead on the porch of his mother’s home.
