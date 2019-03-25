Investigations are ongoing into a shooting incident which occurred at 9:00am on Sunday, March 24th 2019 at Yampiece, Stockfarm.

According to a report from police spokesman, Inspector Simon Edwards, the victim is 36-year-old Rudy Alie Williams.

“According to information, Mr. Williams received a gunshot wound to the upper region of his body by a pistol fired by a male individual with whom he had an altercation,” Edwards explained.

He said Williams was transported to the Accident and Emergency Section of Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) where he was attended to and admitted.