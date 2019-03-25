Police investigate shooting in YampieceDominica News Online - Monday, March 25th, 2019 at 8:33 AM
Investigations are ongoing into a shooting incident which occurred at 9:00am on Sunday, March 24th 2019 at Yampiece, Stockfarm.
According to a report from police spokesman, Inspector Simon Edwards, the victim is 36-year-old Rudy Alie Williams.
“According to information, Mr. Williams received a gunshot wound to the upper region of his body by a pistol fired by a male individual with whom he had an altercation,” Edwards explained.
He said Williams was transported to the Accident and Emergency Section of Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) where he was attended to and admitted.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Another shooting boy? All you not seeing Dominica is serious trouble with Ahab and Jezebel? Ahab was the worse king in Israel and jezebel was the worse evil queen. All you better get rid of Ahab and Jezebel because these two wicked and evil leaders will cause the demise of Dominica