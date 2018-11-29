Police investigate Tarish Pit shootingDominica News Online - Thursday, November 29th, 2018 at 9:58 AM
Police investigations continue into a shooting incident which occurred in Tarish Pit recently.
According to information from the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF), YouKinny Alfred, male, 23 years of Tarish Pit, stated that at 8:00 pm on Thursday 22nd November 2018, he was standing on the public road in Tarish Pit when a vehicle stopped alongside him.
Four young men got out with guns and tried to force him into the vehicle. He resisted and they beat him on his head with the guns they held. He was able to break free and ran but was fired upon. One bullet grazed him on his right thigh.
The men then rushed back to the vehicle and left.
Alred was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the PMH where he was treated and discharged.
He received wounds to his head, right toes and right thigh.
We lived in a Massachusetts town of about half Dominica’s population for 31 years. In that time (and longer) it had two murders – a mentally ill man killed his parents.
Dominica is filled with violence. That is one reason we left after six years and will never, ever, return.
During your 6 years in Dominica, did you or a member of your family ever experience an incident of violence or are you just reacting to news stories? Do you think that it is fair to compare your wealthy
Thank God you left
If only we can get you off our websites too!
This is scary. Much more mobile and foot patrol should be done by the police. Once these criminals are not apprehended they would strike again. The police cannot be everywhere at the same time but they can certainly do much more patrolling. Their presence needs to be felt in the different communities not only at demonstrations by the opposition.