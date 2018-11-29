Police investigations continue into a shooting incident which occurred in Tarish Pit recently.

According to information from the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF), YouKinny Alfred, male, 23 years of Tarish Pit, stated that at 8:00 pm on Thursday 22nd November 2018, he was standing on the public road in Tarish Pit when a vehicle stopped alongside him.

Four young men got out with guns and tried to force him into the vehicle. He resisted and they beat him on his head with the guns they held. He was able to break free and ran but was fired upon. One bullet grazed him on his right thigh.

The men then rushed back to the vehicle and left.

Alred was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the PMH where he was treated and discharged.

He received wounds to his head, right toes and right thigh.