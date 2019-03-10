Police investigating several shootings over the weekendDominica News Online - Sunday, March 10th, 2019 at 8:57 PM
The police say that they are investigating a number of shootings which occurred over the weekend.
Police PRO, Inspector Simon Edwards reported that Joanne Hilaire of Layou was shot multiple times at her business place by a masked assailant who then fled the scene.
She was alone at her salon, “Visible Changes” which is located on the St. Joseph flat, when she was attacked.
According to Edwards, Hilaire was brought to the Princess Margaret Hospital where she was admitted for treatment.
Another shooting took place at approximately 4 pm on Saturday near the CPS Pharmacy on Independence street. There were no reported injuries. Police are being assisted by a male individual in relation to that shooting.
Edwards stated that yet another shooting was alleged to have taken place at 4:2o pm that same Saturday, in the vicinity of the Public Service Union building.
The police received reports that a group of young men were shooting at each other. However, the police PRO said no arrests have been made.
This brings the reported number of shootings in Roseau over the weekend, to 4 including the shooting of Imgechi Peters and Peter Hodge on Friday.
1 Comment
Sometime last year after a spate of shooting the police was everywhere stopping vehicles and carrying out a show …They carried out a similar show with the use of seatbelts,only to forget it in quick time.I guess soon incoherent Carbon and buffoon Blackmore will say something too . Too many guns are on our streets. Crime committed by illegal firearms are not severely punished to deter other would be criminals. Dominica is not just suffering from economic paralysis, but criminal paralysis.
The police need to go at these armed thugs instead of trying to intimidate harmless unarmed protesters, and even cruelly teargassing them!!!! Wickeds!!!