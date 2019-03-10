The police say that they are investigating a number of shootings which occurred over the weekend.

Police PRO, Inspector Simon Edwards reported that Joanne Hilaire of Layou was shot multiple times at her business place by a masked assailant who then fled the scene.

She was alone at her salon, “Visible Changes” which is located on the St. Joseph flat, when she was attacked.

According to Edwards, Hilaire was brought to the Princess Margaret Hospital where she was admitted for treatment.

Another shooting took place at approximately 4 pm on Saturday near the CPS Pharmacy on Independence street. There were no reported injuries. Police are being assisted by a male individual in relation to that shooting.

Edwards stated that yet another shooting was alleged to have taken place at 4:2o pm that same Saturday, in the vicinity of the Public Service Union building.

The police received reports that a group of young men were shooting at each other. However, the police PRO said no arrests have been made.

This brings the reported number of shootings in Roseau over the weekend, to 4 including the shooting of Imgechi Peters and Peter Hodge on Friday.