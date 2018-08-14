Chief of Police, Daniel Carbon, has revealed that investigations are continuing in a matter involving the discovery of guns in a barrel at the Woodbridge Bay Port. The incident occurred in 2016.

Dominica News Online (DNO) recently reported, based on a release issued by the US Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Florida, that Dominica police played an instrumental role in bringing to justice, in the United States (US) , arms trafficker, Edger Edmund Francis.

The release stated that Francis, aged 29 of Tampa, Florida was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to smuggle goods from the United States. According to the US Attorney’s Office, Francis pleaded guilty on April 23, 2018 and he was sentenced by U.S. District Judge, Susan Bucklew, on July 25, 2018.

“When that incident occurred when we intercepted the barrel on the port with the gun I indicated to the general public that we are working in partnership with the US and we are assisting the US in collating the evidence and they were here, US special agents came down, we provided them with all the evidence that we had and they proceeded on their end to proceed with the relevant charge to the individual,” Police Chief Carbon said at a press conference on Monday.

Carbon made it clear that the police investigation into the matter in Dominica is still open.

“It is wide open; we have not closed investigations on it and any further evidence we have that can support a charge or charges we will do that,” Dominica’s Chief law enforcer declared.

He said it’s quite likely that the US is still very much interested in other persons.