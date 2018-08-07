Three male individuals were arrested in separate incidents for firearms, ammunition and drugs during a routine traffic stop conducted yesterday, in the Layou area.

Police say the arrests occurred between 4:45pm and 5:30pm.

One male individual had in his possession one unlicensed .38 revolver, and one live round of .38 ammunition. Another individual had in his possession one unlicensed Beretta. Yet another, had in his possession 65 grams of cannabis.

The men are in police custody. Investigations are ongoing.

Meantime, Roy Andrew, a of Portsmouth, was arrested Thursday August 2, at Castle Comfort, for possession of one unlicensed .22 pistol and 20 live rounds of .22 ammunition.

He was charged for the offenses, and was brought before the Magistrate’s Court, where he was fined $10,000.