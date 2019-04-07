Police make breakthrough in two recent killings

The police have made some headway in their investigations into two recent killings on the island.

Joey Kurvel Greenaway of Woodford Hill has been charged with the stabbing death, last weekend, of Eustace Ricky Joseph of Woodford Hill.

According to police reports, Greenaway appeared in court on Thursday. He has been remanded in custody.

The police said that Joseph died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.

Meantime, former prison officer, Roy Popo was arrested last Friday in connection with the shooting death of Keith Isles in Morne Prosper. He has been remanded in custody and the matter returns to court on the 19th of July.

In other police news, Woodford Hill police have said that they are searching for two masked men who they believe were responsible for an incident which occurred on Wednesday involving a truck belonging to Josephine Gabriel and Company.

The truck was held up on the Woodford Hill main road by the masked men who made good their escape with an undisclosed amount of money and the keys for the truck.