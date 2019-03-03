Police have said that security will be heightened for Mas Domnik 2019 to prevent any form of criminal activities.

Superintendent of Police, Richmond Valentine said at news conference on Friday that in order to achieve their objectives in ensuring safety, reducing the occurrence of criminal activity and the possibility of any critical incident, the presence of the police will be considerably improved throughout all Carnival activities island-wide.

“For Carnival 2019, our security strategy is primarily focused on crime prevention, traffic management and the enforcement of the guidelines outlined in the Carnival Order,” he said. “We will use all available resources in an effort to increase all our capacity to prevent crime or to respond without delay to any incident or accidents as far as it is practicable, possible to do so.”

He said police officers will dominate the streets within the City and in particular the Carnival route, to ensure that the parameters outlined in the Carnival Order to guide the conduct of revelers, are enforced.

He warned that persons bent on mischief for Carnival 2019 must be reminded that the laws of the Commonwealth of Dominica are not suspended, “and so the police will not hesitate to deal with those culprits lawfully so that peace and security can prevail throughout the Nature Island for the Carnival season.”

He further warned that no persons shall beat a drum, blow a horn or use any instrument within 20 metres of fire stations, police stations and hospitals.

Valentine advised truckers that the number of persons on the top platform of the truck should not exceed 10.

“The top platform of the truck wasn’t designed for jump-up,” he warned. “ The acceptable height of the truck with equipment is 14 feet.”

Valentine called on truck drivers to ensure that spotlights are installed both at the front and at the back of the truck.

“A fire extinguisher is also necessary and wheel guards should be attached,” he cautioned.