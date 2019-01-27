One individual has been questioned by the police in connection with an article posted online entitled “Three Days for Baby Sarah” in which the Minister for National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, was accused of alleged gross moral misconduct and abuse of his power as Minister for Justice.

Two days after that post went viral, Blackmoore said he had filed a criminal libel complaint against an individual for investigation by the police.

One person mentioned by Blackmoore in a recorded statement on the matter is Trevor “Tossy” Johnson. Johnson is a Dominica-born, Trinidad-based, chartered quantity surveyor. He revealed that today (Sunday January 27), he was questioned by the police on the matter.

“Five police officers arrived at my apartment this morning. They had a warrant to confiscate my devices, which they did,” Johnson stated in a post on his Facebook page. “I provided them with my devices and will be meeting them at Traffic Department. Yes, Traffic Department swoop down on my premises this morning. I will be accompanied to Traffic at 10 am with my lawyers.”

Johnson later reported that the police had interviewed him and one of his attorneys, Cara Shillingford, had accompanied him to the Traffic Department.

“Questions were merely about the MITC [Mass In The Cemetery] story, which was posted on this Group. Other questions were really about what I know about the story. If I had posted it on my page. I mean, who posts or shares allegations on your personal page?,” he asked. “Once you do, you are actually taking full ownership of the article, right?……….”

Johnson went on to say, “All I did on January 1, 2019 was posted masinthecemetery.com. I NEVER included the extension containing the article.”

He said other questions asked by the police were about Clint Lowe “or the person who setup the domain” and added, “My attorneys advised not to answer any question, not even my name,”

He said he had used his sister’s laptop computer to post the message as the police were still in possession of his Iphone and Mac Air [computer].