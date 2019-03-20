Share
The police continue their investigation into the death of a 12-year-old male student of the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School.

The boy was found dead on his mother’s porch earlier this month in the village of Coulibistrie.

On Tuesday, one individual was picked up for questioning in relation to the student’s death and is now in police custody.

DNO will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.