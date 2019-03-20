Police questioning individual in connection with death of 12 year-oldDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 at 10:16 AM
The police continue their investigation into the death of a 12-year-old male student of the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School.
The boy was found dead on his mother’s porch earlier this month in the village of Coulibistrie.
On Tuesday, one individual was picked up for questioning in relation to the student’s death and is now in police custody.
DNO will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.
