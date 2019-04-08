Police release calypsonian “Soul Puss”

Soul Puss

Calypsonian, Dave “Soul Puss” Pascal who was arrested by police on Saturday morning (March 6, 2019) has been released.

Pascal was involved in a protest action at Marigot on Friday march 5, 2019. He was also the emcee the night before (Thursday march 4) at a UWP meeting at Marigot.

According to information reaching DNO, Pascal was released on Saturday afternoon.

Opposition leader, Lennox Linton expressed concern following Pascal’s arrest pointing out that the protest action in which Pascal had been involved was undertaken by Marigot residents to express their dissatisfaction over the delay in the construction of the Marigot Hospital following its shutdown and the subsequent closure of the health centre in the village.

Linton said the situation is affecting the health services in Marigot and other communities in the Northeast Health District from Crayfish River to Calibishie and people in those circumstances, have a legitimate right to dissent, to protest, to ask questions and to make demands for the situation to be rectified.

“That is the context in which Soul Puss and many other Dominicans in the Marigot area and surrounding communities were demonstrating on Weirs Flat this week,” Linton said in an interview with DBS Radio. “It disturbs me that every time people stand for their rights, some police officer comes up with the idea that they inciting. We have come to this juncture in Dominica once again.”

Although Pascal was released, police say they continue to investigate the matter.

Protesters at Marigot on Friday

  1. wallace hussey
    April 8, 2019

    That is some kind of protest people hiding their faces the village of Marigot
    have more than a dozen supporters and that all that show up for a protest ? there
    is more to it than the story we are getting.

