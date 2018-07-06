The police have released photos of two men who are wanted for murder in connection with the shooting of Telford Kerry Ursan George, 27, of Stockfarm.

George was shot and killed in what appears to be a drive-by shooting which took place on July 4, 2018, at around 10:15 am in Newtown.

The wanted men are 22 year-old Jason Telemaque and Leon Ettienne aged 27, both of Loubiere.

The police said that George received gunshot wounds to his right thigh and waist after he was shot twice by a pillion rider on a motor scooter which was traveling south on the Newtown public road.

According to the police report George was at the time standing close to a bus parked on the western side of the Newtown public road.

The police are asking anyone with information as to the whereabouts of these suspects, to call the Criminal Investigations Department at 266 5157, 266 5119 or Police Headquarters using the Emergency number 911.