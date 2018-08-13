Chief of Police, Daniel Carbon, has reported a startling five murders for the year thus far—three of which involved the use of firearms, while the remaining two involved other weapons.

On January 1, Derek Peters of Portsmouth succumbed to injuries he sustained as a result of a gunshot wound to the back of the neck., Shian John, commonly known as Lloyd Casimir, of Salisbury, was beaten to death, on March 4. On March 10, 39-year-old Englebert Laurent, of Good Hope, died as a result of blows sustained to the head. Telford Kerry Ursan George, of Stockfarm, was shot dead at Newtown, on July 4. Individuals have been charged in connection with these matters, and are on remand at the Dominica State Prison.

Most recently, Esron Roberts of Montin, Grand Bay, was fatally shot in the city of Roseau, on August 8, 2018, at about 9:25am. Investigations into this matter are ongoing.

At a press conference on Monday morning, Carbon condemned the murder of a man in plain view of passers-by, and appealed to the public to assist the police in bringing the culprits to justice.

“I take this opportunity to call on the general public to provide information that will help in bringing perpetrators to justice for this brazen and callous attack, resulting in a murder…in the full view of people,” he said. “People saw what happened, and I appeal to the general public to assist the police to solve this crime, and to ensure that justice is done.

Two men have since been taken into custody, in connection with the murder on August 8.

Carbon revealed that one loaded 9mm pistol, and two loaded 9mm magazines were found and seized by the police while responding to this murder.

He assured that the police would spare no effort in ensuring that Dominica is “a safe and secure place for all,” and he issued a warning to “criminals who believe that they can commit these violent, brazen attacks with impunity, that the police will ensure that they will face justice, one way or another.”

Deputy Chief of Police, Davidson Valerie, chimed in on the matter, stating that far too many young men are engaged in “senseless and unwarranted” violence, especially pertaining to the possession and use of illegal firearms.

He urged the youth to find non-violent means to solve their conflicts, and cautioned that people who hold illegal guns are viewed as “armed and dangerous” and will be dealt with as such.

“This behaviour must not be tolerated, and must stop. The security of our country is serious business, and the police will do all that is practicably possible to prevent this kind of criminal activity,” Valerie stated. “We want to warn the people who are involved in holding illegal guns that this is a criminal offense, and those engaged in such practice are dangerous to our communities, and a threat to our public peace.”

It was said that three firearms and forty rounds of ammunition were recovered in traffic checks and stop-and-search operations. Four persons have since been charged with various firearm-related offenses, and are in police custody.

