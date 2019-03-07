The police are reporting that a number of arrests were made and some people were charged during the 2019 Carnival celebrations. However, they say that there was no major incident.

Eight arrests were made in the Roseau District for breaches of the Carnival Order which included possession of an offensive weapon.

One individual in the out districts was also arrested for being in possession of an offensive weapon. Ryan Shillingford, male adult of the USA residing in Layou, was charged for the offence of having in his possession, a firearm without being the licensed owner. According to the police, the firearm was a Smith and Wesson pistol. They said Shillingford also had ammunition in his possession. The report adds that the pistol was discharged in a public place in Newtown on the 2nd of March 2019 at about 12:00 am.

Samuel Frederick, a 27 year-old male of St Lucia was charged for possession with intent to supply 28 grams of cannabis. This incident, according to the police, occurred at the Ferry Terminal on the 2nd of March, 2019 at about 10:30 am.

Kester Cyprien, male adult of Bath Estate was charged for possession of cocaine and cannabis after having been arrested for the offence on Thursday 28th February 2019 at Bath Estate.

The police said that an official post-carnival 2019 update will be given later.