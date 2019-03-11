Police say Pointe Michel teen was not abducted, her story untrueDominica News Online - Monday, March 11th, 2019 at 8:03 AM
Police say the reported abduction of a Pointe Michel teenager is false.
State-owned DBS Radio reported this morning that, according to the police, Rianna Serrant was never abducted as was previously reported and that her story is not true.
A statement released by the police on Saturday, March 9, said that 16 year-old Rianna had been abducted by two men in a car on Saturday morning at about 9:40 am while she was on her way to her grand mother’s house.
This report was supported by Rianna’s father who said during a radio interview, that the missing teen had sent a text message to her family informing them that she had been kidnapped by two men.
Police subsequently reported on Sunday March 10, that Rianna had been found at Stockfarm following a report from a resident of that community who had seen her.
Now, police say that the teenager’s story was not true; it was made up and they are continuing to investigate the matter.
37 Comments
I think the public is right to be upset by this but I honestly believe that this is a symptom of a much larger societal problem.
True story or fake story why the police had to publicly make the young lady feel she is a liar? That kind judgement and unprofessionalism will only cause other young people who to not trust the police
The police is not making her out to be a liar she is a liar and I truly believe that she needs help cause something has to be wrong in her life and brain. On another note the police should charge her for wasting the police time she should be punished because when a young woman will really be in danger the public will use this liar story to justify why they ignore.
This is in no way or form a political matter. If this report is true the young lady lied, misled her parents, and most of all committed a crime by misleading the police.
This is a crime punishable by law. Those crying every day for the punishment of the unlawful must also be OK with the punishment of this young lady for the crime she committed.
On the other hand the parent need to deal with this “family matter” as it has proven to be such.
The police officer who responded to the parent he did not have time should still be fired, and his superior, his police station, and the whole police matter investigated, and undergo relative training in how to handle such reports in the future. The initial action, reaction, or lack thereof is still unacceptable.
Raising children these days is just so difficult. But many of today’s parents give the appearance that they so want to be loved by their children, that raising them “properly” is sometimes replaced for a desire to be loved. We must be more proactive less we are surprised by our children, and lost their love and probably worst.
How can this behavior be dissuaded and discouraged from continuing to happen, well a massage should be sent? This child should face some juvenile responsible consequences. We must never lost sight of the fact that police resources were employed during this investigation
Why is the PRO not making the statement and instead it is done by the Acting-Assistant Commissioner.
Just an observation!!!!!…….NO Protocol.
This is exactly why things are in LIMBO now.
SMH.
If u’ll keep doing that ….. Accusing and constantly talking negatively bout this things … It makes it more difficult on the child ….. Victim or not. Also I think the age of concentrate and adult hood should be raised. Cause people use these ages as exusess as a way to do and cause harm .
Did any one seek to see if the child was threatened to stay quiet ? Maybe the child was indirectly taught to stay quiet and to take abuse . U never know . On the other hand the child may have just done that for attention and indeed lied …. I believe that a psychiatrist and/ forensic psycologist should see this young lady and the parents …. Along with the people who she claims to be involved. Another thing … All u getting on for the child to get punished but it seems like all u never do something wrong … (If that the case with the young lady)
So what Skerrit have to do with that. Who’s to blame when our teenagers run away?
Everthing that happens in dominica we like to take it and run with it. She got kidnapped we ran with it now its reported that its false we run with it. What if we stop and think for a moment? What if she really was kidnapped and frightened not to say anything?
Why was she found unconscious?
Don’t be to quick to just absorb the negatives.
The hearts of people is becoming callous .
We must always leave room for what ifs?
Remember the media and police give reports but there is always somthing called the real truth.
Just saying
1. Who said she was found unconscious? If your statement is true, why was she taken to CID office in an unconscious state?
2. Why is it that a phone on 1% battery life has so much life?
3. Why not text and say X,Y,Z, have me, they tall/short/middle height, light skin/ dark skin, the vehicle colour is yellow, brown, blue black etc?
Is situations like these that make people question genuine abducted cases. I am happy that she is found alive and well because I too were one of those praying for her safe return. With all that said I would make an example out of her. Wasting state time and resources.
It would be gross injustice to penalize the child for lying while the CRIME MINISTER of the country does that every day. Matter of fact, every time the CRIME MINISTER opens his mouth 95% of what comes out is false. so this brings us to the proverb; “monkey see, monkey do!”. Prosecute those alleged kidnappers if they are adults (for sex crimes because she is underage) but do not prosecute the girl for lying. After all, the leader of the nation takes pride in lying to us every minute
You’re an embarrassment
She should be penalize for fabricating her kidnapping.
I don’t think this is a case of crying wolf, and the police force should be more responsible in putting out such information. This is a very unprofessional statement.
If a parent has been missing their child, and their whereabouts are unknown, then filling a police report is legitimate. I read this as the police saying that the parent lied about his child missing. That is pathetic. The policeman who told the girl’s father he too busy to help should still be fired, and now whoever put out this unprofessional statement which could do future harm to missing girl cases should also be fired/ suspended.
If after the fact it is found out the child ran away willingly, then that is an issue concerning the child/ welfare/ parents etc, and is a completely different issue.
Couldn’t agree more and the police and media house involved should be more responsible in desseminating information. We’re too busy to make statements without the real facts.
She should be penalized for fabricating her kidnapping. She made it so difficult for other girls who might be in trouble and will not get help.
Young children lying on people is becoming a trend overseas and Dominica. Every other month some girl “Running away”, but hatching such an elaborate scheme is new. I think this is worrying, especially as there are men who have been falsely accused and even do time because someone accused them of various crimes. I think an example should be made of this child for such a lie, you can’t jail her so probably make her clean a street in Roseau or apologize on the air or write a letter of apology to DNO, even those that “Run away” . We need to nip this in the bud Especially as someone can say X rapped them or did something to and the public will readily believe them even if it’s not true or not proven yet.
Because I saw so many theories of why that happened and who wanted to cut off body parts on all men etc.
If she lied, then she should be charged for wasting police time and resources.
So next time something like that occurs people will have nothing to say because nowadays people are becoming dishonest in giving false report about themselves
When I read the story and learned that she sent a text message to report the kidnapping, I knew this was a fictitious story but I did not want to sound insensitive and cause unnecessary stress to the family. No kidnapper would allow their victim to communicate on the phone where they could give descriptions of the kidnappers.
Why i do not see skeritt and labour getting some blame????
Some of allu get btehbeh or what!!!!!!!!
This is such a sad story. Now, it will cast doubt on every future kidnapping story of young girls. The irreparable harm that one fictitious story can do to an entire country is mind boggling. This is happening too frequently. I’ve read about very similar stories of missing young ladies in other islands of the Caribbean. We are living in a post untruth world.
*We are living inns post truth world.
I have already given my opinion in another forum. However I have to reach as much as possible to know how I feel about this. A lesson and message needs to be sent out to those who have big minds and believe that they can hide behind their ages. The commissioner of police has been beaten left center and right on crime in Dominica. He has no idea what to do and when the young ones are adding to his frustration toy need to pay for their actions. An entire nation was on edge. The police were stretched. Her parents were about to go loco. She is enjoy herself with amen and seeking attention at the nations expense. I say she needs to pay. If we allow this to go unpunished what will her next move be. Who will be the next in to try it. The court needs to ensure that those who would as much as think if throwing that know that they are doing so at the risk of spending time at the government hotel in stock farm. Arrest and charge her and take her before the magistrate.
I am a little tired of these runaways who cry wolf. The problem is, there will be a legitimate case where a teenager will need the public’s help and their cry will be ignored.
But the father and the so-called journalist were on the radio spinning the story.!!Wheh wheh wheh.
This girl should be reprimanded for wasting police resources with her nonsense. She should be made an example of by having to conduct community service. I say a minimum of 10 times the amount of hours the police spent looking for her.
I knew it from the get go. How can she call when her phone was 1% and she turned it off because she dont want them to know she has her phone. bull! in that 1% she text she could have said her whereabouts. They want to go and meet their man and making up stories. He sister also covered up for her too. I guess. The policemen smelled a hoax that’s why they didn’t bother to help. She pulled a Jussie Smollet. lol
Ikr….on 1% your phone cannot even power the light to send a text. Much less
As the police continue their investigation in this situation, I hope they make every effort to find and question the men who were involved in this kidnap or willing rendezvous, so that they can get a full and hopefully true picture of what happened. I am hearing all the talk about the 16yr old girl and what she reported and how it may not be true, but no talk about the other party, the men involved.
lol all you children deserve plenty blose boy! wicked and bad mind
Despite the number of false reports we’ve had from young girls, I chose to believe this one because the mistake of a few shouldn’t overshadow a child who may genuinely be in need. But alassss papa bondiayyyy. Mwen las èvè sa wi. Serious action needs to be taken against these girls. Believe it or not they have already conditioned us to think that once they go “missing”, they went to take “D”. And not one has proven us wrong yet. A strap in your arse you need eh, Shait man!
I am afraid one day the real thing could happen,and through no fault of the public,it may be taken for just another hoax…Teenagers take it easy! Listen to your parents!!
Let them cry wolf still even had people praying and crying
make her do some community service – make an example out of her.
What’s the word there?