Police search for escaped prisoner

Police and prison officials are in search of Fagan Jno hope of Portsmouth who was serving a 35 year sentence for a number of sexual offenses on a minor.

He was jailed in 2015 by justice Errol Thomas.

According to prison authorities Jno Hope was “in the garden as usual doing some work around 10.30am and when a head count was taken at 11am he was not located.”

Superintendent of prisons, Kenrick Jean Jacques and the police are asking the public to be on the lookout for him.