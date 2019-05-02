Police search for escaped prisoner

Police and prison officials are in search of Fagan Jno hope of Portsmouth who was serving a 35 year sentence for a number of sexual offenses on a minor.
He was jailed in 2015 by justice Errol Thomas.
According to prison authorities Jno Hope was “in the garden as usual doing some work around 10.30am and when a head count was taken at 11am he was not located.”
Superintendent of prisons, Kenrick Jean Jacques and the police are asking the public to be on the lookout for him.
John Hope escaped on May 1, 2019.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
I hope that John Hope will hopefully be back as soon as possible. This should be a police-community effort. Our young, innocent daughters are depending on us for their protection from these sexual predators. He did these heinous crimes but don’t want to do the time. When apprehended, he should spend the rest of his natural life behind bars.
Put a bounty on his head. 15k i bet you guys will get him by friday. When those kinds of devils get out put a price on thier heads. In the future those that try to escape will think twice.
So the prison doesn’t have a digital version of the photo or even scan it? why are we taking photos of photos in 2019. Like seriously?
While prison officers watching tv prisoners escaping freely, are we listening Ventura are we listening.