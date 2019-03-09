Police seek help in finding missing girl from Pte. MichelDominica News Online - Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at 1:41 PM
Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a sixteen year-old female of Pte. Michel who they say was abducted this morning (Saturday 9th March 2019).
According to Police PRO, Inspector Simon Edwards, the teenager, who has been identified as Rianna Serrant, was abducted by two unknown men at 9:40 am close to the Community Centre in the village.
“At the time of the incident she was on her way to her grandma’s home in Pte. Michel. Anyone having information, can please contact the CID department at 2665165, police headquarters at 4482222 or the emergency number 911,” Carbon said.
