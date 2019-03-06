Police seize drugs valued at more than 1 million dollarsDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 at 12:22 PM
Police say that they have made a drug bust valued at over one million dollars.
Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Simon Edwards said two males were arrested for drug and fire arm offences in the incident which occurred on Friday March 1st, 2019 at Syndicate.
“One Dominican national and the other, a Venezuelan national had in their possession, 37,500 grams of alleged cocaine with a street value of EC$1,012,500 and 83,263 grams of alleged high-grade cannabis with a street value of EC$415,000,” Edwards reported.
He said the Venezuelan also had in his possession 1.9 mm pistol and a quantity of 9 mm live ammunition and was also held for entering the country illegally.
