Police have arrested and charged well-known conservationist and democracy advocate, Athie Martin, with what appears to be incitement to block a public road.

However, at the time of writing of this article, he had not yet received a written copy of the charge.

According to our source, this information was conveyed to Martin by Inspector Jean Pierre at about 10:23 this morning at police headquarters.

DNO has not received information about the details of the charge.

Martin is being represented by attorneys Cara Shillingford, Gildon Richards, Joshua Francis and Julien Prevost.

Our reporter on the scene disclosed that the police had initially refused access to police headquarters, to Richards, Francis and Prevost who had gone to see Martin.

Police, armed with guns, according to Martin’s wife, Faye, visited his home this morning and asked him to accompany them to police headquarters.

Although, DNO has not yet obtained the official police explanation for the charge of incitement, it is widely believed to be linked to a call by Martin for people to take action by blocking the road in the area where they were located, to protect themselves from the flow of traffic during a CCM-organized demonstration in Roseau on Saturday, December the 15th.

The protest was organized as part of the CCM’s campaign for free and fair elections in Dominica.

Martin is expected to appear in the Roseau Magistrate court at 2 pm today.