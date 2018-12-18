UPDATE: Athie Martin arrested and charged with incitementDominica News Online - Tuesday, December 18th, 2018 at 9:57 AM
Police have arrested and charged well-known conservationist and democracy advocate, Athie Martin, with what appears to be incitement to block a public road.
However, at the time of writing of this article, he had not yet received a written copy of the charge.
According to our source, this information was conveyed to Martin by Inspector Jean Pierre at about 10:23 this morning at police headquarters.
DNO has not received information about the details of the charge.
Martin is being represented by attorneys Cara Shillingford, Gildon Richards, Joshua Francis and Julien Prevost.
Our reporter on the scene disclosed that the police had initially refused access to police headquarters, to Richards, Francis and Prevost who had gone to see Martin.
Police, armed with guns, according to Martin’s wife, Faye, visited his home this morning and asked him to accompany them to police headquarters.
Although, DNO has not yet obtained the official police explanation for the charge of incitement, it is widely believed to be linked to a call by Martin for people to take action by blocking the road in the area where they were located, to protect themselves from the flow of traffic during a CCM-organized demonstration in Roseau on Saturday, December the 15th.
The protest was organized as part of the CCM’s campaign for free and fair elections in Dominica.
Martin is expected to appear in the Roseau Magistrate court at 2 pm today.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
25 Comments
well to tell people the truth i am the most anti Skerrit person on this planet but. to tell you the truth it is actually illegal to block a public road in dca. so if he was inciting the people to block the road illegally, then yes he should be charged with incitement but in that same statement i will also say that skerrit himself should also be arrested for a statement he made years ago on a political stage
“I view them as traitors and I want you to do the same as well,” he told supporters. :When you see them on the streets, in the supermarket, at a funeral, on a plane or even in their cars, shout out to every single one of them – Traitor! What do you call them? Traitor! When you see Lennox Linton, what do you call him? Traitor! When you see Thomson Fontaine, what do you call him? Traitor! When you see Monelle Williams, what do you call her? Traitor!!”}
what is good for the goose is good for the gander. so skerrit should be in the cell next to mr martin
It appears that someone came to the realization that “oops, we forgot to make arrests on Saturday that justified our use of the Riot Squad and tear gas…gotta get that fixed this morning”. Because otherwise there was no justification.
Our DA police need to learn from the Jamaican and Trini police. I think the UWP would appreciate that instead. The people respect the police in these countries and the police is very tolerant to unlawful protest.
Tom, while I appreciate your comments I must make it clear that this did not constitute an unlawful protest.
Skerritt and his henchmen are trying to create a scenario where they can justify the charge of incitement for which Linton and others are being brought to court. Their case is a weak one so if they can point to others who they claim are inciting violence and find them guilty then it will bolster their effort to divide the opposition. Don’t worry brother Athie, your efforts will not go in vain. You will be vindicated and the dark ruling regime will fall soon
Trump up charges again………. ..Soon they will be planting evidence on citizens to arrest them because they are voicing their dissatisfaction with the DLP GOVT.
Skerrit and his Mongoose Gang( SSU).
It is TIME for folks to defend themselves.
Pure bull charge,Mr.martin do not let Skerrit scare you,Skerrit is a coward and is using the police force,for his own political use,Dominica is being ruined by this dictator,Skerrit your day of havoc will come to and end shortly.
Dominica is in a sad state of affairs. I do not support any political party in particular but Dominica is way behind in the region. The opposition is being oppressed by the government and this is one of many forms of living under a dictatorship. Dominica is following the lines of Mengistu in Ethiopa, and other dictatorial regimes in African. It is a right down shame, but history has proven that all dictators FALL.
Intimidation… the only way they can hang onto their power… what a way to run a country… it’s jokes!
Voisin, s’il te plaît, dis-moi ce qui nous est arrivé à la Dominique, eh? Que s’est-il passé à la Dominique le week-end dernier?
I ask in French because we seemingly no longer understand English in its simplest terms. Dominica only understands the language of politics and I hope, maybe some French creole & French. I hope we are not descending into MACAQUIWE, KOSHONI, BAGAI SORT and LA BÊTISE!
I lived in Ukraine and Russia and visited these countries multiple times: Poland, the then East Germany, Crimea, Moldova, Romania border town, the border of Czechoslovakia, Cuba, Venezuela, Turkey, the Golan Heights.
The lesson from all these countries is NEVER INTIMIDATE THE MASSES.
Cet animal est très méchant:(This animal is very wicked)
Quand on l’attaque, il se défend.(when you attack it, it defends itself)
We must learn dialogue, negotiation, détente, rapprochement, and collaboration. Dominica has most of what it needs to develop – we just seem not able to harness it properly.
Sylvester I am confuse, who is intimidating the public???? Athie cannot tell the 12 people to block government road on his wills and fancies and get away with it, or in your books he can?
The masses are not interested in the rubbish and desperate tactics those who oppose the DLP governance comes up with and that’s getting them extremely angry!!!!
Joe, the police chief himself say today that they are there to protect the people so why did his men attack them instead, without provocation? I feel the police came ready for action, all geared up and wind up. They could not go home without showing off what they can do, they must let off steam. Someone could have been seriously hurt and I would blame the police for that.
You might want to remove Cuba and Venezuela from that list as those populations are completely subdued right now and directly as a result of this type of political maneuvering.
They start small and continuously make steps to erode constitutional rights until they have enough power to go full force. Add to that a completely blind and ignorant majority who are blinded by colors and cheap thrills and handouts and you have the perfect recipe for a totalitarian regime.
I can only hope that we never go down that path.
In this case I believe the translation of “mechant” as “mean” would be more appropriate.
We all need to stop Skerrit. We can not allow this to continue. Who does Skerrit think he is?? Throw the thief of!
Change is a must labour must go
I want to know who gave the order? Selective arrest is not enforcing law. Was the lady who threw the hot water on young man arrested. Are the ministers who sexually harrased our young women in gov offices arrested? Are the know drug dealers who destroy our youth arrested? Are the gang leaders who terrorize oir communities arrestes? It seems like most of tbe folks who are reprimanded for speaking are politically motivated. It is also illegal for the Prome minister to ne giving orders to the police as to who to arrest. Skerrit needs to resign from politics becuase he is going to bring bloodshed to the streets of Dominica 18 years is enough.
Shaka, 18 years is enuff, 15 should be max. I wonder why they didn’t add term limits to the list for reform, but I don’t think he will bring bloodshed to the streets as you stated safely from your perch overseas. You all can still win an election, just be patient, it doesn’t have to be violent.
Was Roosevelt Skerrit ever arrested for his following utterances:
{At the public meeting the Prime Minister had said that he views members of the UWP as ‘traitors.’
“I view them as traitors and I want you to do the same as well,” he told supporters. :When you see them on the streets, in the supermarket, at a funeral, on a plane or even in their cars, shout out to every single one of them – Traitor! What do you call them? Traitor! When you see Lennox Linton, what do you call him? Traitor! When you see Thomson Fontaine, what do you call him? Traitor! When you see Monelle Williams, what do you call her? Traitor!!”}
Reminder – http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/politics/uwp-to-file-criminal-complaints-in-light-of-pm-skerrits-statements/
Isn’t the above also Incitement as defined as “the action of provoking unlawful behavior or urging someone to behave unlawfully.”
Surely such harassment is not lawful. What is good for the goose is good for the gander!
Not surprise at what is going on in DA right not, its a FAIL STATE. After 40 years of indep. just heard an add. for connecting flights to the island. My people this is 2018.
DOMINICA NOT A REAL PLACE XDD
In time to come, Mr. Lofty Durand will be next, then Coipel and then Blessings.
Fae continue to trust in God, he is a just God and persecution does not last forever, there is victory with God!
Their aim is to lock up all the leaders leading the charge for electoral reform ..Leaders will spring out from all over,but we good Dominicans demand Electoral Reform…This is not a Skerrit thing,it is a Dominica thing.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
Them fellas looking for it they go find it