As the need for heightened security for the Carnival 2019 activities increases, police officers around the island are expressing concern about their medical insurance status.

Dominica News Online (DNO) has been told that the police are upset because their insurance company, Colonial Life (CLICO) has been struggling and is being liquidated and has given the Police Force a February 28, 2019 deadline to accept increased premiums or face termination of their insurance plan.

However, the Police Welfare Association (PWA) executive chairman, Jefferson Drigo said that the deadline was “flatly rejected”.

“We are pleading for several years for government to amend the Police Act so that they can leave the financially collapsed CLICO, due to late refunds and failure to provide other benefits….however, government has failed to honour their promise to amend the police act so that they can change their insurance,” he remarked.

According to another police official, “Now as of the 1st of March 2019, the Police Force has no insurance for themselves or their families. The policemen are vex with government’s disregard for their well-being.”

He said certain people all over the country are treated better than they [the police] and are given money to buy and spray bikes and duty free to buy motor vehicles plus plenty cash in their hands to spend and sewo!!!.”

There have been calls for policeman to take protest action against this development. Messages circulating via social media have made claims that a massive sickout is planned for Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

PWA Chairman Drigo said police officers are very concerned about the Police Medical Insurance.

“They, CLICO wrote us asking for an increase in the premiums and we are opposed to it. They are also not honoring claims…we have claims in excess of nine months,” Drigo said.

He said CLICO’s request for a 10% increase in the premium was rejected and they wrote to the PWA via letter of February 5, 2019, saying if the association did not respond to the agreement, their policy would be terminated.

“We copied the letter to the Chief of Police and also the government and [they] now have responded to us,” he said adding that they would be having a general meeting of the PWA on Fiday afternoon “to chart the way forward.”

Drigo refused to speculate as to what action is being contemplated.

“All I will say is that we are meeting with our membership later today and from there we will know where we are heading,” he stated.