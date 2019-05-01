Police welcome new medical insurance scheme; concerned about its tardiness

A new medical insurance scheme for police officers was approved in Parliament on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore said unlike previous years, this amendment to the Police Act gives members of the police force the opportunity to work with an insurance company of their choice.

“The Police Act was amended by Act #1 of 1997 to provide the insurance for police officers. This amendment had the effect of binding the government of Dominica to one health and good life insurance scheme and company. It provided low flexibility to police officers or the state to seek insurance schemes with any other company,” he said.

“It became a time that this insurance scheme could not adequately provide the needs of police officers…especially after the company was on judicial management,” Blackmoore remarked.

“At no time were police officers left uncovered. This government has ensured ongoing dialogue on this public issue with the police welfare association,” Blackmoore assured. “This short but powerful amendment will have the effect of ensuring collaboration among the Police Welfare Association, the Chief of Police, the Minister responsible for police, the Minister for Finance… to come up with the best possible skill of insurance for police officers at any one given time.”

He said this amendment will enable the government of Dominica to provide full and proper coverage for police officers and their significant others, at all times.

Chairman of the Police Welfare Association (PWA), Jefferson Drigo said although this is a good step in moving forward, he is concerned about the amount of time it took to amend this act for Dominica’s police officers.

“It’s a step in the right direction for the police. It will affect the police in many ways in terms of our claims, in terms of our visits to the doctors and so on, and in terms of choosing our own insurance company. It is the step in the right direction and we commend the government for that,” he stated.

However, Drigo went on to say that those responsible for taking care of the police should do so in a timely manner.

“We are not satisfied; we are concerned, very concerned that the government took well over 3 years to pass this piece of legislation. We have been on their backs asking for that,” he said. “And we are just concerned in the future that these pieces of legislation get past quickly when it comes to the police but we commend them for passing the bill. We and our families will benefit.”

The PWA chairman pointed out that over 20 years, death benefits have not been paid for police officers who have died in service and said he hopes that during this transition, Colonial Life Insurance company (CLICO) can pay outstanding claims and benefits to police officers before they move on to another insurance company.