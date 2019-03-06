President of the Dominica Calypso Association (DCA), Davidson “Observer” Victor has said that the attendance at the calypso finals was not affected because of its political nature.

Victor’s comments come in light of suggestions that some people boycotted the show because of the political nature of many of the songs.

He said politics cannot be removed from calypso.

“Calypso and politics have always been brothers and sisters and you cannot remove politics from calypso because calypso is supposed to be the mouth piece of the nation and politicians are the rulers of the nation. So, the mouth piece of the nation will always go up against the rulers of the nation and that is the role of calypsonians,” Victor maintained in a media interview on Wednesday.

“If anything, I think politics enhances calypso because if you look at how the patrons responded to the political songs then you will know that calypso and politics go together,” he added.

Victor said that compared to previous years, the attendance at this year’s finals was not reduced.

“From the raw figures that we have, we don’t think people boycotted the calypso finals because of the calypsos…for the past ten years we usually sell between 4000-4500 tickets in the calypso finals and from the raw data, we sold probably around 3900 almost 4000 tickets. So, basically we are around the same area,” he noted.

The DCA president maintains that this year’s calypso finals was ‘reasonably’ patronized.

This year, Dice won the coveted calypso crown for the ninth time with two political songs which were critical of the current administration.