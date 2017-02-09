Address to the nation by PM Roosevelt SkerritDominica News Online - Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at 12:01 PM
Below is the full address of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit delivered on Wendesday, February 8 2017 following a public meeting by opposition parties and public disturbances which took place afterward.
Fellow Dominicans, friends, well-wishers….ladies and Gentlemen…
On Wednesday the 1st of February, my attention was drawn to a program announcement on Q95 Radio that a mass protest action was planned for Tuesday, February 7th in the City of Roseau. I immediately contacted the Minister of National Security and enquired whether permission had been sought as is normally done. As Prime Minister of the country, I would have been duly notified. I was informed that up to Thursday evening, even though repeated announcements and promotions were being made with respect to the planned event, no formal application had been made to the relevant authority for the hosting of such an event.
This was the first indication that Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 was destined to be a day that would go down in infamy. I monitored the continued promotion and build up to what was still, unauthorized activity. It was not until Friday afternoon that correspondence was received by the Office of Chief of Police, from the Public Relations Officer of the United Workers Party, seeking to hold “a public meeting” in the vicinity of the Financial Centre on Upper Kennedy Avenue.
From the outset the manner in which the leadership of the United Workers Party approached this matter was flawed. You ought not to promote an event and then seek permission for the hosting of that event.
Nevertheless, the Chief of Police and High Command of the Dominica Police Force, duly processed the application and convened a meeting of relevant personnel on the Morning of Monday, February 6th at Police Headquarters.
Note here, the persons in attendance at that meeting were the Chief of Police and the High Command of the Dominica Police force, Honorable Hector John, Honorable Joseph Isaac, Mr. Nicholas George of the United Workers Party, Dr. Samuel Christian and Mr. Johnson Boston of the Dominica Freedom Party. That puts an end to the idea of this being a meeting of civic society. The United Workers Party and the remnants of the Freedom Party were the joint architects of yesterday’s events and co-conspirators of all that ensued.
I am told that the meeting was respectful and cordial. The Chief of Police after discussions, instructed the organisers that the meeting would be permitted during the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 12 noon on Tuesday, February 07, 2017.
The organisers did not accept the times proposed by the Police for the meeting and further discussion ensued. They submitted a counter proposal of between 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The organisers then informed that the hours 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. would be for preparation of the site for the meeting. It was finally agreed that the meeting would be held between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. with the following conditions:
1. That the meeting must end at 3 p.m.
2. The provisions of the Litter and Noise Abatement Acts are to be adhered to where applicable.
3. The provisions of the Public Order Act particularly Sections 7 (5), 8 (1) and (2) which are reproduced hereunder are to be strictly complied with.
7 (5) Any person who, while present at a public meeting or on the occasion of any public procession, has with him any offensive weapon otherwise than in pursuance of lawful authority is guilty of an offence.
8 (1) Any person who at any public meeting or in any public
procession uses threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace or whereby a breach of the peace is likely to be occasioned is guilty of an offence.
8. (2) Any person who at a public meeting or in any public procession wears or carries any shirt, dress or garment, or any banner, flag or emblem bearing threatening, abusive, insulting or obscene words or slogans, with intent to offend public morality or to provoke a breach of the peace, or whereby a breach of the peace is likely in the opinion of the Commissioner to be occasioned, is guilty of offence.
4. Speakers at the meeting must refrain from making inflammatory statements to incite violence.
5. The meeting must be peaceful and adhere to law and order.
6. The Leaders and organizers of the meeting are responsible to ensure a peaceful meeting.
The Chief of Police also informed the joint UWP/DFP leadership that they would be held responsible for any violation of the conditions set for the meeting.
Representatives of the two Opposition parties agreed to the terms and conditions set in the permission for the meeting.
They left the meeting, I am told, expressing satisfaction with the professional conduct of the meeting.
Very important to note, Ladies and Gentlemen, is that although the members of the opposition agreed to the specific terms and conditions of the meeting, they were still promoting the meeting on Q95 and social media as a protest action. Indeed, it was promoted and billed as “D-Day” in Dominica.
So emotive was the language used, that the American Embassy in Barbados, you would recall, issued an advisory to American citizens in Dominica advising that they stay clear of the area earmarked for this event.
Perhaps now, on reflection, it is reasonable for one to speculate whether the US Embassy in Bridgetown had gotten wind of the intended action of the leaderships of the United Workers Party and the Dominica Freedom Party; for their advisory about the likely deterioration of social order, proved to be spot on.
So notwithstanding that the event had been promoted as a given, long before it had even been applied for; and notwithstanding that the opposition United Workers Party and Dominica Freedom Party were promoting this event as a protest D-Day action and not a public meeting, as was requested, the authorities set out to facilitate the event in the interest of the promotion and defense of democracy in Dominica.
The venue was demarcated to be on a section of upper Kennedy Avenue between Independence Street and Bath Road, west of Arawak House of Culture.
The area on upper Kennedy Avenue from the Arawak House of Culture to Bath Road was cordoned off.
The meeting started at about 11:00 a.m with approximately 20 individuals, and not the 5, 000 that were touted by the organizers that would attend. Indeed, at the peak time, sometime around 2:50 pm, the crowd was estimated at about a maximum of 450 persons.
Up to 2:50pm when the Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Lennox Linton started his address, the event had proceeded peacefully and consistent with the intent and spirit of the agreement reached between the police and the leaderships of the two opposition parties the day before. However, when Lennox Linton took control of the microphone it changed the course of events and resulted in Dominica making world headlines all day today, and not for a good reason.
In his pronouncements during his address Lennox Linton, the Leader of the Opposition in Dominica and the man who fancies himself as Commander in Chief of the armed forces in Dominica made it clear that the Chief of Police had no legal authority to tell him when to end the meeting and therefore the meeting would not end at 3:00 p.m.
I expect that they will deny this, so I invite you now to hear Mr. Linton for yourself:
Transcript of Lennox Linton:
“We don’t need, we don’t need permission from the Police to have a meeting. But the Police is illegally dictating that we must start now and stop now. We can go up to 11 o’clock tonight if we want because we don’t want to offend the Noise Abatement Act. And we can stop at 3 o’clock if we want and we can start again at 4 o’clock or we can start at 3:30. We can do what we want, we are the people of Dominica and the power in people is greater than the people in power.”
At about 3:10 p.m, Superintendent (Ag.) Matthew CUFFY, the Ground Commander, informed Honourable Linton that the arrangement agreed upon by members of his party was that the meeting would have ended at 3:00 p.m.
Superintendent (Ag) Matthew Cuffy also spoke to other members of the United Workers Party to include Honourable Joseph Isaac, Parliamentary Representative for Roseau Central Constituency, and reminded him of the arrangement agreed upon to end the meeting at 3:00 p.m.
This notwithstanding, Lennox Linton continued addressing the gathering; stating that the meeting would continue until the business of the people was completed.
The Police repeatedly informed Mr. Linton and other members that the meeting should end immediately….But he refused to comply.
Again, I want you to listen for yourself:
Transcript of Lennox Linton:
“It’s not going to happen. It’s not going to happen. It’s absolutely not going to happen. And this meeting will finish when the meeting is finished.”
Fellow Dominicans, friends, and well-wishers, this is where the breakdown of respect for law and order began.
This is where a clear signal was sent to supporters of the combined United Workers Party and Dominica Freedom Party that the law was not to be respected and that they could do as they please.
This is when and where the cue was given for persons to do whatever they deemed necessary to forcibly and unlawfully remove a democratically elected government from office.
Everything that happened in Roseau last evening, was as a direct consequence and a result of the decision by Lennox Linton to say, in effect, ‘to hell with the police, we shall do as we please’.
There were other aspects of Lennox Linton’s address to the mob that had gathered, that could be construed as inciting lawlessness and acts of antisocial behavior. But, this is all now part of a police investigation, which I will not speak to at this point as I do not wish to prejudice the matter.
What is a clear and undisputed fact, is that the decision to break the law and to disregard the rule of law was taken by the Leader of the Opposition Lennox Linton and his mob of supporters who, merely followed his lead.
Lennox Linton, against the wishes of the police and inspite of the pleadings of the police, spoke way after the 3pm cut off time, in fact until 4:15pm…in stout defiance of the order to stop.
Indeed, even after pausing, he invited a few members of the mob to themselves speak from the public platform, knowing it to be in violation of the accord agreed to with the high command of the police force and against the clear and specific instruction of the Chief of Police.
Now, under normal circumstances, with the meeting ended, the leadership would ensure that their supporters would disperse before they leave.
But, on this occasion, and consistent with a clear premeditated plan, a decision was taken by the leadership of the United Workers Party not to conform with the directions of the Dominica Police Force, but to seek confrontation.
Senior Police Officers approached the driver of the truck used as the platform for the meeting and instructed him to turn the truck facing west on Kennedy Avenue to exit on Independence Street. That truck had been permitted to enter as a platform for the meeting when it arrived at 1 p.m.
The officers were instructed to clear the crowd to allow the truck to exit. The Officers were in the process of clearing the area while the truck was moving forward. At that time the crowd and members of the opposition party including Mr. Thomson Fontaine and Mr. Claudius Sanford among others stood at the front of the truck and deliberately created an obstruction.
In defiance of the instructions of the police they demanded that the police remove the barriers, and allow the truck to travel east along Kennedy Avenue instead. That demand was denied.
Now it is important for me to share with you the plan, which was relayed to intelligence personnel in the Dominica Police Force. Fortunately, for us all, not every member of the United Workers Party and Dominica Freedom Party is supportive of the militant, irresponsible behavior of the leadership. So, details of the plan had already been shared with the police and security officials.
The Police had information that the intent of the leadership was to stall the truck in front the Financial Centre and storm the barriers with the intent of entering the building.
This was the intent of the leadership of the United Workers Party and the Dominica Freedom Party. This is how they intended to “seize the seat of power in the country. They would have stormed the Financial Center Building and seek to occupy the building until their demands were met.
The Police made several attempts to clear the road by removing debris placed in front and under the tyres of the truck so as to allow it to exit the area but that proved futile as the people continued to create an obstruction.
At about 6:20 p.m., Honourable Lennox Linton, Honourable Isaac Joseph, Honourable Ezekiel Bazil and Mr. Ronald Charles requested an audience with Superintendent (Ag.) Matthew Cuffy who spoke with them and advised them to take control of their supporters and to clear the front of the truck. They then left.
The driver of the truck was ordered to proceed due west but the truck could not be driven forward because the mob was blocking it, and the atmosphere of the crowd then started to deteriorate. At about 6:30 p.m. the crowd started agitating and started chanting “Skerrit Must Go.”
In all this, the leadership of the UWP and DFP said or did nothing to contain the emotions of their supporters indeed, the following image, from the Member of Parliament for Roseau South, says it all:
Photographs of Joshua Francis, Parliamentary Representative for the Constituency of Roseau South:
This is an elected Member of the Parliament of Dominica, Ladies and Gentlemen. This is a member of the gang of ‘wild boys’ who attempted to overthrow your democratically elected government yesterday. Not getting what they wanted, which was to storm and occupy the Prime Minister’s Office -and with no new instruction from their leaders to abandon the mission of destruction, the crowd proceeded to do as their leaders had been advocating.
The crowd set fire to some pallets and boxes on the southern side of the road. The Fire and Ambulances services were summoned and on arrival they were unable to extinguish the fire due to the aggression of the crowd.
The Riot Squad was activated and the crowd was dispersed. They broke into various pockets and started throwing missiles. They were pursued by the different columns of the riot squad, who were joined by police officers from the Drugs Unit and Task Force. The Police were attacked with stones, bottles and live rounds of ammunition. Yes, live rounds of ammunition.
The situation deteriorated further and a number of businesses were damaged and fire set to various locations in the city of Roseau. The following businesses were damaged by the riotous mob:
1. Dons and Divas on Cork Street
2. Valentine Stores on Great George Street and Kennedy Avenue
3. PIWI’s ice cream on Cork Street
4. Digicel on Great George Street
5. Entrance door to the First Caribbean ATM on Old Street
6. Out Door World on Kennedy Avenue
7. Shine Union on Old Street
8. Duncan Stowe’s office on River Bank
9. Building of Mrs. Maureen Blackmoore on Fields Lane
Looting took place at both Valentine’s Stores , Out Door World and Digicel.
The Muslim Store on Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard was also set on fire. Thankfully, the fire was quickly extinguished by the Fire and Ambulance Services. Additionally, Police responded to reports of vandalism to motor vehicles, malicious damage to the concrete slabs on the E.C. Loblack Bridge, flower pots, garbage bins and fires which were lit in different areas around the city.
Thirty-two male individuals were arrested for various offences in relation to the reported incidents. Investigations are continuing into the overall conduct of the meeting and protest action.
The situation was brought under control at about 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 08, 2017.
Fellow Dominicans, friends, well-wishers, Ladies and Gentlemen….Tuesday, February 7, 2017, will forever be etched in our minds and hearts as the day that our beloved nation and our freedom came under attack from Lennox Linton and his band of miscreants.
In a scene reminiscent of when Tropical Storm Erika wreaked havoc on our country, Roseau was a picture of destruction this morning, because of yesterday’s undemocratic onslaught from Lennox Linton.
The wild and deliberate attacks that he incited yesterday were a slap in the faces of all Dominicans, who tirelessly give their all, every day to keep the country moving forward.
Lennox Linton and his cohorts shall certainly no longer be called Honorable by me. Indeed, they are, a dishonourable bunch; given the callous way in which they systematically sought to undo the good work of so many, by destroying our beautiful capital; showing no regard for Dominican lives, their businesses, or the state.
This act of wanton destruction is the latest instance of how much of an anti-Dominican rebel Lennox Linton is. Every time he has had the opportunity to represent the nation, Linton’s obsession with destroying our country’s image has come to the fore.
Indeed I reflected last evening and said to myself, ever since the entry of Lennox Linton to public life in Dominica four years ago, wherever there is a gathering, to undermine the name and image of Dominica, Lennox Linton is in the midst.
As a result of his actions, Dominicans both here and in the diaspora, are ashamed and disgusted by the acts of barbarism that have now tainted the image of Dominica in the eyes of so many around the world.
Even though my Cabinet and I stuck to the Dominican tradition of seeking peaceful avenues by exercising considerable restraint, Lennox Linton continued with his reckless policy of intimidation, in the relentless, unlawful pursuit of political power.
Today, regardless of political affiliation, I implore you to join me in rejecting his style of leadership and all that it portends for Dominica. Once again, the Government of Dominica will have to look for money to aid the victims of, this time, a man-made disaster. Once again, the social and economic development of Dominica has been set back, as a result of our having now to repair and rebuild the damage that was done by Lennox Linton and his UWP/DFP mob of power hungry fanatics.
I wish to assure citizens and residents of this country, that law and order is restored. The Dominica Police Force handled the situation last evening with exceptional skill and forbearance. Were it not for the actions of the police this matter could have gotten much worse.
I am not in a position to discipline Lennox Linton or his fellow mobsters. You, the people of Dominica, must do that when the time comes. I said four years ago and I repeat this evening, Lennox Linton, as a person in public life, is not good for Dominica. We have never had such in the Parliament of Dominica before. He has become a national embarrassment to us all. But, the time will come when you, the people of Dominica, will have to pass judgement on his suitability to remain in a key leadership position in Dominica.
My fellow Dominicans, we shall assist business persons affected by this act of unconscionable violence and lawlessness. We shall meet with the cruise ship operators and with the airlines and other persons doing business with Dominica and assure them of our suitability to be once again considered as a port of call.
We shall intensify our marketing of Dominica as a peaceful and welcoming place to visit. We shall not be deterred by the reckless and irresponsible acts and behavior of those who crave political power.
I keep asking the question, what do they hope to achieve by destroying the very country they wish to lead? This riotous behaviour yesterday is more destructive to the name and image of Dominica than anything that has occurred in the last 15 years. This act of gross irresponsibility goes to the heart of the image of Dominica as a democratically stable and peaceful place to visit, live and do business. The perpetrators of this crime have done Dominica enormous damage. But, we shall prevail. We shall recover from this and we shall move on.
I salute the officers and Members of the Dominica Police Force and the Fire Service. They did us all proud last evening. They contained a situation that could easily have gotten out of hand to the point of major bloodshed on the streets of Dominica.
I say to you this evening, my fellow countrymen, go forth in faith and continue to believe in this beautiful country of ours. The time will come when you will get the opportunity to express to Lennox Linton and his fellow mobsters, just how you regard their behavior yesterday.
In the meantime, let us hold strong and keep the faith. Dominica is bigger and better than those who would seek to tear it apart. May God Bless, guide and protect you all. May God Bless and keep watch over Dominica.
40 Comments
Keep talking PM. Then we will sue you.
You are not in a position to discipline Lennox because you have no proof. You just repeating what people tell you. Slandering the man name. I want him to sue you right back.
DNO, why you inserted what looks like unflattering photos of Mr Joshua Francis in the text of the Prime Minister’s speech? The photos do not belong there.
False a Flag Operation Defined:
“The contemporary term false flag describes covert operations that are designed to deceive in such a way that activities appear as though they are being carried out by entities, groups, or nations other than those who actually planned and executed them.”
WAKE UP DOMINICA!!!
And what is the conclusion? You continue to sell passports wantonly? You use the nation’s money like it belongs to you? You believe that you got a vote of confidence to continue doing the you do? That Dominicans no longer believe that you are dishonest man? Eh?
“We don’t need, we don’t need permission from the Police to have a meeting. But the Police is illegally dictating that we must start now and stop now. We can go up to 11 o’clock tonight if we want because we don’t want to offend the Noise Abatement Act. And we can stop at 3 o’clock if we want and we can start again at 4 o’clock or we can start at 3:30. We can do what we want, we are the people of Dominica and the power in people is greater than the people in power.”
Sounds like instigation to me!!
Firstly I want it known that violence does not solve anything. I am saddened by what has happened on our island.
But I need to ask, Why is it that the PM knows the protocol to be followed when the opposition is nvolved, but when it relates to his actions he is happy to ignore those same protocols?
Mr PM in some ways you need to take responsibility for what happened as you treat the citizens of Dminica with contempt.
You treat the coffers of Dominica as if it is your own personal possession. You should relinquish the role of Minister of Finance and allow that ministry to be managed in a an accountable and fair manner.
If the PM was open and transparent with the citizens f Dominica about the affairs of the country, none of this riots and discontent would occur on the island.
Wow….children indeed. Am stunned by this kind of address and language from the PM.
These two guys need to take a chill pill. I may hang out in the rest of the Caribbean instead of visiting DA.
All I will say is this: That situation is so sad! A very bad breakdown for our country; the saddest part is that this kind of sadness and shame was inflicted by those who claim to be leaders; and unfortunately, those fellows will still continue sitting at Parliament meetings.
What has gone wrong with Joshua Francis anyway?
However thanks to God on your behalf, Honorable P. M Skerrit; keep the thought that you are safe by His guidance; no man can touch you and the works he has appointed you to do.
And I have a good feeling that He wants you in that position, which He has given by the ballots of the people of Dominica; He will not remove you, not until He has raised another Servant to take your place. But that person is most certainly, not Lennox Linton nor anyone of his counterparts.
May God help you to find a way to help those people whose property, in Roseau, was damaged .
This is just hogwash. I not even reading that rubbish. The building housing valentines is owned by Norris Prevost, the one housing Digicel is owned by Dr. Ferreira. So why would UWP supporters target their own? This man must stop lying to dominicans. The damages done to both building is a cost to the owners of the buildings and not the tenants. So what mister think he saying and who he think he talking to? I smell a big nasty rat. Dominicans open all u eyes and ears. Take a look at how the Russians get rid of their opponents and then blame it on the opposition. Is that what’s happening here? A corned lion is a dangerous animal. It will eat you alive to defend itself. Beware! But mister gros boug know not even his supporters buying his rubbish. All of a sudden we have live address from skeritt. How much years he there have Tony talking for him all of a sudden live address on all radio station and marpin. Yes I! Tout sot say poo kyonay!!
Well well well, with no further delay, lets please allow Skerrit to run the psychiatric Unit at PMH because his psychology skills is at its peak.. Meh se pas tout jean Domnik ki sot et.
Somebody please give this man a cookie or a rough cake!
Why was permission granted to the organizers to hold the event and so close to the seat of power–your and Astaphan’s father’s estate? Why were no arrest made? Why are you negating the power to the people to deal with the opposition? “I am not in a position to discipline Lennox Linton or his fellow mobsters. You, the people of Dominica, must do that when the time comes.” Are you and your Ton Ton Macout police force lead by Daniel Carbon afraid of the backlash that your actions will provoke from the international community?
Well Mr. PM I am not a psycology major like yourself but I paid enough attention to know your reaction is that of a drowning man ready to clutch on to any straw, even the imaginary ones. As a fellow student of the 1992 CDCC class humble yourself and acknowledge your mistakes and seek forgiveness. You are now in the cross hairs of the US, save yourself and be the first of the bunch to make a deal with the FEDs and work with them at getting a deal for your…
Boy this joke of Skerrit reminds me of a friend of mine that set his house on fire and got compensated by his insurance because he was able to convince police that his cat and dog were burnt to ashes. I thought I had heard ND seen all but I was so wrong
THANK GOD IN HEAVEN we have a Mature, Civilised, patient, well composed, Respectable, and amicable Prime Minister, because if the Prime Minister was leading his supporters to lawlessness the way that Lennox Linton does there would be Political warfare, civil unrest, violent confrontations between members of the different political parties and Dominica would be reduced to ashes. Mr.Skerrit values human life and always tries his best to avoid bloodshed.
Mr. PM, military people most times use smoke screens as markers or to provide coner to extract their people from conflict zones and when the smoke clears there is usually no sign of their presence. However, I must applaud you for trying, good job, but let’s be real, your attempted exytaction yesterday flopped.
In many countries to include the US and the extremes like Cambodia in the not so distant pass attempts to remove and government whether democratically elected or forcefully installed was met with and dealt with in the most severe of ways. Take for example, in the US if you were just involved in the planning of such you would be subject to the fullest extreme of Federal law and would surely get jail time. In some other countries your punishment would be death, and thats just for planning. So, Mr. Prime Minister if you and your intellegence sources had knowledge of the opposition’s intentions to storm your so called seat of power and take over your government in a coup why were
Amazing how Skerrit takes liberty with the truth and tell outright lies for sensationalism and pure noticing. Grow up negro, is this what you teach your kids? That is irresponsible and unecessary, but clearly you lie so much you don’t even know the difference. You should be charged for spreading hate and propoganda sakway gas man.. which coup?
I listened to the movie of Skerrit last night and I must confess that the movie was well put together. Everyone who performed on Tuesday night after the protest had ended did a good job from the drugs squad with tear gas, to live bullets fired to the fire and looting and even the 32 arrests. The movie reminded me of when GON Emanuel’s house was set on fire and an actor took a other actor to the headquarters just to tell police that he did not do it. It reminded me of another show near the airport took place , which featured a burnt tower that cost $2 million dollars and fortunately Skerrit said he knew who did it but police didn’t push him to testify. It reminded me of a show that was played at the office of the DLP, when armed masked men entered the building and took the female security officer to the bathroom and went with what they wanted. Anything taken? Afforce these guys know how to put out a good show and get people to laugh blindly
This cabinet is a stain on the reputation of Dominica and Dominicans here and abroad…just shameful, the world is laughing at us.
Ok so you have 32 young men in custody like the UWP and Freedom can control them . Yeah right young men in Dominica will go to jail for UWP and Freedom no they will more risk jail if you promise to pay them. They’re frustrated and so you will prey on them to help you make those opposing you look bad. You are a master of lies trying to coverup your own crimes!!
Now can we get a long address like this one on the Monfared issue, the oil tankers in Greece, and when you’ and the other thrives are going to give Dominica back all her money!!
“”Thieves”
Skerrit talking, but all I’m hearing is Dual citizenship, bin bobol, pit toilets, and passport scandals. This man has the most scandals in the history of MAN KIND!
Skerrit, you now sound like Maduro and the other dictators… PATHETIC!!!
Wonder how Skerrit is now feeling,knowing that his concoction,is being laughed at and ridiculed! One can buy a Phd in LYING then!Why is Skerrit so much in love with The honourable patriot Lennox Lintons name?
Who wants to listen to a speech from someone who is allergic to the truth, from someone who is a stranger to the truth? Not me, I am not swallowing that pill you just give there, awa. You can send all your ‘big stone’ to burst people head, not mine papa…
My question is, don’t the business places that were affected have insurance? if not then they should have had, i don,t believe the government should be paying or recompensing for their damage, sorry for saying
Seems that they were insured by CLICO. So the PM is feeling guilty. We all know who was getting “free” ride on Leroy Paris’ jet.
Take a careful look at the business places that Skerrit said that were destroyed and you will see all of them are associates of Skerrit in one way or the other, hiis passport dealer, Valentine’s? What’s the name of skerro dad in law again? Who owns Valentine’s again? After my iindependent nvestigation I conclude that a brilliant show was put out by Skerrit and his team and actors and actresses performed remarkably well and deserve a good pay from passport money so people could see how passport money was spent. Masier quick? Quack!
Really??? You sound so dumb. Stop belching stinky bubbles. If they all or in some way associated with Skerrit or the DLP, wouldn´t it be fair to say that the UWP knew their targets and attacked these places with the sound knowledge that they are friends of Skerrit or DLP???
You people are living in denail that you cannot tell the difference between your….. Smdh
That’s the ranting of a derange man. Gason get out of there before it get worse for you. No body want to overthrow you we just want you to answer the many questions we have. What happen you forget we are your employer? You want to talk down to your employer? Have respect. this is our business.
This PM needs to go away, quickly!
But where can he go, we all know he fraid to go to the country where his children were born…
Frankly, not worth the paper it is written on!
Pm u and linton need to grow up u all behaving like children
Great speech PM SKERRIT. I will continue to pray for you and our country. God bless and protect you always. I would never even address Lennox and Issac as honorable. They are a disgrace to our society, but you as a humble, compassionate and godly man , I can understand.
LONG LIVE SKERRIT
I’ve just vomited in my mouth reading this
Surprisingly ALL of the 9 business places Skerrit listed above are places of interest to Roosevelt Skerrit and the DLP, including that belongs to his in laws. So I wouldn’t be at all surprised to hear that actors were paid to perform and Skerrit could find a legal way to pay them for so called looting. Let’s not forget the “who has a backhoe question” question and, how the cause of fire was determined within hours
If correct, it sound suspiciously like the Reichstag fire to me, blamed by Hitler on his opponents.
So one plus one, that proves that the damage was done by the opposition, not one was that of an opposition supporter, sounds fishy not true?
Hear those die hard dumb twets. Lol. If they tell u what is the color of red, you will say blue. Ya’ll just like Lennox…aggresive and foolish.
Address the Monfared matter Skerrit!!Are you the main witnessin this dreamt coup?Do you know Monfared well,well,well? Where did you meet him?