Attorney General Levi Peter has blasted the opposition for withdrawing for the current sitting of the House of Assembly where the 2018/2019 National Budget is being debated.

Speaking in parliament earlier this week, Peter expressed concerns and said Dominicans should also be concerned.

“The role of the opposition is to function on behalf of those who have voted for them and indeed more broadly in terms of the sustenance of our democratic system to engage in democratic process and part of that is to come to the house and sit in the House and do the work of House,” he argued.

On Monday, the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) issued a statement giving a number of reasons why the decision was taken, among them Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s unexplained absence from Parliament for the Budget Response of the Leader of the Opposition.

According to Peter, the decision by the opposition to absent themselves from the House is no accident and stated whether sanctions should be considered.

“Maybe that is a matter that the House should consider and to consider whether there is an appropriate sanction for such behavior because in my humble opinion it is behavior which is inappropriate and certainly unjustified in the circumstances,” he remarked.

Peter stated also the fact that the opposition has indicated that they have withdrawn from the sitting of Parliament, “whether that means that they are accepting that the salary that is due to them should be withdrawn also.”