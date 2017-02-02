Ambrose George lambastes UWP in CBI matterDominica News Online - Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 at 10:48 AM
Deputy Leader of the Dominica Labour Party and chairman of the Roseau South Constituency Association Ambrose George has stated that associates and surrogates of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP), both locally and internationally, “must be condemned for what it is worth.”
In a statement, George described the motives and actions of the opposition over the past weeks as a “roguish” and “calculated” and must “feel the power of Labour.”
“This is nothing more than a roguish, calculated effort on the part of the United Workers Party to derail the ongoing economic development programs that the Labour Party government is currently undertaking,” he said.
Dominica’s Citizenship By Investment Program (CBI) has been the topic of much discussion since a report on CBS 60 Minutes, which shone the spotlight on Caribbean passports for sale. The debate continued unabated after Dominican ex-diplomat Alireza Zibahalat Monfared, an Iranian national, was arrested was arrested and extradited to Iran on allegations that he was involved in that middle eastern country’s biggest-ever corruption scandal.
The UWP is being blamed by many for all the discussion and debate because the party’s Political Leader, Lennox Linton, was interviewed by CBS.
George is the latest Dominica Labour Party (DLP) bigwig to take aim at the UWP in the matter, saying the party is acting under what is referred to “as desperate politics.”
“This politically dishonest attempt at side tracking government from the important work it is involved in must not be allowed to go unchallenged. This calculated and mischievous campaign at tarnishing the good name of our Prime Minister as is currently being played out in the International media, cannot be allowed to see the light of day and so must be punished for what it is worth,” he affirmed.
According to him, it is in the view of the government that perpetrators of this “collaborated untruth” on the Dominica psyche “must be exposed,” and urges the Prime Minster to get involved.
“We urge the Hon. Prime Minister to do everything within his power to bring these perpetrators to justice,” he said.
He added that such peeople must “feel the power of Labour” to understand what is needed to protect a person’s good name and character.
He stated that the government should continue using the Citizenship By Investment program (CBI) as it is in “the interest of Dominicans.”
“It is obvious that the success of the program has caused a tremendous amount of instability for the leadership and supporters of the United Worker Party. Their only hope at getting into government is to embark on measures that will negatively impact the government,” he said.
He also said that any attempt to undermine “such an important contributor” to socio-economic development has to be “met head-on and condemned.”
“The promotions of the CBI Program must continue in a manner that will mitigate the negative impact this latest smear campaign can have. We therefore lend our total support to government effort at promoting this very import revenue earning stream,” George stated.
He urges all parliamentarians on the government side, ministers of cabinet, party officials, and all peace loving Dominicans to “lend their voice to this condemnation.”
“As a law abiding society, we urge all Dominicans to understand their role in ensuring the smooth and orderly management of our country. Any attempt to forget the laws of the land and to relieve the duly elected government of the country, has to be rebuked for what it is worth, by all law abiding citizens,” George remarked.
George contested the Roseau South Constituency but was defeated by Joshua Francis of the UWP.
Ambrose George a big man like you … you making sense?
Ambrose George, Ambose George….have you no shame??
RESURRECTION: BIBLICAL CHARACTERS WHO ROSE FROM THE DEAD.
Easter is the Christian holiday that celebrates the Resurrection, the day that Jesus was raised from the dead. Many people have heard the story about how Jesus died and rose again. However, many people do not know that the Bible tells about several other people who were raised from the dead. A list of them follows:ZAREPHATH’S SON, EUTYCHUS, DORCAS/TABITHA, LARAZUS NOT THE ONE FROM MASSACRE RESIDING IN NY, JARIRUS NAIM’S SON ,SHUNAMITE’S SON and now ABROSE GEORGE A POLITICAL CHARACTER rather than biblical.
Ambrose George we are in the beginning of febuary you are rather early.
R UHOPING SKERRIT RESIGNS SO AS DEPUTY u CAN BOUNCE BACK IN?
Please Mr. George I thought you were no longer in politics because you have failed miserably at it.–go rest yourself man – you know better…… I am glad that the people of Roseau south kicked you out….
SSSHHHAAAMMMEEE, Where were you all the time, you should not be talking at all after you fired. PLEASE do the Honourable thing just keep your mouth shot you cant give no directives.
All You give Ambrose a break now.
He is only following orders. I am sure the orders went out for all DLP big wigs & constituency groups to make a supporting statement for CBI.
Expect many more such statements to come out soon.
Labourites should see clearly how the UWP supporters are dancing on Mr. George. I know DNO this is thier mouth piece. But you read these comments. Disagree with them because you know better and yet still remain quiet whilst workers supporters just unleash their utruths as they wish. Sometimes one person writitng several times giving the impression that it is so many people. Labourites it is time to be counted. stand in full solidairty with your party.
Why didn’t you choose the landfill to dump your garbage?
He just woke up! Where were u for the past few weeks?! Slow like a palloot
Ambrose needs to keep his head down and mouth shut and recall the circumstances of dismissal when he was at the ministry of works
Them man trying their best to bring down DA….but we better than that, the PM and the government working.
Labour forever
Williams , I love Dominica , do you?
Think about that for a minute.
Boy Ambrose have guts! Fired twice by two Prime Ministers, for alleged corrupt practices, then dumped by the Roseau South Constituency, he suddenly resurrects and wants to give a speech on morals and ethical behaviour. Yes I! Doesn’t Margaret need you at her bedside anymore? Do you still dish out communion at your church on Sundays? Boss, westaytwachill eh! Chen cow quiet!
Here you go again. Ambrose was NEVER a communion minister at his church in Newtown. what you are saying makes no sense to those who know. HE WAS NEVER A COMMUNION MINISTER. AND IF YOU WANT TO GO AFTER THE MAN’S MORALS WHY DON’T YOU START WITH YOUR PARTY. YOU DON’T HAVE TO GO FAR.
Well he was a “”Lustre” minister.
But that’s what his good at what you think a RAT is good at ?
so run Ambrose run…
Ambruise Pwen Couwee!! DLP Usain Bolt!
Ambrose you should not even talk, you for got Ambrose
More jokes for Dominicans “must be condemned for what it’s worth”..hahahaha..it ain’t worth much at all coming from Ambrose George, heck it may be completely “worthless” even.
But, Dominicans shouldn’t be surprised, till now they never got to the bottom of who sent counterfeit $$$ to Cuba and had poor people children embarrassed and remanded as students in a foreign country..nobody paid for this injustice..
.They only care about themselves..The UWP has nothing to do with these passports sold to Criminals..how comes nobody in DLP asking a legitimate question about that..OMG!!..Get Real in Dominica ppl..Ambrose if you Love Country Ask Skerrit that!! Stop this foolishness..Allu under a spell or what!!!??
So Ambrose is deputy leader of DLP?No wonder we are in Such trouble…
Ambruise Pwen Couwee..Can you tell me about Monfared?
Wow! I Don’t believe Ambrose George. A spent specimen with no credibility and no shame. You mean labour party cannot find anyone better ? Shame on labour party man!
Ambrowse George it is because of people like you and your action that have the country in such a mess. All you fellas believe that the international community will continue to allow all you to use their country’s to continue your …… activities. the CBI programme is under pressure ….. and i am sure that these risk was not created by the opposition. I dear all you to set foot in the united states if all you have the balls.
my brother that’s all you people from that gov side can do in Dominica ?Tell the people how well Antigua and the rest small is. lands a doing with jobs and putting there people to work, on to Dominica but time will tell
I heard Tony Astaphan questioning the character of Kenneth Rijock and and accused uwp of having a man of such character advocating for them and he not seeing Ambrose? Tony “He knew, he knew, he knew,” right Tony?
I thought this man had left politics alone since Skeritt dumped him for the younger Josiah. I know all Dominicans have a democratic right to express themselves fairly, nut Ambrose, who had carried tons of political garbage when he was a Minister. The man should behave himself. Be ready DNO, for the massive amount of adverse comments that will be sent to you about this man. Dominicans might forgive, but they never forget, at least not Ambrose.
ope your eyes . Were you the one hiding Monfared
Look who is talking about misappropriation of money!! Am I death and blind now? Dominica finish!
Is it that some people just come out talking for talking sake? Ambrose I don\’t care how much Skerro gave you to talk , Shut up!
Sad state of affairs in my Dominica.
deaf. not death
Ambrose is deputy leader of DLP and he was voted out? So when Trump calls Skerrit for a very long vacation, Am…brose will be PM? How laughable! Ambrose I still looking for the bank address you gave. Are the out of business now?
“Possie Direct”. I am sure you are no fool. Please reread what you just read. Consult your constitution and say a “mea aculpa”. Not even your high school drop out leader will repeat such nonsense.