Deputy Leader of the Dominica Labour Party and chairman of the Roseau South Constituency Association Ambrose George has stated that associates and surrogates of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP), both locally and internationally, “must be condemned for what it is worth.”

In a statement, George described the motives and actions of the opposition over the past weeks as a “roguish” and “calculated” and must “feel the power of Labour.”

“This is nothing more than a roguish, calculated effort on the part of the United Workers Party to derail the ongoing economic development programs that the Labour Party government is currently undertaking,” he said.

Dominica’s Citizenship By Investment Program (CBI) has been the topic of much discussion since a report on CBS 60 Minutes, which shone the spotlight on Caribbean passports for sale. The debate continued unabated after Dominican ex-diplomat Alireza Zibahalat Monfared, an Iranian national, was arrested was arrested and extradited to Iran on allegations that he was involved in that middle eastern country’s biggest-ever corruption scandal.

The UWP is being blamed by many for all the discussion and debate because the party’s Political Leader, Lennox Linton, was interviewed by CBS.

George is the latest Dominica Labour Party (DLP) bigwig to take aim at the UWP in the matter, saying the party is acting under what is referred to “as desperate politics.”

“This politically dishonest attempt at side tracking government from the important work it is involved in must not be allowed to go unchallenged. This calculated and mischievous campaign at tarnishing the good name of our Prime Minister as is currently being played out in the International media, cannot be allowed to see the light of day and so must be punished for what it is worth,” he affirmed.

According to him, it is in the view of the government that perpetrators of this “collaborated untruth” on the Dominica psyche “must be exposed,” and urges the Prime Minster to get involved.

“We urge the Hon. Prime Minister to do everything within his power to bring these perpetrators to justice,” he said.

He added that such peeople must “feel the power of Labour” to understand what is needed to protect a person’s good name and character.

He stated that the government should continue using the Citizenship By Investment program (CBI) as it is in “the interest of Dominicans.”

“It is obvious that the success of the program has caused a tremendous amount of instability for the leadership and supporters of the United Worker Party. Their only hope at getting into government is to embark on measures that will negatively impact the government,” he said.

He also said that any attempt to undermine “such an important contributor” to socio-economic development has to be “met head-on and condemned.”

“The promotions of the CBI Program must continue in a manner that will mitigate the negative impact this latest smear campaign can have. We therefore lend our total support to government effort at promoting this very import revenue earning stream,” George stated.

He urges all parliamentarians on the government side, ministers of cabinet, party officials, and all peace loving Dominicans to “lend their voice to this condemnation.”

“As a law abiding society, we urge all Dominicans to understand their role in ensuring the smooth and orderly management of our country. Any attempt to forget the laws of the land and to relieve the duly elected government of the country, has to be rebuked for what it is worth, by all law abiding citizens,” George remarked.

George contested the Roseau South Constituency but was defeated by Joshua Francis of the UWP.