Ammendment to the House of Assembly (Election) Act causes controversyDominica News Online - Friday, May 19th, 2017 at 1:55 PM
The introduction of a Bill to amend the House of Assembly (Elections) Act when Parliament meets on Tuesday, May 23, is causing controversy and is generating much discussion on the airwaves and social media.
On one hand, the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) is saying that certain aspects of the Bill are encouraging bribery or treating, which is illegal in Dominica, but on the other hand the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) government is saying this is not the case.
Of particular concern is Section 57B of the amendments which reads: “For the avoidance of doubt, the transportation of electors or the facilitation of the transportation of electors to or within Dominica for the purpose of an election does not constitute an offence unless the transportation is provided or facilitated with the intention to corruptly induce an elector to vote for a particular candidate for whom or party for which the elector would not otherwise vote.”
“It is not right for the government to be sneaking in this draconian piece of legislation that will effectively legitimize the electoral offenses of bribery/treating,” political leader of the UWP, Lennox Linton, said in relation to the amendment.
Linton believes that more time needs to be taken to address aspects of the Bill because there is concern over things that will “injure the public’s interest.”
“There are segments of the amendment that needs to be revisited and there needs to be a white paper on this very important matter circulated for public education and to facilitate public consultation before this matter is dealt with in the Parliament,” he stated.
But Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit said the UWP is misrepresenting the facts of Section 57B.
“They went to the Bill and they selected a clause, 57B, and what they did was that they selected a part of 57B and put a full stop, a period in it and left out the second half,” he said at a town hall meeting in Goodwill on Thursday. “The Bill says ‘For the avoidance of doubt, the transportation of electors or the facilitation of the transportation of electors to or within Dominica for the purposes of an election does not constitute an offense,’ and they end the clause there. They put a full stop there.”
He added, “The clause goes on to say unless it has a proviso, unless the transportation is provided facilitated with the intention to corruptly induce an elector to vote for a particular candidate for whom or party for which the elector would not otherwise vote.”
According to Skerrit, if one stops at the word ‘offense’ in the Bill, the meaning will be different.
“But if you end it at offense, it will have a different meaning,” he stated. “But the clause goes on to have a proviso, unless, and it tells you what the unless is. But they leave that out and they go on Q95 and they go on the internet and some of the waste of time people in the diaspora and some of the people that they are using in Dominica are taking this and running with it without reading for themselves and informing themselves.”
Meanwhile, Linton has called on all “patriotic Dominicans” to go down to the Parliament building and let it be known that the people are not accepting amendments.
The UWP has also planned a series of town hall meeting that, according to Linton, will “educate persons on what is going on” and to seek the support of the people in demonstrating to the government in a “massive way” on the day Parliament meets for the postponing of the amendments.
The meetings will be held in Mahaut, Coulibistrie, Wesley, and Marigot, and Linton has urged all Dominicans to show out in large numbers on the day of Parliament to let their voices be heard.
The point is it is not possible to prove bribery if I give someone a ride to the polls. Is there a Labourite who would vote UWP if a UWP supporter gave him a ride? Is there a UWP supporter who would vote Labour if a Labourite gave him a ride to the poling station? Skerrit is submitting this law only because UWP has been calling for it for years but really, that is a silly and unnecessary law. Well, UWP, how do you like it now? Be careful what you ask for. When you ask for nonsense you get nonsense.
Are you stupid? If this is what UWP asked for would they find an issue with it now?
DOMINICAN ZOR EH!!!!!!
The second part of the this clause actually supports what Linton is saying…. because guess what>>>THEY WILL HAVE TO PROVE THE PARTY’S INTENT, TO DETERMINE IF THEY HAVE OR HAVE NOT COMMITTED AN ILLEGAL ACT!!! AND HOW THE HECK YOU GOING TO PROVE THAT?????
AND YOU MEAN TO TELL ME, LABOURITES COMING UNDER THIS POST TO DEFEND THIS!!!!! Stupid set of people, I tell you stupid!!!!
WHEN WILL COUNTRY EVER COMING BEFORE SKERRIT??!!!
After God is land/country…. but for this skerrities is Skerrit AS GOD and nothing after!!!!
GET YOUR HEADS OUT OF YOUR’LL A*SES
But Skerrit knows full well it will be near impossible to prove motive in a criminal court, unless the person who was transported/facilitated has hard evidence to prove coercion.
But then again, the person so transported, can choose to vote however way they please.
One can make the argument: is there a difference between one being transported/facilitate between Roseau and Colihaut on the one hand, and being transported between New York and Portsmouth.
One takes more effort and money, but for all intents and purposes it is the same thing.
From time immemorial, parties have been providing transportation to rallies and polling stations. I am not sure what the cry is about, now that the “doubt’ is being removed as to its legality or otherwise. What Lennox may wish to consider, is a push for the introduction Campaign Funding Legislation.
Right now there is no law against transporting voters. It can be done legally, irrespective of intent. This amendment criminalizes the bribery aspect of transportation. UWP needs to be more forthcoming in their arguments.
And I cannot fathom the idea that every foreign Dominican would vote Labour. As far as I see it, the diaspora are.All Dominicans, and they’d vote in similar proportion as the people at home, that is more than 2/3, or 15-6.
Stop agitating the populace. U have been rejected.
Why is the opposition talk, don’t say anything let the lawyer pass let dictatorship take root, then you will see exactly who will be crying
Typical of you Linton to stir controversy.. Listening to your rumbling there’s nothing anyone can do or say that you will not criticize, your criticism must be constructive..if you had any accomplished portfolio, I would say patience, but my boy you didn’t even complete high school or as an adult attend an institution of higher learning. Yet you are exposing yourself to know it all. We will never be the laughingstock of the world in the 21st century. The bank building a house and purchasing a vehicle cannot go in YOUR portfolio. Please let someone with a valid education lead the party.
Yes the last election labor provide transportation for a lot of the senior citizens, so who do you think they gonna vote for? LABOUR ka twavi , so lets fix that.
Linton you shut up your trap we are accepting the amendments is this not what you wanted now you get it you beating up yourself .read and understand
Skerrit why would you want to legalize bringing INTL voters to vote but not cleaning the voter list via re-registration with proper voter ID Card?
Skerrit claims he has overwhelming support of the people who live in Dominica so why the need to legalized the bringing in of INTL voters?
You said Dominicans who live outside cannot run the country by remote control but the same INTL votes can be used to keep you in power?
The people in Dominica both DLP and UWP supporters will not forgive themselves if they don’t stop the GOVT from implementing this DANGEROUS amendment to the ACT.
So how are we going to prove or disprove the second part mentioned by the honorable PM ” unless the transportation is provided facilitated with the intention to corruptly induce an elector to vote for a particular candidate for whom or party for which the elector would not otherwise vote.”?
And how is someone to prove that your intention was to just provide transportation? Cause you say so? I am no lawyer but this amendment is to allow politicians to do s**t and cover their a***s. People do not allow this!!!
As usual papie show will be dancing to his own beat of music. Over and over you are calling for the disruption of a civilized society. Why don’t you call on the people you represent to March for the health care facilities or better roads. People are laughing at you. Tell me YOUR accomplishment as opposition leader not UWP official.
As far as I am concerned it makes no sense to have anymore elections in Dominica until Skerrit dies …….. The man is desperate to stay in power until he is replaced by his son and he will do anything it takes to buy votes and bribe voters. So just let him remain in power till death do him part, instead of allowing him to destroy our country and construction, to stay in power. You have it Skerrit: know more elections till you die so please don’t go to parliament to change laws that have served us well for years. Please for God sake save our laws and Constitution because we will be in need of them when you die in office or arrested in office. Thank you
What??
Agree with you My little take….this PM it appears to me has no intention of leaving office. First he changed the law with regards to the IPO when he saw he would have been on the losing side of the law. Now with a case against he an his MP’s pending he is again going to Parliament to amend. The way I see it the young people of this country will in years to come talk of the warning that opposition gave and they paid no heed.
All these unsuspecting supporters are going to be in for a big surprise. This labour party does not represent the so called ‘little man” like it did in the 50’s and 60’s. These guys are just using the so called ignorant majority to remain in power and enrich themselves…….BE WARNED