An Open Statement to President Charles Angelo Savarin from Herbert Sabaroche.Herbert Sabaroche - Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 at 1:33 PM
President Savarin, my Faith in the Almighty God has influenced my conscience to communicate my deepest ethical judgement to share my profound thoughts. My sincerest and seemingly sound advice and expectation will hopefully, at this juncture of Dominica and the citizen’s predicament and adverse circumstances, not fall on deaf ears. After all, I will forever cherish the battle sounds “we shall overcome some day’’. We, among others vowed to promote, maintain, and achieve the Constitutional rights, freedom, integrity accountability, and democracy for sustained benefits to our people and the Commonwealth of Dominica.
We collaborated and shared knowledge, understanding, and experiences for more than 50 years. I once considered our brotherhood to be the sincerest of trustworthiness and collaborative prudent decisions and transparent actions.
- As contemporary fellow Dominica Grammar School (DGS) students we sailed through the rough seas from Portsmouth and Dublanc (the tween to my Bioche Village) to help lay the foundation of our educational life journey (1958 – 1963).
- We faced the similar predicaments with the same Education Minister with you teaching at the DGS and I at the Marigot Government School (1970- 1971).
- We among others championed the plight of public employees and the socioeconomic and Constitutional rights and privileges of the people of the entire country. You served as General Secretary and I as Assistant General Secretary of the Civil Service Association (CSA) during the historic events of the 1970’s to end the regime of the then Labor Party Government (1970 – 1980).
- We served, together among ten (five Freedom and five Labor) elected opposition candidates in Parliament
- We, and others served to revive the political circumstances of the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) with you as Political Leader and I as Chairperson (1995 – 2005).
- We served as the two DFP Government Ministers (you as Minister of Tourism and I as Minister of Education and Minister of Health and Social Security) in the Labor Party led Coalition Government (2000 – 2005).
- Given our ensuing political differences and fall out you chose to abandon the DFP and accepted a Ministerial position in the elected Labour Party Government and subsequently became the President of Dominica.
- I opted to reject the offer of cash incentive (Vanols Jno Charles – former DFP Chairman and Edward Lambert – former schoolmate and Labour Party operative).
- I also rejected the offer of a Ministerial position by Prime Minister Skerrit at my residence in Goodwill, Dominica in the presence of my wife Judith.
- You will recall our first meeting with the then College Teacher Roosevelt Skerrit at his apartment in Loubierre to be a DFP candidate. My first impression communicated to you of his untruthful nature proved correct.
- Apart from known personal and other deceptions, recapitulate on two of PM Skerrit’s explicit and covert manifestations with implications for integrity, transparency, and ethical values in the governance of the country.
- PM Skerrit and Ambassador Henderson betrayed PM Roosevelt Douglas with explicit threats demanding Ministerial positions.
- PM Skerrit covertly held meetings with Chinese Government personnel in Barbados without the expressed knowledge of PM Pierre Charles and the Cabinet of Government Ministers.
- After ten years, the manifestation of corruption that I envisioned gradually unfolded in Dominica and elsewhere among operatives representing the labour Party led by Prime Minister Skeritt.
There is unquestionably no doubt, President Savarin, that with your knowledge, understand, vast experiences, and now serving as President (the highest Constitutional position in the Commonwealth of Dominica) you can reexamine your conscience and display a high level of integrity. It is incumbent that your constitutional position placed you in the precarious position to use your prudent and legal judgement to:
- Facilitate the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skeritt and the demitting from office the associated Labor Party operatives governing the country.
- Facilitate the setting up of an Interim Government to overseer the Constitutional operations of the country until the holding of free and fair elections.
- Facilitate the legal process to embark on a Commission of Inquiry into the CBI, the sale of Dominica’s Diplomatic Passports, and other corrupt practices in the country.
Your failure to act in the interest of the people will destroy the peace and justice required to promote and maintain the provisions of the Dominica Constitution. The Constitutional rights, freedom, integrity, accountability, and democracy for sustained tranquility and development must remain pivotal and beneficial to our people and society. I still have the hope that above all else, you will rise above partisan politics, and comply with the responsibility to perform your Constitutional mandate.
For God’s sake, please restore my belief and trust that you can be a champion for and with people of Dominica.
16 Comments
was about time the veteran politicians begin to say a few words.. good job sir
Mr. sabaroche i must say , the people in your community didn’t vote for u the went for an independent candidate , what give u the right to think u can just tell the prime minister to resign, you don’t even live in this country whats that all about.
please dont come and do like u care about this country , u are just mad they kicked you out of government no disrespect u never helped a bit
Before this thing escalates. If our leaders so love their countries respectively, they should humbly resign for the sake of peace. Because this thing is not going to get any better. Dominica is too politically polarized for the moment. This is not good for the future of the nature isle. I support the idea of having an interim government.
Well said sir.
It is said that life imitates art more than art imitates life. The Book, “How I became a Pirate” tells the story of a young man who accidentally joins up with a pirate band and learns the finer points about being a pirate including their vocabulary. He even dresses in their bloody red pirate garb complete with the black eye patch which causes him to see no evil, hear no evil. Interestingly the pirates are not very fluent and they just don’t read , so before long, the man becomes the leader of the Pirates. Yo! Ho! Ho! and a bottle of rum. Raise the Jolly Roger.
As a former follower of the Green Party, your article woke me up Mr Sabaroche. Thanks. .
Sabie don’t fool yourself, he’s part and parcel of the carbal, MEM Bette say MEM pwelle
“My Faith in the Almighty God has influenced my conscience to communicate my deepest ethical judgement to share my profound thoughts.” hogwash, what at stake is your political beliefs. Why try to disguise your political beliefs referring it to your faith in Almighty God influencing your conscience to communicate such ethical judgement. Why would you question the integrity of a friend and political ally simple on political innuendos.Why would you want your friend to do your political bidding simply by what you believe to be correct and moral, this is just an attempt to satisfy your personal political vendetta against the PM
The Dominica Labour Party was elected by the people of Dominica,why would you want The Government be replaced by Interim Government, when you have not given any facts and evidence to substantiate your case for such thing. Why do you think you can change The Government with such a open letter ignoring the wishes of the Dominican populace.
This a deep well thought out letter. I am moved, I hope it will move Charles Savarin to live up to your expectations of him.
Mr Herbert Sabaroche…Thanks, I applaud your bravery for raising your head above the parapet…no doubt the the search lights and bullets will heading your way . Some might question the timing and validity your article, but we all know that the truth will reveal itself sooner or later.
The fire should also be directed at his generals who know and can see whats going on, but are either afraid or complicit in coming forward. Instead we see article of supports coming from different DLP branches which is obviously written of by the same person, rather than parliamentary representative standing in front of their people and making their own statement relating the current serious issue ie. the CBI corruption. THEY NEED TO BE CALLED OUT.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Very conscientious words. I hope Mr. Savarin has a heart and will respond in kind.
“President Savarin, my Faith in the Almighty God has influenced my conscience to communicate my deepest ethical judgement to share my profound thoughts. My sincerest and seemingly sound advice and expectation will hopefully, at this juncture of Dominica and the citizen’s predicament and adverse circumstances, not fall on deaf ears.” I’m yawning
Put simply, It’s Time To Put Those Fellas Outside!
Well written!
I join in solidarity with you and await the wise decision of the President to intervene at this point in time IN ENSURING that there is a commission of Inquiry put forth into the CBI program.
“We faced the similar predicaments with the same Education Minister with you teaching at the DGS and I at the Marigot Government School (1970- 1971).”
You may have been a competent teacher, knew how to teach, but he was so incompetent, and could not even understand the curriculum to teach from it, he was fired from the class room to a nonfunctional position at the then PWD.
As a result of that he instigated the first civil war in our country in 1979, which lasted forty days and forty nights. There is no amount of reminiscing you can do or draw to the attention of that man Savarin that can cause him to speak out about corruption or anything illegal in the country, he is more concern of the millions he will make by the time his tenure is over!
Good letter lets keep the fire burning. put the pressure on
Good letter from the worst and most unproductive politician that ever pass in dominica, ask mr sabroache if he could ever question the iron lady at any given time and ask for her resignation