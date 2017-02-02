President Savarin, my Faith in the Almighty God has influenced my conscience to communicate my deepest ethical judgement to share my profound thoughts. My sincerest and seemingly sound advice and expectation will hopefully, at this juncture of Dominica and the citizen’s predicament and adverse circumstances, not fall on deaf ears. After all, I will forever cherish the battle sounds “we shall overcome some day’’. We, among others vowed to promote, maintain, and achieve the Constitutional rights, freedom, integrity accountability, and democracy for sustained benefits to our people and the Commonwealth of Dominica.

We collaborated and shared knowledge, understanding, and experiences for more than 50 years. I once considered our brotherhood to be the sincerest of trustworthiness and collaborative prudent decisions and transparent actions.

As contemporary fellow Dominica Grammar School (DGS) students we sailed through the rough seas from Portsmouth and Dublanc (the tween to my Bioche Village) to help lay the foundation of our educational life journey (1958 – 1963).

We faced the similar predicaments with the same Education Minister with you teaching at the DGS and I at the Marigot Government School (1970- 1971).

We among others championed the plight of public employees and the socioeconomic and Constitutional rights and privileges of the people of the entire country. You served as General Secretary and I as Assistant General Secretary of the Civil Service Association (CSA) during the historic events of the 1970’s to end the regime of the then Labor Party Government (1970 – 1980).

We served, together among ten (five Freedom and five Labor) elected opposition candidates in Parliament

We, and others served to revive the political circumstances of the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) with you as Political Leader and I as Chairperson (1995 – 2005).

We served as the two DFP Government Ministers (you as Minister of Tourism and I as Minister of Education and Minister of Health and Social Security) in the Labor Party led Coalition Government (2000 – 2005).

Given our ensuing political differences and fall out you chose to abandon the DFP and accepted a Ministerial position in the elected Labour Party Government and subsequently became the President of Dominica.

I opted to reject the offer of cash incentive (Vanols Jno Charles – former DFP Chairman and Edward Lambert – former schoolmate and Labour Party operative).

I also rejected the offer of a Ministerial position by Prime Minister Skerrit at my residence in Goodwill, Dominica in the presence of my wife Judith.

You will recall our first meeting with the then College Teacher Roosevelt Skerrit at his apartment in Loubierre to be a DFP candidate. My first impression communicated to you of his untruthful nature proved correct.

Apart from known personal and other deceptions, recapitulate on two of PM Skerrit’s explicit and covert manifestations with implications for integrity, transparency, and ethical values in the governance of the country.

PM Skerrit and Ambassador Henderson betrayed PM Roosevelt Douglas with explicit threats demanding Ministerial positions.

PM Skerrit covertly held meetings with Chinese Government personnel in Barbados without the expressed knowledge of PM Pierre Charles and the Cabinet of Government Ministers.

After ten years, the manifestation of corruption that I envisioned gradually unfolded in Dominica and elsewhere among operatives representing the labour Party led by Prime Minister Skeritt.

There is unquestionably no doubt, President Savarin, that with your knowledge, understand, vast experiences, and now serving as President (the highest Constitutional position in the Commonwealth of Dominica) you can reexamine your conscience and display a high level of integrity. It is incumbent that your constitutional position placed you in the precarious position to use your prudent and legal judgement to:

Facilitate the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skeritt and the demitting from office the associated Labor Party operatives governing the country. Facilitate the setting up of an Interim Government to overseer the Constitutional operations of the country until the holding of free and fair elections. Facilitate the legal process to embark on a Commission of Inquiry into the CBI, the sale of Dominica’s Diplomatic Passports, and other corrupt practices in the country.

Your failure to act in the interest of the people will destroy the peace and justice required to promote and maintain the provisions of the Dominica Constitution. The Constitutional rights, freedom, integrity, accountability, and democracy for sustained tranquility and development must remain pivotal and beneficial to our people and society. I still have the hope that above all else, you will rise above partisan politics, and comply with the responsibility to perform your Constitutional mandate.

For God’s sake, please restore my belief and trust that you can be a champion for and with people of Dominica.