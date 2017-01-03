Astaphan fires back at Linton over CBS interviewDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 at 10:12 AM
Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan has responded to Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, who demanded an explanation for alleged defamation over a much talked about CBS interview on the economic citizenship program in Dominica and Antigua.
Linton had written to Astaphan claiming that he defamed his character and his duty as a Parliamentary constituency representative, adding that he expects a response from Astaphan “forthwith,” as it is his intention to seek legal advice on “this extremely despicable behavior which you have so boldly exhibited …”
But Astaphan is not backing down.
“The man is unpatriotic, is a traitor to the country, he has disqualified himself from public office and as far as I am concerned, he is a disgrace to the country,” he told Kairi FM news. “That is my view and that is my response to his letter.”
Astaphan pointed out that Linton has gone on the world stage accusing the government of selling diplomatic passports without evidence.
“Lennox Linton has gone on the world stage with Huffington Post and the recent one with CBS 60 Minutes and in fact has accused the government of selling diplomatic passports and when he was asked about the diplomatic passport by Huffington Post, he had no answer and no evidence to provide to Huffington Post as to the sale of the diplomatic passports,” he said.
Astaphan also accused Linton of lying, saying that he told CBS that one (Rudolf) King (an alleged Bahamian fugitive) was Dominica’s ambassador to Bahrain.
“He went on CBS and he spoke about a gentleman called King who having diplomatic passport and was appointed ambassador to Bahrain,” he stated. “That was false. King, from what I recall, never had a Dominican passport or a Dominican diplomatic passport and I was never aware of him being appointed ambassador to any specific country.”
Astaphan also spoke of the matter concerning Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former Nigerian oil minister, who had a Dominican diplomatic passport and who was reportedly arrested in England on allegations of corruption.
Astaphan only described her as “the Nigerian lady.”
“He said the Nigerian lady was arrested and charged in the United Kingdom, that was also false,” he stated. “That is completely and absolutely false. She was detained by the British authorities and released.”
Transcripts from the CBS interview show that Linton never said Alison-Madueke was charged.
According to Astaphan, it is typical of Linton to never disclose facts.
“Linton never discloses the facts,” he stated.
He went on to say that the Prime Minister has addressed such matters.
“There is today, as I speak, an official statement on the prime minister’s office website or the government’s website on the Nigerian matter,” Astaphan said.
He also said that Linton gave the impression that Dominica’s economic citizenship program is the worst in the world.
He said Linton gave Steve Kroft, the CBS journalist, the impression that Dominica’s economic citizenship program is like a mail order system where passports can just be bought with a credit card.
“The man is a pathological liar,” he stated. “There are rules and regulations on the government’s website, there are registered agents that you must apply through ….There are four due diligence firms retained by the government: two in the United States, one in Canada and one in the United Kingdom and while I cannot disclose the names, every application is processed by some international authority, intelligence authority that advises government of potential threats.”
He said Linton is aware of all this and he “sits there smiling to this guy and to suggest that you can just mail in an order.”
Why are cabinet ministers still poor while you and your kind filthy rich? Everything has a beginning and an end! It isn’t right what you all are doing to Dominica and Dominicans. and you, you, you are the most unpatriotic of people. How Dominicans can keep doing this with you is beyond me. You are well off, meanwhile the state of others fridges and pantries getting worse.
“Lennox Linton has gone on the world stage with Huffington Post and the recent one with CBS 60 Minutes and in fact has accused the government of selling diplomatic passports” ……..but wait a while nuh…so how come every time some question is asked of the government or some issue about the government surfaces is this guy who comes out to answer nuh? is he the government, is he an elected member of parliament or is he a Dominican …is this guy genuinely interested in Dominica and the wellbeing of Dominicans.????? just want to know
Israeli police have spent three hours questioning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
over whether he illegally accepted gifts from wealthy supporters. When u ask questions in Dominica they attack your character but look at Israel development compared to Dominica you can see the vast difference in quality of life.
Tony calling somebody a pathological liar?
The Nigerian lady was only detained and release, Lenox is lying when he says she was arrested right?
Ok lets fact check this.
Google : “nigerian oil minister london” and see for YOURSELF what comes up.
Next
Tony : “King, from what I recall, never had a Dominican passport or a Dominican diplomatic passport and I was never aware of him being appointed ambassador to any specific country.”
Ok lets fact that this
Google : “Rudolf King Dominica”
You’ll get an article from back in 2006 where it says “Prime Minister of Bahrain on Tuesday August 29, 2006 received Commonwealth of Dominica Prime Minister Special Envoy Rudolph King”
So King was a goodwill ambassador to Bahrain.
So an ambassador without a diplomatic passport? really tony? you say you dont recall. One phone call and you can find out…so don’t talk that GARBAGE about you “cant recall”. I would keep fact checking everything you say but…I run out of space to…
So why isn’t this ………….. ,tony what ever his name is,isn’t brave enough to have an interview with cbs..stop hiding behind kiari fm
i watched the program and everything that Linton said was truth. what was so badly said for him to be called a Traitor and unpatriotic? when all the traitors are revelled in their colors. Will and come again Tony you all days will soon come …TICK TOCK
Tony where is your heart and conscience boss? Boss your father who laid a foundation for you, unlike most of us, is dead and has not been buried. People are sympathising with your family as we speak. Boss shouldn’t you be showing some respect to him until he is buried? What a shame and disgrace ? If that’s how you are treating the death of your father I don’t want to see how you would treat others.
I just emailed Steve Kroft CBS 60Minutes telling him his reporting was false, i hope he can contact Mr Astaphans for a new interview, we should not play politics with passport sales, this is affecting the Global community and could label Dominica a rogue state, we have alot of Dominicans travelling to the United State of America, we don’t want to affect their visa travel permits.
But Tony, you reside in the US and calling CBS news or any of the major news outlets in the US will not cost you a penny. So instead of hiding behind Kairie, that’s only listened to by blind Skerritites that don’t care a damn about Dominica, why don’t you call one of the US outlets to set the record clear? In fact instead of calling Linton all kinds of names, why don’t you call CBS news that said much to the world about Dominica and it’s passport selling business that the few things Linton said? Better yet, since u are in Dominica, why not call PM Brown of Antigua, and tell him how he put Skerrit in very bad light when he himself appeared on the same CBS news to defend his program, while Skerrit is hiding from the media?
How u can have hundreds of diplomat in the country well is now my da under hot water with us and stop asking ppl from the us social security numbers and say is for us saying is us that ask for that to be done all u just want to no ppl business it will take fools like u all to get it from them
Tony I like the way you responded to that letter you received,” The man is a Pathological liar, Unpatriotic, a Traitor and a Disgrace to the country!” Boss what else does one expect from one so hungry and thirsty for POWER? Desperate people will do DESPERATE THINGS.
Linton cannot do any thing else but smile, he needs to keep on smiling any other face features will frighten the world.Why dont he do something constructive with his energy like start a project for youngsters. According to him and others Skerrit is useless, he should be the better one stand on his big head and do eomething cha.
Nah Tony, Linton was not the one to point out the dangers of the diplomatic passport operation. Dominica was singled out, not by Linton, for its role in selling diplomatic passports. Whether or not Linton had been interviewed, US Homeland Security is already well aware of all of you all’s operations. Whether or not Linton had been interviewed, that would not have changed the stance of US Homeland Security.
Amen to that my wise spider. Well observed. The ….. have been found out and are now accusing their neighbour for telling on them and cursing him for selling them out instead of apologising to their very own people they ……from in the first place. Sadly typical but not unusual.
Astaphan is not elected to speak on anyone’s behalf so he should STFU. Plain and simple. All this passport stuff is going to do is invite crooks and scoundrels to our shores thereby making the life for those of us who actually care about our Homeland to be stained and worsen. Wait till the bottom of the pot drop and you will see misery.
DNO i love the fact that you fact checked some of the rubbish Tony spewed. As a UWP supporter I listened to the program and to tell you the truth I think all the hype was about nothing. I dont see why tony workin up himself. Nothing said on the program was false and it was nothing we havent heard of before. The fact of the matter is there have been questionable people who possess our diplomatic passports. People who have no righr to be our diplomats. The only logical conclusion is that these passports are being sold to them!
Astaphan is not backing down….what I interpret here is this is, who really this Astaphan man is?.
This statement is really about Tony and he puts it better than you or me…..Here goes, and we quote him:
“The man (Astaphan) is unpatriotic, is a traitor to the country, he has disqualified himself from public office and as far as I am concerned, he is a disgrace to the country,”
Come on Tony give us more…..give us one on Skerrit also, we know in closed doors what you think of Skerrit, if true, give us the que.
so tone, only now a statement from the prime minister’s office is forthcoming, after all those years of lennox exposure. so it had to take an international TV reporter to expose allu darkness… its amazing….. dominica full of IDIOTS.
Tony, you are past your sell-by date. Even judges getting fed up with you.