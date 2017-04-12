Astaphan justifies barring of Linton from Parliament building; says UWP intellectually bankruptDominica News Online - Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 at 9:34 AM
Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan, has justified the action of the police when they barred Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, from entering the parliament building on Tuesday.
Linton said he was attempting to get some papers from his office in the building but a contingent of police officers, dressed in military attire, prevented him from doing so. The entire episode was played out live on Facebook.
Speaking to state-owned DBS Radio, Astaphan said it was obvious that the police were not taking any chances in light of a protest that was taking place at the same time outside the building and recent events.
“In light of the protest that was taking place, of the ten men that were combining to make noise, in light of the Tuesday (February 7) destruction when the faith reposed in the leadership of the Freedom Party and the UWP by the Police Commissioner was betrayed, it was obvious to me that the police high command was not prepared to take any chances again to allow disruption and destruction and damage to any political or national institutions such as the Parliament or DBS or the financial center and government building and they were secured,” he stated.
He noted that in the midst of all this, Linton tried to gain access to the building that was “secured by the police in the event of disturbances by, guess who, the same supporters of Lennox Linton and the UWP.”
What was more important, he stated, was Linton’s “bizarre reaction” to the matter.
“To me, the important issue was not the securing of the parliament which was a matter of national security and national interest but the reaction, the angry, vile, emotional near schizo reaction by the Leader of the Opposition,” he stated. “I mean, is that the Leader of the Opposition the people deserve and the Prime Minister the people should have or really want? To me bizarre moment was his violent verbal reaction to simple order that you cannot have access to this building, nobody has access to this building because it is secured due to public order, national security reasons.”
In recent times the UWP has held a series of meetings and protest actions calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, due to alleged mismanagement of country’s affairs.
Protest was taking place at the same time Linton was prevented from entering the parliament building and Astaphan said it all shows that the UWP is bankrupt intellectually.
“It is a joke a political joke, it has no substance to it, it has no basis to it,” he remarked. “And what it does to me and whenever I hear it, it reinforces in my mind that the political leader of the UWP, the entire UWP and all of their advisors are intellectually bankrupt, they are incapable of coming with a credible alternative solution to the policies and development and programs of the government.”
He went on to say that the entire matter was basically a pappyshow.
“It is just an empty pappyshow, it’s a line of a calypso that cannot be written or one gone bad and it is utter, absolute political foolishness,” Astaphan said.
Is tony a liar a lawyer a politrickster a what. Why is tony all up in the crack of Dominica politics why isn’t tony dealing with all them fraudulent cases that’s on his desk. Why oh why. Did tony ever campaign to be in government as a minister and if yes who is he representing as a pal rep……
This man is such a hypocrite if the police had prevented the PM from entering the parliment building, would he be saying the same thing?
Lennox deserves an Oscar for that performance there
But for true, watch that man closely, he is up to something!
Barring the opposition leader from entering parliament because of some preconceived notions formed by skeritt and his regime speaks volume of the dictatorial behavior of DLP leader. The ones who are intellectually bankrupt are the decision makers of this cabal. When you start restricting the movements of your political opponents, you are adopting the styles of dictators like Gaddafi, Chavez, Saddam, Castro and Putin. All these are being done to shift the focus from the main issue which is the sales of Diplomatic Passports to criminals.
Is the “Don’t touch me!” that frighten me eh. Alas Linton, you seeing little green men?
Did DNO make an attempt to speak with the police or with Lintin? I would lije to thinks so. Why are we bombard with Tony Astsphan’s rants on DNO. If the media make an attempts to speak with the government press secretary and the media is then directed to speak to Tony Astaphan then the media must say so.
It is only because the mexia continue to give Tony Astaphan credence and authority on government matters that Tony continue to babble. It is the media that have implanted the habit of Tony speaking instead of the people elected in government.
That is unacceptable-stop giving this narcissistic character the attention he craves
Meanwhile, in Florida police picked up a man who ran a stop sign and blamed the accident on a fly going into his mouth. They did not say why the fly went into his mouth or whether he ate the fly. The police said the man was later arrested because he was an impostor who gave them 2 fake names. One can only hope that the fly or its descendants can make their way to Dominica.
I would like to make it fundamentally clear, I am a strong supporter of DNO, but whenever it portrays the propaganda of Tony Astaphan, I become very angry. DNO must understand this media outlet is read internationally and to open an avenue to a man who is not a minister of government, he is not the commissioner of police, he is not a senator in parliament to always be the one that makes statements on behalf of the government on issues that pertain to the operation or the governance of the country gives readers residing outside of Dominica the wrong impression. I believe it is dishonest, promoting an agenda which is disliked my many Dominicans. The commissioner should be outraged at Tony for opening his big mouth before he himself could make a statement on the matter. The commissioner must understand, massa day has been over a long time ago and should not allow anyone, especially of a different pigment, speaking of an issue which concerns him and his department.
I would like to disagree with you there. Why is every statement of tony being aired on the national radio station when the legitimate opposition has no access to it? That should be the more important concern and not what an independent news outlet chooses to publish. The management of DBS should be made to answer to the people for this constant barrage of filth from tony on the national station especially since he is not an elected official. No other private citizen has this amount of unfettered access to DBS as this tony had.
astaphan guesss u is the pm of d damn country
Just recently, the PM voiced his concerns about the political divisiveness plaguing the country. If Mr. Skerrit were serious about quelling the political tensions, firstly, he would fire his Senior Counsel. Almost every word he utters about the Opposition is distasteful, objectionable, unsavory and really disgusting. His speeches and interviews are heavily laced with toxicity and negativity. The PM should realize that you can’t be positive when you surround yourself with negative people. The Senior Advisor would never put himself up to be a candidate but is omniscient on anything political. What the country needs right now is for cooler heads to prevail not derision and division. The Senior Counsel is at his very best when his mouth is close.
Man nobody voted for you.Stop disseminating filth and hatred among the blacks on island.You dont hang out among us,but you want to make us look up to you?FOR WHAT? What good can an upright level headed person learn from you?Go take your garbage and dump in a toilet.I refuse to read it..It is unadulterated rubbish…YOU CANT STAND IN LINTONS SHOES! Are you jealous of him?
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUZT GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!
Dominica is your estate man….it was left to you by your forefathers — Time will tell…..
Astaphan i am not one of your fans , but this is one time you can put your two cent. Any blind man could see Linton was up to know good.
Linton just wants to divert the attention from the positive and worthy news items!
Who cares what Tony Astaphan says. Is he an elected member? What he says is as unimportant as what I say since we are both private citizens. As the voice of Skerrit what I think he should talk about is where is Roosevelt Skerrit at this time and what evidence he can give to confirm the whereabouts of pm
Anansi justifies the barring of Tony Astaphan from commonsense and morals; says Tony is ethically bankrupt and intellectually defunct.
Pappyshow? Well then you should not waste your time commenting on it
Tony, you hit the nail on the head, an absolute pappyshow is what it was!
What is greater pappyshow than a leader giving his countrys diplomtic passports to gangs of criminals?Have you commented on that?.The trial of two of the criminals are very close..Hope they dont cover up for their criminal friends.
Mr. Astaphans you are a cancer to the political climate in Dominica and over the years have benefited greatly from the abuse and litigations involving this Labour party. In this regard I understand your eager to share your thoughts because you benefit financially. You feeds on discontent and does not have Dominicans interest. If the law says the opposition leader has no access to the parliment outside of regular session then the police have right. Mr. Linton is an elected member of Dominica parliment which gives him the power to influence laws in the country and represent a larger chunk of the population than the prime Minister. That matters. If there is no law that prevents Mr. Linton from going to the building only a court injunction based on a reasonably cause can prevent him and then the police can stop. The order to stop an elected leader cannot come from another politician. If Linton is a threat to national security then put him under arrest.
You continue to prey on the ignorance of the population mainly the labor party supporters. I am no politician ,i am no lawyer, and have no interest in either party neither have I received any money from any party. However, I love my country and its painful to see a man of your caliber who knows better manipulate the system for your benefit. The police role is not to pick sides but to enforce law independent of politics the most they could do was escort him to get his papers and escort him out. Do you think Linton is that stupid to do something harmful with all these officers around. If he had any bad intention then he is an idiot. The police role is to facilitate an elected official and in nowhere in the world can do this unless we in a communist society where a supreme leader makes laws. You should do better to educate your people not continue to sow seeds of discontent and ignorance. One day it will come back to bit u.
thats ridiculous!!!!, he’s the opposition leader and should have access to the parliament,
All tht nonsense because of 4 years of political control by the uwp…….hmmmmm…………the uwp’s development must have rocked dominica………………..dominica and there foolish behaviour…….SO PRIMITIVE!!!!
you all say we’ll suck salt, lets see whos gonna sucks salt with this administration..
Lord, please take this menace to the Dominican society away! A disturbance to our spirits! We need a Tony Blackout. Stop making him relevant!
Tony you wont be around forevever also Skerrit,time will come dude,The almighty is in control and will deal with you in due time,the corruption will stop,no evil will never prevail,your time is coming Tony.
well Dominicans are quite happy with the state of affairs in the island
they refuse to come out on the streets to show their disgust..
Labor will still remain in power as many dominicans are docile..
Dominicans DO NOT WANT CHANGE PERIOD!
Is Tony the spokesman for DLP?