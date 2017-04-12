Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan, has justified the action of the police when they barred Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, from entering the parliament building on Tuesday.

Linton said he was attempting to get some papers from his office in the building but a contingent of police officers, dressed in military attire, prevented him from doing so. The entire episode was played out live on Facebook.

Speaking to state-owned DBS Radio, Astaphan said it was obvious that the police were not taking any chances in light of a protest that was taking place at the same time outside the building and recent events.

“In light of the protest that was taking place, of the ten men that were combining to make noise, in light of the Tuesday (February 7) destruction when the faith reposed in the leadership of the Freedom Party and the UWP by the Police Commissioner was betrayed, it was obvious to me that the police high command was not prepared to take any chances again to allow disruption and destruction and damage to any political or national institutions such as the Parliament or DBS or the financial center and government building and they were secured,” he stated.

He noted that in the midst of all this, Linton tried to gain access to the building that was “secured by the police in the event of disturbances by, guess who, the same supporters of Lennox Linton and the UWP.”

What was more important, he stated, was Linton’s “bizarre reaction” to the matter.

“To me, the important issue was not the securing of the parliament which was a matter of national security and national interest but the reaction, the angry, vile, emotional near schizo reaction by the Leader of the Opposition,” he stated. “I mean, is that the Leader of the Opposition the people deserve and the Prime Minister the people should have or really want? To me bizarre moment was his violent verbal reaction to simple order that you cannot have access to this building, nobody has access to this building because it is secured due to public order, national security reasons.”

In recent times the UWP has held a series of meetings and protest actions calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, due to alleged mismanagement of country’s affairs.

Protest was taking place at the same time Linton was prevented from entering the parliament building and Astaphan said it all shows that the UWP is bankrupt intellectually.

“It is a joke a political joke, it has no substance to it, it has no basis to it,” he remarked. “And what it does to me and whenever I hear it, it reinforces in my mind that the political leader of the UWP, the entire UWP and all of their advisors are intellectually bankrupt, they are incapable of coming with a credible alternative solution to the policies and development and programs of the government.”

He went on to say that the entire matter was basically a pappyshow.

“It is just an empty pappyshow, it’s a line of a calypso that cannot be written or one gone bad and it is utter, absolute political foolishness,” Astaphan said.