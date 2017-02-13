Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan is accusing individuals outside of Dominica of coordinating a smear campaign against the country.

“Dominica is in the middle of a smear campaign coordinated by external forces which includes the fullest participation and the provision of information by Gabriel Christian, Thompson Fontaine and others,” Astaphan stated on Kairi FM’s Heng Program on Monday.

This follows recent criticism on the country’s Citizenship by Investment Program as well as accusations against the Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

“Somebody with a vested interest in moving Roosevelt Skerrit in getting somebody else in charge of the Economic Citizenship Program and the CBI Program is behind this,” Astaphan said.

He questioned the backing behind these criticisms and accusations.

“This is being funded by hostile, wild external forces…This (Gregory) Copley and (Kenneth) Rijock are not doing this for free…They don’t love us, they don’t like us, somebody is paying for this,” he stated.

Copley and Rijock have written about certain aspects of Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI).

Astaphan stated further that he has communicated that the information being provided to the likes of Copley are false.

“And I wanted to take the opportunity this morning to let Dominicans know that I communicated with Gregory R Copley, I pointed out to him that his first analysis was false, it was based on lies, it was based on misinformation fed to him by Christian Fontaine and others,” he said.

Astaphan is also accusing some members of the Opposition of working to destroy the reputation of the Prime Minister and the country.

“Christian, Fontaine, (Opposition Leader Lennox) Linton are conspiring like economic terrorists, political terrorists to destroy the good name of our Prime Minister and country with lies,” he stated.