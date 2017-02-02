Attorney says PM Skerrit has no intention of resigningDominica News Online - Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 at 3:46 PM
An attorney representing Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has responded to a letter from Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, calling on Skerrit to resign in light of what Linton said was a “severe crisis of confidence into which our country has been plunged…”
In a response to Linton, attorney Lennox Lawrence said Skerrit has “absolutely no intention of resigning.”
“Indeed, our client instructs us that it would be a complete betrayal of his oath of office, and duties to the people of Dominica on the basis of a smear campaign constructed on the salacious misinformation and scandalous lies manufactured and repeated and circulated by you, members of your political party and Mr. Gabriel Christian,” a section of the letter reads.
Linton’s letter was dated January 30, 2017 and was copied to a number of people including the President of Dominica, members of Parliament in Dominica, CARICOM Heads of Government, UN Secretary General, Iranian Ambassador to the Caribbean, Commonwealth Secretary General, among others.
It demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister in the interest of “national salvation,” saying his “actions and associations with international racketeers, money launderers and fugitive from justice who pose continuing threats to global security and peace” has plunged Dominica into a severe crisis of confidence.
The letter also stated that the Prime Minister has since 2004 presided over a “corrupt” Economic Citizenship Program “that has compromised the global security architecture against money laundering and the financing of terrorism.”
It also spoke about the alleged sale of diplomatic passports “under the table to a band of international rogues and vagabonds, many of whom have been arrested for international crimes while holding Dominican diplomatic passports.”
But in response, Lawrence said Linton and his party (United Workers Party; UWP) are being aided by “foreign agents who seem to share a common interest in manufacturing facts and destroying the country.”
“Alternatively, the misinformation and smears now being published by third parties are a direct result of your reckless and malicious utterances and actions, and those of (sic) members of your party,” the response stated.
The letter stated that all the allegations outlined by Linton are false.
It also mentioned the matter surrounding Dominican ex-diplomat Ali Reza Ziba Halat Monfared, an Iranian, who was arrested on allegations of being involved in his country biggest-ever corruption scandal.
“Our client instructs that he specifically denies your allegations in relation to Ali Reza Ziba Halat Monfared,” the letter stated. “It is beyond question you are fully aware of the fact that due diligence was in fact conducted on Monfared and his family by Bishops Services.”
The letter also said that Linton will soon be hearing from attorneys representing the Prime Minister.
“In the circumstances, we have been instructed to collate all of your reckless and dishonest statements and publications, and to proceed against you forthwith with whatever proceedings are considered necessary including civil proceedings on the footing of aggravated damages,” it said.
The full letter from Lawrence is below.
”Absolutely no intention of resigning”; Have we not heard that statement from a DLP Prime-minister before? The office that you presently hold is not yours for keeps sir, if History is a teacher then there a lessons to be learnt.-
Long is the journey but sweet is the victory. I can see the sky now.
Skeritt has, today, confirmed your resignation. With the alleged banking situation heading towards Dominica like a hurricane, you chose to arrest a Doctor for a statement he made over two years ago. This is not only madness, but political suicide. It is going to be interesting to see what kind of magic you perform to get out of that one. Linton must be the luckiest politician in the Caribbean to have been given a Prime Minister’s office so easily.
Typo: his resignation.
Observation: Patrick John has never resigned as PM of Dominica; up to this day!!
You live and you learn.
Ok then time will tell as Mr. Labad use to say. Also that bad man in the Gambia or Duvalier in Haiti , or Mobutu in the Congo had no intention of reigning neither- but time will tell Mr. Lawrence.
We have seen that movie played before!!!!!
Dominica belongs to Dominicans 0 not to Roosevelt Skerrit Lennox Lawrence and the ‘rest’.
” the salacious misinformation and scandalous lies manufactured and repeated and circulated by you, members of your political party and Mr. Gabriel Christian,” a section of the letter reads.”
Okay, let us be certain, if you Lawrence accuse Lennox Linton of lying, and we believe you: we would difficulties of Gabriel Christian distorting the truth, or lying as you claim.
Be reminded this is a very small world, a lie told my Christian even in Dominica can him his credibility in the United States, where he own and operate a law firm in the State of Maryland, one lie form him could cost him his entire reputation and low practice. It not like in Dominica where people are involved in crimes and they continue to go to court posing as lawyer!
Once one become an officer of the court in America, it a different ball game, and believe you any need on Gabriel even to his activities in Dominica cannot be hidden. So, I doubt he would be ignorant to get caught in a tangled web in Dominica.,
Why is it that Skerrit is COMMANDING all of them to go say something for him now nah…Later today you all will see Johno,Justina,Darroux that was in Malaysia,etc…What is it that Skerrit knows that we do not know?I know that rogues have our Diplomatic Passport,but is it that there are more Monfarreds to be heard of SOON,SOON ,SOON??In the absense of answers, we have to speculate.Skerrit why is it that Monfarred had our diplomatic passport?Skerrit was Monfarred living on island,while being sought by INTERPOL?Skerrit did Iran ask for Monfarreds extradition during the time he lived in Dominica?? PLEASE REPLY SIR!
Why should he resign????
The spirit of 79 lives on