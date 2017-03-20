Austrie criticizes UWP agriculture initiativeDominica News Online - Monday, March 20th, 2017 at 8:57 AM
Housing Minister, Reginald Austrie has said markets were always available for agricultural produce from Dominica to the French markets and United Workers Party (UWP) Senator Thomson Fontaine cannot take credit for selling agricultural produce to Martinique.
Recently Fontaine told Dominica News Online (DNO) the UWP has kept a promise made during the last general election to seek ways in revitalizing the agricultural sector in Dominica, and in that regard, the party was able to open up the Martinique market in December 2016. He said seven shipments of produce have already been sent to the French island.
But Austrie said markets had already been secured in Martinique.
“We have always said and the Prime Minister is on record saying there is, in fact, a market for agricultural produce both locally and regionally…we are not in the international markets yet, we will deal with that at a later time,” he said. “The Prime Minister has gone further to demonstrate that he, as a farmer, cannot supply the local market with fresh fruits and vegetables from his farm, his backyard farm, and has been encouraging the people of Dominica that please, there is a market out there let’s go into production.”
Austrie continued, “The point is there has always been a market, so Thomson Fontaine now cannot take any credit for selling huckstering agricultural produce to Martinique.”
He mentioned further that Dominica had established and identified markets in Guadeloupe and Martinique when Matthew Walter was Minister of Agriculture.
“And even when Matthew Walter was Minister of Agriculture he had established and identified markets in Guadeloupe…,” Austrie stated. “It was Matthew Walter who led a delegation to Martinique and secured markets in Martinique for everything that Dominica could produce.”
He stated, however, government has difficulty in filling that market with produce.
“Every week Honourable Ian Douglas is screaming, I want 800 pounds of yams, I want 200 pounds of cucumber, PM can I get some sweet peppers?…and the Prime Minister has told Ian, boss, you must go on the radio and ask the Dominican farmers to produce because you do not have sufficient produce for the recent park-houses that we established,” Austrie stated.
He said the Prime Minister in his budget address thought it was necessary to put some $10-million into the AID Bank for the farmers.
“Because he recognized that there were certain challenges being faced by the farmers and they needed that boost and that incentive,” Austrie said.
another backward politician , who gives all credit to the finance minister and none to the agriculture minister. Agriculture is what is there make the best of it
I heard a talk show host of Kairi asking for an investigation as to why the UWP was getting involved in the shipping of agriculture and I paid him no mind, now that Austrie is talking his stupidness, I realized them fellers are serious. Who the cares who secured markets in Martinique or anywhere in the world, the important thing is that Dr. Fontaine has help put some money in the farmer’s pocket. What is wrong with these DLP politicians, they cannot accept the progress or assistance from other politicians who are not singing from the same hymn sheet like them. Dominica is suffering because the same DLP politicians refused to follow up on the building of an international airport because the preliminary work was done by the UWP. The government should wish Fontaine, Legay and rest of the crew well and try to do better for the sake of Dominica and the farmers. I hope they are not upset because it wasn’t CBI money used to assist the farmers.
It’s no wonder our country is topsy-turvy. None of you ministers can contribute on any sector of government ; be it education, health, agriculture, national security without paying homage to skerrit. Austrie you are not making any sense.
Tell us how much is being shipped to the markets that were established by allu beloved pm every week and we will be satisfied.
Pure hogwash, trying to discredit the initiative of the opposition.
Mr. Austrie what are you talking about? It is very difficult to get a loan at AID Bank and tell us how many shipments of produce have Mr. Matthew Walter sent to Guadeloupe and Martinique. This government is just upset at what the opposition has achieved in that regard.
Yeah you wicked Labour Party will find some way to take over this initiative or stop it. Wicked wicked set of people!!
“We have always said and the Prime Minister is on record saying there is, in fact, a market for agricultural produce both locally and regionally”
“The point is there has always been a market,…”
“And even when Matthew Walter was Minister of Agriculture he had established and identified markets in Guadeloupe…,”
AREN’T YOU ASHAMED??!!! After 17 years you all have just been saying there are markets, there are markets, there are markets, BUT yet NOTHING has been done to access these markets, you all came up with all sorts of stories as to why no transactions have actually occurred!!!
Don’t let your feathers be ruffled because UWP after 2 years was able to get produces into these very markets. THERE’S A HUGE DIFFERENCES IN SAYING “WILL DO” & “DOING”
HONESTLY, I FEEL THIS GOVERNMENT IS TRYING ALL WAY POSSIBLE TO KEEP DA PEOPLE POOR, SO THEY WILL ALWAYS HAVE TO GO TO PM & PARL REPS BEGGING!
It look like for uwp every day it’s raining..sun never shining for them
Guys.. Everyday they crying about something like nothing is going righ
In Dominica.give thanks for something come on man..
Reggie Austrie,you don’t seem to understand what it is you are talking about. You are suggesting that once human beings reside in a location then there is a market for agricultural products from Dominica.Hog wash I will say.If Matthew Walter identified markets for our products then how come we are not sending thousands of tons of items every month?You know very little about this subject and should just shut up. There might be market potential but until you begin to supply your buyers with quantities of items on a regular basis you don’t have a market.Do you get it?Please tell Skerritt the same if you understand
Mr. Fontaine is aware that he has no chance getting to Parliament so he tried something else, I think this is good initiative. Good for you except keep to the rules we have you covered
Hon. Austrie, according to you ” the DLP government secured markets in Martinique and established and identified markets in Guadeloupe.” You went on to say that “government has difficulty in filling that market with produce.”
With all due respect Sir, if the DLP government has been unable to ‘deliver’ on those statements, why then are you criticizing the UWP’s effort on making good on delivering produce to the market in Martinique?
I am certain that the farmers are happy to earn some much needed income regardless of what party they support as we are all Dominican.
Daddy Chess in his 2017 calypso sings “we are Dominican, not Laborite, UWPite or Freedomite.”
Let us work together for the betterment of our dearly beloved country, i.e. DOMINICA. Stop making everything a political issue.
Austrie has a right to say that. as Dominicans in General are foolish not wanting change.
they are called out to a meeting and they don’t show up, the Public servants are so foolish they don’t want a raise in salaries ..
Put the pinch on those foolish Dominicans they are proud to be poor and happy..
they can’t take any actions…foolish lot-Dominicaa!
So apparently it’s simple enough to Identify the Markets, and then criticize those who actually do sell to the market..Backward!!
..but most eerie in this statement is the reverence paid to the Prime Minister, and for what?
no, its just dishonest to take credit for something that you did not do, Thomson did not open or create any market, as a huckster he sold his produce to the markets that he met.
Reggie, your buddy Roosevelt is on record saying many things so we take that for nothing. You are a little man making political capital out of this Reggie. Anything legal to put money into our farmers’ pockets I support, no matter what people vote , red, green, blue or nothing. That is not important Reggie, is it? You should be happy for the farmers, I am.
We don’t need the money at the AID bank we need largen cheche to continue to produce. The Market has always been there but only put to use by those …… ministers who wanted to sell and pocket the monies for themselves. Mr Austrie people like you only God knows. Mr. Fontaine did the right thing putting it out there. Whilst there is and may have always been a market for our local produce where is your minister of agriculture pounding the pavement and radio stations encouraging farmers to bring in their produce? You all run ahead to sell for yourselves but Mr. Fontaine saw it fit to include the rest of the farming population and that pisses you all off cause he is now going to and will continue to get farmers to supply the yams, peppers and the rest you all are unable to supply among yourselves. Stop treating the average voter that put you all where you are as idiots and beggars.The nonsense deal that you have set up at the bank is not in anyway in the favor or the average…