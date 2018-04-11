Austrie named Deputy Prime Minister in cabinet reshuffleDominica News Online - Wednesday, April 11th, 2018 at 1:07 PM
Reginald Austrie, has been named Deputy Prime Minister in a cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on Tuesday.
Austrie, who famously said in parliament in July 2013 that he graduated from college in the jungles of Guyana, was Minister for Housing, Lands and Water Resource Management.
Skerrit explained the rationale for the move.
“I believe the time for this has come, not necessarily from a successor perspective, as I do not believe the issue of leadership is something that can be bequeathed from one leader to another,” he stated. “However, I believe that for matters of continuity and seamless transition in the day to day functioning of government, there is benefit at this time in my naming a Deputy Prime Minister, who shall not only act as Prime Minister in my absence from the country, but who shall also be tasked with several administrative functions in the harnessing and coordination of the various ministries.”
He said Austrie will be assigned the portfolio of Agriculture. He replaces former Agriculture Minister, Johnson Drigo, who has been relinquished to the post of Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Lands.
“That individual, incidentally, shall also be assigned the all-important portfolio of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries because, just as Housing will be overseen by me, as head of government, I want also to send a strong and clear signal to the agricultural community that that sector will henceforth be overseen and spearheaded by none other than the new Deputy Prime Minister of the country,” Skerrit said. “So yes, housing and agriculture shall be the two key pillars, overseen by the two most senior members of the new-look cabinet of Dominica.”
So does Skerrit now think he going to die or his time is quickly approaching? Almost 10 years without a deputy although Austria has been with him all along andonly now he sees it fit to have a deputy let alone Austria? Skerrit seems to know what is coming his wsy
So you will be Issac boss when PM travels. the same Issac you told us that he took the social security money (how did you say it, that sound like a thief to me) The same Issac whom u said was the only man to coolay the bakery in Dominica and how he expect to be Minister of Economist… LOL well so now you have a thief and incompetent minister to supervise …ALAS..Dominica is a real pappy show country. LOL
Austrie voice is like he always ready to give you a “Ma pwie”
Do not burn our Constitution, The voice of the people, is the voice of God. History will not be kind to us, if you cannot Beat them, join them? The evidence suggest, that in the Land of the Blind, the one eye is Giant.
But Reginald had Housing Ministry and he was failing miserable as a Senior Minister.( Petit Savanne people still homeless)
So you really expect him to do any better in Agriculture our main pillar of growth.
This guy Skerrit don’t have a clue…..there is little between his ears when it comes to country productive strategy.
i hope that he change that angry tune of voice.
Desperate times Skerrit,Dominica is failing,get out,cant believe how our people continue to support you.