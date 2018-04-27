Austrie, PM Skerrit rip UWP for lack of progress on electoral reformDominica News Online - Friday, April 27th, 2018 at 12:09 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, and his deputy Reginald Austrie have blamed the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) for the lack of progress in implementing electoral reform in Dominica.
Earlier this week the Concerned Citizens Movement held a national consultation on the need for electoral reform. The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) was a no-show.
Commenting on the matter on a recent radio program, Austrie said that calls for electoral reform in Dominica “is a call in the wilderness” since the ruling DLP is already moving forward on the matter.
“It is unjustified, it is unnecessary because the process is already moving,” he said. “So if the process is already moving, then what are you calling for? If you want to say it will be split up, it’s another matter. If you want to say it is going too slow, it’s another matter but you are the one holding up the process. You are the ones who went to stone parliament during the passage of the legislation to move the process of electoral reform forward.”
In May 2017, protests were held near Parliament in opposition to matters that were being tabled by the government including amendments to the House of Assembly (Election) Act. The protesters said the amendments would legalize treating and bribery, which are electoral offenses in Dominica. Debate on the matter was subsequently adjourned without further considerations.
Austrie blamed the UWP for the protest and said it should have been condemned by unions such as Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), which also has been calling for electoral reform.
“I am not sure if Thomas Letang (General Secretary of the DPSU) has ever commented or condemned the action of the UWP supporters on that day when we were going to begin the process of passing legislation,” he stated. “It seems to me that the government is and more proactive in the process of electoral reform than the UWP. But you know what the problem is? Every time the UWP makes a roadblock, everytime they try to move against the government with some foolishness and they have nothing else to say or do, they are falling back and beating up on this dead horse called electoral reform.”
Austrie said the government has agreed to proceed with electoral reform.
“And to say that electoral reform will prevent dead people from voting, it further demonstrates the laziness of the UWP and the fact they don’t want to do no work, not even for the protection of their political selves,” he stated.
Skerrit has similar sentiments when he spoke on state-owned DBS Radio on Friday morning.
“In respect to electoral reform, the citizens of Dominica will recall that this government took a bill to parliament to do just what the opposition and others have been calling for,” he stated. “What happened in the parliament? The parliament was stoned. The police were stoned by the opposition.”
The parliament and the police were actually not stoned, although protesters did at one point try to storm barricades around the building, prompting the police to fire a warning shot.
According to Skerrit, the UWP under the leadership of Lennox Linton “is not interested in anything constructive.”
“They call for something when it is given to them, they do not want it,” he said.
He pointed out that the UWP is only talking about electoral reform and not about people wanting roofs over their heads.
“They are not talking about the reconstruction of this country,” he remarked. “They say they want to be consulted and when they are invited to sit with the citizens of Dominica and the international community who are assisting us in rebuilding, they turn down the invitations. We would have dealt with the legal aspect of the electoral reform long before the hurricane. So these people are just looking for ways to undermine the security of the country and the economic prosperity of the citizens of this country.”
While you pointing one finger, four pointing back at you
After 18 years and spend billions, with nothing to show for it
Blame allu failure on Lenox, and UWP
I give Skerrit and his gang an F-
This is ridiculous. Just accept the criticism and push the reform forward end of story. CHupes.
Parliament was stoned where? In Skerrit’s deluded mind?
And what were the SPECIFICS of that bill which Skerrit & Co took to parliament then?
No one is listening to either Roosevelt Skeritt or Reginald Austrie voices in the wilderness. They were invited to the Concerned Citizen movement consultation, had they attended, this would have been an opportune time, to tell Hon. Lennox Linton he was responsible for the lack of progress. According to Dice, he fraid, he fraid, de leader of the opposition. Now , they are crying like children. I have always said, Roosevelt Skeritt is afraid of Lennox Linton, when it comes to politics. If you don’t believe me, ask him, why is it for five years, he has refused to have an official debate with Lennox Linton.
Take that comment and dump.it in the Boushurie Roseau river mouth.. LENNOX LINTON IS NO LEADER..
Doctors say that a human being can only use 1/10 of their brain but the fake Dr from punjab think that his plastic degree made him wiser than king salmon and he is the first human capable of using the other 9/10 l. that skeritt there think he smart. All cat and know that he is firmly against electoral reform. I don’t know if is to call it reverse psychology or evil science but this man saying that the DLP (Dominica lazy pary) has made great progress on the matter is like he telling the public that people should pray to the devil to forgive them for their sins.
I would like to dedicate this song to dear old skerrit.
Take a listen.
Pictures worth a thousand words, this is the protest when they were in parliament for the reform, so what is wrong with these desperate people.
Reprehensible!!..This is the first perfect Government I see, the proof is in the number of nurses flying away regularly, the number of Farmers turned construction laborers, the increase in delinquency at the AID bank..
Kudos to Skerrit and Austrie, the undisputed poster twins for dismal economic performance in an ever regressing island state..
Dominicans should cease from all this complaining, PM got ya, PM knows best!!..and with such a ‘creative’ sidekick, Batman and Robin ain’t got dung on these ‘God’ appointed fellows.
P.M Skerrit do the honourable thing and organize for electoral reform and stop misleading the people of this nation with your lies and propaganda. We all know who is going to believe your story ; so stop that!!
DLP are mad for excuse. They eat them for lunch and cough them out whenever they can. The most humourous one was the ‘coup’ one… Lol
Stupz government in Dominica is a bunch of dog eat dog. Instead of fighting against one another come together and figure out solutions to better the country. Thats why allu in power in the first place!
PM Skerrit and Austrie should also blame UWP for the 2010 Christmas morning fire bombing of the house of GON Emmanuel; they should blame UWP for blocking the 43 counts of alleged crimes that somehow saw GON Emanuel gone to the grave without any sense of justice. Austrie and Skerrit should blame UWP for causing the Venezuelan government official to announce at the UN that the government of Venezuela forgives and cancels the $100 million debt that Dominica owned to Venezuela. The should even blame UWP for the inability of Skerrit, Reggie, and the government to tell the people of Dominica what happened to that $100 million dollars. There are many other issues the government should blame UWP for but time does not permit me now
Skerrit and Reggie don’t need your advise. Take your advise to LENNOX so he can continue to brain wash you and the other boys like you.
they say, the time government was going to pass the reform, police find a bag of stones behind DOWASCO. so they couldnt pass the legislature. That is their excuse. A bag of stones.