Austrie responds to P-POD; has problem with ruling Dominica by "remote control"
Deputy Prime Minister Reginald Austrie has responded to statements by the People’s Party of Dominica (P-POD) this week saying that everyone has a right to form a political party but he has a problem with people who want to run Dominica by ‘remote control.’
Head of P-POD Sapphire Carrington, who is based in New York, officially announced on state-owned DBS Radio that her party will be contesting the next general election.
She said also that Dominica is at a point where positive change is necessary and that the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP) has been a failure.
“Dominica is a democracy,” Austrie said in response on DBS Radio. “In spite of what everybody says about Skerrit is a dictator and the Dominica Labour Party is a dictator, Dominica is a democracy and anybody or everybody have a right to form their political party. I mean Lennard ‘Pappy’ Baptiste still have his political party, so that is not a problem for me.”
However, Austrie said he has a problem with people who lived most of their lives outside of Dominica and who cannot measure the contribution they have made to the country’s development.
“And they want to run our country by remote control,” he said. “In times of troubles and disasters like we are going through now, rather than attempt to make a positive contribution, they believe that we have a political issue.”
He said the DLP doesn’t have a political issue.
“We have an issue where our country has been totally devastated by Hurricane Maria and the international community has bought into our program for relief and recovery, and when you talk about what is it that the Labour Party has done and we have not performed, against what are you measuring this?” he stated.
Austrie continued, “What are you measuring against the government’s thrust and policy towards housing? And what are we doing in the housing sector for the last 10 years? Are you measuring it against what we have done in education for example, where we have made education accessible to almost every single Dominican, improving our human resource capacity, are you measuring it against the strides that we’ve made in taking care of our elderly and our senior citizens, the policies that we have put in place to accomplish those…”
He said to say that the government has not performed in those sectors, “you have to be specific.”
Austrie is of the view that anybody can form a political party but at the end of the day, one must be able to convince the people of Dominica of the contribution they have made for development over the past couple years.
The Dominica Freedom Party and the United Workers Party have both welcomed P-POD to the political arena in Dominica.
I think Austrie ‘s time has expired long ago and worst he is now minister of Dominicans former lively hood that was destroyed under their watch promising to revive agriculture. Where was he when it was being destroyed ?
Austrie, you need to stop being an idiot, way back when you were young in your teens you acted stupid, now each time you open your mouth to speak you disgorge decaying garbage!
Did you learn the term ruling by remote control, while you graduated in some none-existing school in the Jungles of Guyana as you said?
Were you educated at the Jim Jones institution Guyana; and the day when the Cool Aid were drank, you are the only one who escape, lived and became an obstacle in the way of development in the country? Every Dominican born have a right to participate in Dominica’s politics, no matter where we are!
It is ridiculous for you to use such petty kindergarten rhetoric about ruling by remote control, when you know fully well no revolutionary governments in exile in the history of world were ever successful in ruling from the outside.
The nonsense you are spewing trying to make people believe the party will not be on the ground in Dominica, is false!
Austrie go to hell… we taking u guys out
I personally would not worry about that lots P-POD they are just a bunch of attention seeking idiots they will soon fade away with their stupid Gimmick, fooling Linton and his loonys diaper supporters wetting their pants.
Are you serious sir? Last time I checked skeritt was the one ruling Dominica by remote control. He’s always overseas on fancy first class trips racking up the air miles and leaves behind foolish instructions for you dumb lot to do. 18 long years we have been circling in the wilderness. The promise land is still no where close in sight. Labor paka travay
Hahaha, contribution??? Austrie allu killed D/ca
Boy I measuring allu since 2004-2017 and allu bring nothing but misery and shame to Dominica.
Mr. Austrie it is the Remote Control Imported Voters that has the DLP in power for the pass 14years.
Now you have an issue with them running the country by remote because they decide a form a political party.
LOLLlloll…. Well let see DLP win the election base on merit rather than importing voters.
Time for this non performing DLP GOVT to allow others capable citizens to govern!!!!!
bring you big toe over here…need to shake it. excellent point
Yeah, thanks to Roosevelt Skerrit these people have the Constitutional rights to vote, have a say in politics and even form their own diaspora pee pee pot party. This shows that democracy is alive in Dominica. I hope pee pee pot remember the violence preached against diaspora people coming home to vote by Lennox and UWP. Don’t be fooled by their welcome.
“….the violence preached against diaspora people coming home to vote by Lennox and UWP. Don’t be fooled by their welcome….” Nemesis, you wrote the nonsense in response to he garbage by Austrie. I am not a PPOD supporter and true cannot run or govern Dominica from USA.
I look forward to the back of your highly corrupted Labour Government and its inept failed PM leader Skerrit. he has been a waste of time along with his inept team for example Austrie.
The UWP is a threat to Skerrit and you bind supporters. Within that UP is a generous team of competent people lead by a very and highly reputable Leader, Hon Lennox Linton.
Labour must go, PPOD is not ready, best they stay in USA and work on Dominica interest. The UWP has worked hard in and out of Parliament representing us. So Austrie and his usual foul mouth has nothing to offer us, he is of the past a waste of tie, a failed politician.
We look forward to a great team, we wait n UWP.
What garbage Austria spoke? If you call that garbage it means that the pee pod party has a better chance of winning the election than your UWP.
Based on what Mr. Austrie has said, only the current ministers can govern Dominica. So they will govern for their rest of their lives, when they die, Dominica will just shut down or so it seems. Pride goeth before fall.
No this is not the only Government which can run Dominica. But it will be the only one in government until we get a Vibrant opposition who can come and present a credible alternative to the Current administration. Not the spineless joker’s we currently have
Austrie can you name one thing that this government has done to enhance the life of all Dominicans on a whole?
The usual answer is “so many things” I don’t want so many, I only need ONE . Then it dawns on them that they have done nothing. 18.6 million on so called farmers .Farmers still not better off.
18 million bridge. Aren’t we doing fine with the one bridge after all? 11 million abattoir, still the largest importer of chicken relatively in the region . Coffee factory , geothermal, phantom children hospital and asian universities and the list goes on.
It has suddenly dawned on me that I’d prefer a corrupt politician than one who is genuinely ignorant on all matters of governance but refuses council. At least there is remedy for the first.
My biggest fear is that theses guys are genuine i.e they’re convinced that what they are doing Is really good.
Mr. Austrie i agree with your statement about running the country by remote control.
That PPOD it’s either it is a one-woman party or it’s a joke, because I have not seen her slate of candidates she will be fielding for the next elections. We don’t know her. Don’t know her credentials and I am not about to go lurking on her Facebook page for information about her. She needs to market herself and her candidates better than this.
Show us your roster of candidates Ms. Carrington and then maybe we can start to take you seriously.
love that there’s a new party! more diversity as opposed to the same old same old but does she plan on moving to Dominica? and who are the other candidates?
This is a joke. Talking about people who live abroad. Aren’t these the same people they bring in to vote every election?
Reginald Austrie, there is no provision in the Dominica Constitution for Deputy Prime minister so you are deputy by remote control.The same way you and Skerritt can import people by remote control to vote to keep you in power.If your government is doing such a great job, then there is no need to resort to remote voters to ensure narrow victories at the polls.Keep it real
I like this J, Austrie is Deputy (?) not essential , he is functioning by Remote Control….idiocy. Austrie should by now know that he should shut up,,,his views are not credible, never has been. Austrie, go find quality work to do. Its that what your position is to respond to nonsense and making yourself a big nuisance and nonsense.
Just one rebuttal Mr. Austrie. I did the math couple weeks ago when DNO issued an article about the amount of ppl that got relief quoted “more than 15,000” people. Alright Dominica estimated population was at 70,000 right? 70/15= 4.66, so only less than 5 percent of the population got relief. And all that money d.a get and supplies d.a get, how is only 5% of the population that getting relief?? So tell me how labor working for d.a.
Terrible math, terrible.
it really is better to be thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt … see me after class!!
well said austrie most of them dont know **** about what going on in the country but just seat down on the other side running dem mouth
JHarris, you are so right, read it again…”.well said Austrie most of them don’t know **** about what going on in the country but just seat down on the other side running dem mouth…”. Austrie that reminds me of you and so called Corrupt Labour Government. After 18 years the labour party has only elevated to creating illiterate politician who know nothing of politics and development. Keep it coming guys, one by one, expose your Assests to us how silly, politically you all are. ….you all took a leaf from your own Inept Ductored PM.
Skerrit must go