Deputy Prime Minister Reginald Austrie has responded to statements by the People’s Party of Dominica (P-POD) this week saying that everyone has a right to form a political party but he has a problem with people who want to run Dominica by ‘remote control.’

Head of P-POD Sapphire Carrington, who is based in New York, officially announced on state-owned DBS Radio that her party will be contesting the next general election.

She said also that Dominica is at a point where positive change is necessary and that the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP) has been a failure.

“Dominica is a democracy,” Austrie said in response on DBS Radio. “In spite of what everybody says about Skerrit is a dictator and the Dominica Labour Party is a dictator, Dominica is a democracy and anybody or everybody have a right to form their political party. I mean Lennard ‘Pappy’ Baptiste still have his political party, so that is not a problem for me.”

However, Austrie said he has a problem with people who lived most of their lives outside of Dominica and who cannot measure the contribution they have made to the country’s development.

“And they want to run our country by remote control,” he said. “In times of troubles and disasters like we are going through now, rather than attempt to make a positive contribution, they believe that we have a political issue.”

He said the DLP doesn’t have a political issue.

“We have an issue where our country has been totally devastated by Hurricane Maria and the international community has bought into our program for relief and recovery, and when you talk about what is it that the Labour Party has done and we have not performed, against what are you measuring this?” he stated.

Austrie continued, “What are you measuring against the government’s thrust and policy towards housing? And what are we doing in the housing sector for the last 10 years? Are you measuring it against what we have done in education for example, where we have made education accessible to almost every single Dominican, improving our human resource capacity, are you measuring it against the strides that we’ve made in taking care of our elderly and our senior citizens, the policies that we have put in place to accomplish those…”

He said to say that the government has not performed in those sectors, “you have to be specific.”

Austrie is of the view that anybody can form a political party but at the end of the day, one must be able to convince the people of Dominica of the contribution they have made for development over the past couple years.

The Dominica Freedom Party and the United Workers Party have both welcomed P-POD to the political arena in Dominica.