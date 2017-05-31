Bishop of Roseau, His Lordship Gabriel Malzaire, has expressed the view that there needs to be in Dominica a “different kind of politics” to contribute to the goal of creating a society that citizens can take pride in.

He was speaking at a Charismatic Conference of the Catholic Church at Portsmouth.

According to him, Dominica must engage in a type of politics that brings about a sense of love, peace and justice with no room for physical violence.

“How ready are we to have a different kind of politics in our country? One which promotes the justice, the love, and the peace that emulates from Dialogue and not from fist fighting,” Malzaire said.

He stated that if “selfish ambitions” are to continue, the idea of positivity will be non-existent and will constitute a “sad day” for the country.

“If we are to continue with our selfish ambitions, it is not going to happen, and the result would be a sad day for our beautiful nature isle,” he said.

Striving to do the work of the Lord is something that Malzaire solicits the people to do, and in doing so, it shows the true anointment of the people.

“Whatever role we play in participating or perpetuating the saving work of Christ in the world, let us set ourselves to do it well, that is, to create a society that we call can be proud of. In that way, we will show ourselves to be truly anointed to bring good news and set ourselves for ascension,” he said.

Bishop Malzaire added that in order for the world to be different, the difference must begin with the people and it cannot be business and usual.

“You have come to accept and understand that if the world is going to be different, you and I have to make that difference. It absolutely cannot be business as usual after this conference,” he told those gathered. “I trust that this weekend’s encounter has taught us some ways of bringing good news to the nation, by this I mean to bring good news to our domestic life, to our social life, to our religious life, to our spiritual life, to our professional life, to our economic life, to our political life.”