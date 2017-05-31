Bishop Malzaire calls for a “different kind of politics” in DominicaDominica News Online - Wednesday, May 31st, 2017 at 11:55 AM
Bishop of Roseau, His Lordship Gabriel Malzaire, has expressed the view that there needs to be in Dominica a “different kind of politics” to contribute to the goal of creating a society that citizens can take pride in.
He was speaking at a Charismatic Conference of the Catholic Church at Portsmouth.
According to him, Dominica must engage in a type of politics that brings about a sense of love, peace and justice with no room for physical violence.
“How ready are we to have a different kind of politics in our country? One which promotes the justice, the love, and the peace that emulates from Dialogue and not from fist fighting,” Malzaire said.
He stated that if “selfish ambitions” are to continue, the idea of positivity will be non-existent and will constitute a “sad day” for the country.
“If we are to continue with our selfish ambitions, it is not going to happen, and the result would be a sad day for our beautiful nature isle,” he said.
Striving to do the work of the Lord is something that Malzaire solicits the people to do, and in doing so, it shows the true anointment of the people.
“Whatever role we play in participating or perpetuating the saving work of Christ in the world, let us set ourselves to do it well, that is, to create a society that we call can be proud of. In that way, we will show ourselves to be truly anointed to bring good news and set ourselves for ascension,” he said.
Bishop Malzaire added that in order for the world to be different, the difference must begin with the people and it cannot be business and usual.
“You have come to accept and understand that if the world is going to be different, you and I have to make that difference. It absolutely cannot be business as usual after this conference,” he told those gathered. “I trust that this weekend’s encounter has taught us some ways of bringing good news to the nation, by this I mean to bring good news to our domestic life, to our social life, to our religious life, to our spiritual life, to our professional life, to our economic life, to our political life.”
unfortunately, labourites cannot understand this kind of high level language
As you represent the Catholic Church and are a honest man through your religion. Can you please tell us why the court seems to be not doing their job. ………………………. Two years a man was beaten to death in his police cell in Portsmouth. Not come to court yet? It appears that the courts also need to address these issues. So at the moment where is the transparency and honesty. Your sentiments are good and well put the reality appears to be somewhat different.
Mr man u was involve in the bad one now its out of control u want a different one ………………. Go do the pope work
Ha! Bob Marley have a song that goes “see the hypocrites them a galang dey”.
I guess this what big donations to church reconstruction buys you. It takes a real conscious person to call out wrong when they see it.
stupes to late
I agree with the Bishop. We support different parties, have varied ideals but we are all Dominicans. And if we want good for our country we will not try to destroy each other and destroy the country itself.
Bishop Malzaire reminds me of the good Samaritan story of St. Luke 10: 30-34. The Bishop like many pastors and priest seeing the problem created by Skerrit but to play their politics like the priest and the Levite did, they making statements but try to stay as far as possible from the real issue. Yes they love Dominica just as the young lawyer claimed to love God and his neighbors but like the young lawyer they staying there and allow one man to destroy the country they claim to love and will say or do nothing. The truth is, what do we love more $500,000 or Dominica?
Bishop you must speak out about the corruption in the ruling labour party,and the unfairly treatment of the opposition,if you are also,for the poor let not some get and the rest gets nothing,Politics has taken over the lives of the people and the ruler who wants to remain in power forever,if you preach the word of God speak for all Bishop.no disrespect too you.But our country needs lots of prayer now.
You need to shut up Malzarie!
The kind of politics existing in Dominica is part of your mmaking; since you condone political corruption, and thievery in the country. You stretched your hands out and received five hundred thousand dollars of tax payers money from Roosevelt Skerrit, which you claimed was to be used to affixed a roof on your building.
In return you promised Skerrit will be compensated! Your form of compensation is in the form of influencing your flock to vote labor, and Skerrit, the corrupted political status quo is maintained.
You are a hypocrite, instead of you preaching the word of God, to the people, you make it your business to become a political puppet to Roosevelt. It is men like you who supports the dictatorship in Dominica which caused the sort of politics we find in the country.
If you want a different kind of politics in the country, declare you are no longer Skerrit’s boy bishop, and advise your congregation to reject Skerrit and his cabal next…
Continue:
If you want a different kind of politics in the country, declare you are no longer Skerrit’s boy bishop, and advise your congregation to reject Skerrit and his cabal next election, freeing the country from handouts, and the dependency of the sale of diplomatic passports.
Condemned political bribery; condemn the importation of people living in the diaspora to vote on election day, ensuring Skerrit wins the election, by the time it is all over they return to their comfort nest, while the poor who lives in Dominica continues to live in poverty!
The Bible teaches prosperity, it teaches people how to earn money and become wealthy, but if the church is a poor beggar, accepting handouts from Skerrit, how can you teach to your congregation?
Bishop that’s the kind of politics we have in Dominica
and the government tries to ride over people. Am of the opinion
that the government was placed there by the people therefore when the government
is doing things that is not in the interest of the people the people needs to stand up
with all there might especially when the government won’t back down.
Preach that to your priests first ………….. then you will have some sort of credibility