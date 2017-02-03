National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, has accused the United Workers Party (UWP) of propagating fake and misleading information in hopes of shaping the political discourse in Dominica.

He was a guest on Kairi FM’s Heng Program on Thursday.

The Minister stated it would appear the Opposition Party and its operatives have made a deliberate decision to “concoct and fabricate” information about Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit and Dominica.

“Listening to some of the utterances, some of the language being put out there….certainly inspired by their own perspective of reality have made a deliberate to come up, fabricate, concoct, false fake and misleading information about the Honorable Prime Minister, the Dominica Labor Party and Dominica on a whole,” he said.

Blackmoore stated what he thinks is the true intention behind this.

“The intention there it would appear is that, that fake and misleading information would shape the political discourse in this beautiful country, to a point in which people’s minds would be influenced thereby creating an environment for anarchy, create an environment of disturbance and acrimony,” he said.

According to Blackmoore it is “sad” that the attack is coming at a time when the Government is embarking on a number of developmental projects across the island.

He highlighted one such project, which is valued at over $2-million for the restoration of the road in the Canabis area.

“At a time when this Government is busy spending over $2-million to restore a section of road at Cabanis that leads to one of the major arteries in this country, the very serious tourism site the Trafalgar area, the road leads to Laudat and other hamlets,” Blackmoore stated.

A temporary bypass has since been constructed in the Cabanis area for the benefit of Roseau Valley villages after the road collapsed in late December, 2016.

After the collapse, authorities had closed the road and told motorists from Fond Canie, Trafalgar and Laudat to take the Copthall to Wotten Waven Road as an alternative route.

And Blackmore said the contractors are working to have the road fully restored.

“Proper drainage, proper carriage way, properly surfaced, and an alignment that will be much improved so that vehicular traffic flow can be much safer and secured,” he said.