Minister of Justice, Immigration and National Security Rayburn Blackmoore has condemned what he said is the transmission of misinformation and fake information about Dominica.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Laudat on Wednesday night, he also highlighted the issue of public order.

“I want to place emphasis on two areas here tonight of significance, one has to do with the whole issue of public order and how it undermines and impacts negatively on the development prospects for your community in Laudat and from a national standpoint, and on the second issue equally important is the transmission of misinformation and fake information about Dominica’s good name and the CBI Program,” he said.

According to Blackmoore, no community or country can prosper in an environment of disorder.

“No community can prosper when civil community is undermined,” he stated.

He said the matter is not about Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit or Dr. Mc [Dr. McIntyre], “it’s not an issue of political colours, blue, red or in between it’s a question about Dominica and Dominica belongs to all of us.”

“We have a collective responsibility to ensure that we maintain an environment of peace and order at all times,” Blackmoore noted.

Blackmoore told residents that they too can be affected by the ‘misinformation’ being spread about Dominica.

“Laudat has some of the most spectacular tourism sites…,” he said. “We heard about all the cruise ships that are going to come to our shores and all the yachts and of course the prospect for stay over tourists. Do you believe if the international community perceive Dominica as an environment of disorder and anarchy that those cruise ships and those yachts and stay over tourists are going to come to this country?”

“So who therefore seek to benefit or lose, it is you the people of Laudat and it’s us,” he added.

Blackmoore said this is about the country’s good name and citizens must never forget there is only one transcending interest and that’s the national interest.