Blackmoore condemns transmission of fake informationDominica News Online - Friday, March 31st, 2017 at 11:11 AM
Minister of Justice, Immigration and National Security Rayburn Blackmoore has condemned what he said is the transmission of misinformation and fake information about Dominica.
Speaking at a town hall meeting in Laudat on Wednesday night, he also highlighted the issue of public order.
“I want to place emphasis on two areas here tonight of significance, one has to do with the whole issue of public order and how it undermines and impacts negatively on the development prospects for your community in Laudat and from a national standpoint, and on the second issue equally important is the transmission of misinformation and fake information about Dominica’s good name and the CBI Program,” he said.
According to Blackmoore, no community or country can prosper in an environment of disorder.
“No community can prosper when civil community is undermined,” he stated.
He said the matter is not about Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit or Dr. Mc [Dr. McIntyre], “it’s not an issue of political colours, blue, red or in between it’s a question about Dominica and Dominica belongs to all of us.”
“We have a collective responsibility to ensure that we maintain an environment of peace and order at all times,” Blackmoore noted.
Blackmoore told residents that they too can be affected by the ‘misinformation’ being spread about Dominica.
“Laudat has some of the most spectacular tourism sites…,” he said. “We heard about all the cruise ships that are going to come to our shores and all the yachts and of course the prospect for stay over tourists. Do you believe if the international community perceive Dominica as an environment of disorder and anarchy that those cruise ships and those yachts and stay over tourists are going to come to this country?”
“So who therefore seek to benefit or lose, it is you the people of Laudat and it’s us,” he added.
Blackmoore said this is about the country’s good name and citizens must never forget there is only one transcending interest and that’s the national interest.
Yes wonderful tourist sites,how do they reach them on unsafe roads that have never been constructed properly.The Wottan Waven road has been failing for at least. Five years,lots of promises from the PM that provision has been made in budgets to repair.The Trafalgar main road has been poorly constructed together with the Laudat road.
This is the FALSE NEWS that the PM and his cahoots spread.That all is wonderful just leave it to them?
Until we change the mind set they left us with we will continue to create choas . The entire educational system in the Caribbean must change. Who is spreading fake news and why? Some one is having us spend most of our time on choas , instead of building dominica , who are the culprit . The word is every country the British gave independent has the same problems , we must be smart and ask why, we are turning on our selves , we must think of African and self, it’s not easy but we must make an attempt to stop distroying our selves , some one is watching and setting the Sean , some one is setting a trap and we are willing participants in our death . Mr Blackmoore critical thinking is important , don’t say every thing in public please.
Rayburn you are the one who allegedly started the fake news saying that we will put the breaks on dem and you allegedly fingered at the opposition for the Feb 7 the disturbances.
As always you are contradicting yourself. But what is one to expect from Blackmoore- contradiction all the way.
Still seeking to fool Dominicans, Blackmore, When will you all stop?,Is better if you stop on your own ,than to let God stop you, Remember he said , His spirit will not always strive with man,
Mr Blackmoore , good morning sir, I saw something on Google this morning and I was shocked to know that I learned that proverb in Africa. An intelligence enemy is better than a stupid friend , no need telling a blind man there is no one in the market if there is no noise he will know, strait from Africa. The Swahili word for chaos is Bab-la. Mr minister who do you think that’s in their right mind who would distroy themselves , family , and country? African proverb , even the lion, the king of the forest, protects himself against flies. Anger and madness are brothers- He who burns down his house knows why ashes cost a fortune – One who bathes willingly with cold water doesn’t feel the cold- when you find something free for the taking and without consequences , you will not be productive – no matter how beautiful and well crafted a coffin might look, it will not make any one wish for death – The child of a rat is a rat. The Brit ish left behind exactly what you have in dominica…
But Blackmore jumping too much without giving clear and direct example of what he talking about. For example, what is the fake information as it relates to the cbi he believes could hurt Dominica and tourism? Is he admitting that if the information is not fake but true, that information will indeed hurt Dominica and tourism? For clarification I would like Blackmore to tells us what part of the following information is true or fake; 1. Alireza Monfared an Iranian national was arrested in Dominican Republic. During his arrest he was in possession of a regular Dominica Passport and a Diplomatic Passport? 2. Mr. Monfared was known to be wanted by the Iranian authorities for helping to embezzle over US $2.7 billion dollars through oil sanction. 3. Monfared was a very good friend of pm Skerrit and the DLP? 4. While wanted, Monfared was hiding in DOMINICA, with the knowledge and assistance of the government of Dominica, for about 6 months. Tell us what is fake and please unfake it for me so
One is left to wonder whether the Honourable minister would recognize “fake information” even if it held him up at midday outside the financial center and then made its getaway in the back of a green painted flatbed truck with 50 plus witnesses?
Isn’t the claim of a coup attempt by the Prime Minister fake news, Mr. Blackmoore?
Beat me to it! Excellent Point!
No, as I understand it’s the misinformation that fueled the alleged attempt.