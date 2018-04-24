Blackmoore trashes reports of unhealthy court, Registry conditionsDominica News Online - Tuesday, April 24th, 2018 at 9:57 AM
National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, has dismissed reports of unhealthy working conditions at the island’s courts and the Registry since the passing of Hurricane Maria last September.
He said he has not received or read any report concerning poor working environment.
“This government would never expose its people to any environment that is not conducive to work,” he stated. “There were challenges and I am not aware of any report.”
Last week a group of attorneys paraded through Roseau to deliver a letter to Blackmoore on the conditions of the courts which they say have not been fully operational since the hurricane.
They also expressed concerns over the conditions at the Registry, saying they need to be improved.
But according to Blackmoore, emphasis should be placed on the fact that the Registry has been providing services since Maria and not on negativity.
“After a major phenomenon like Hurricane Maria, the Registry has been providing all the services and I think that is what that should be given currency and not this negative and outcasting aspersions,” he stated.
He said “due diligence” was done to make sure there were no health hazards at the building and inspections and reports have been produced since business restarted there.
“We’ve asked for reports to be done for every government building and I think that is only natural after a major hurricane like Maria, the responsible thing to do is to ask for proper reports, and that was requested,” Blackmoore remarked. “I am saying to you that I have not read, I have not heard of any reports that speak to a cancer environment.”
Meanwhile, Registrar Ossie Walsh said there have been no recent complaints from staff at the Registry.
“From a physical standpoint, where we were in terms of the environment at the Registry, where we are a great difference,” he stated. “The place has been cleaned up, the place has been sanitized, it is a vast improvement,” he noted.”Persons, members of staff who did have complaints about itchy skin at one time, burning eyes, there is no such complaint currently at the Registry.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
Ossie walsh should shut up because its two years now since he has my docs to register and hasn’t done so yet.He told me last December that the Registry is closed since Maria so what is he talking about Mark you he has been paid .So he has my money and I am giving him 3 more months to get my doc ready or give me my money back. Bands of crooks and kissers behind
Seems like the only intelligent persons in the country are government ministers.They always rubishing and denying reports and opinions about the sad state of affairs in the country.Never will they agree once and admit that improvements are needed.It’s always someone else fault why things are bad.It’s as if the rest of the educated citizens have no eyes to see, no brains to analyze and deduce things for themselves.Even the other ministers have to let Skerritt think and tell them what to say.Well no matter what we are not fools
PHASE 1: blackmoore trashes.
PHASE 2: ill treatment of court workers begin.
PHASE 3: who to fire?
“This government would never expose its people to any environment that is not conducive to work,” he stated. ….Blackmore. Are you freaking kidding me? Wasn’t the Marigot hospital closed because of a termite infestation. The building was literally falling to the ground. I have heard of many reports of police officers complaining about the condition of police stations all over the island.
The minister of health lied about money not being the reason behind the nurses leaving the island. Now Blackmore is feeding us more BS about the working conditions. DO these guys think we are all their stupid supporters who swallow any and every BS they utter?
Well, some people’s standards are lower than others obviously.
But sir I can’t understand u morne bruce have mold smell so get to it
I’m waiting for the day when these misfits agree that they take liability or err on the plethora of accusations leveled at them. At least once. To any level headed Dominican your credibility comes into question because you are not perfect or beyond reproach. Everything you do cannot be right. You are no diety. Similarly the opposition cannot always be wrong.
These people believe that if they can point to the “sins” of the opposition MPs then it renders them naught and themselves legitimate, as if they are the only ones opposing their foolishness.