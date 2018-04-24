National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, has dismissed reports of unhealthy working conditions at the island’s courts and the Registry since the passing of Hurricane Maria last September.

He said he has not received or read any report concerning poor working environment.

“This government would never expose its people to any environment that is not conducive to work,” he stated. “There were challenges and I am not aware of any report.”

Last week a group of attorneys paraded through Roseau to deliver a letter to Blackmoore on the conditions of the courts which they say have not been fully operational since the hurricane.

They also expressed concerns over the conditions at the Registry, saying they need to be improved.

But according to Blackmoore, emphasis should be placed on the fact that the Registry has been providing services since Maria and not on negativity.

“After a major phenomenon like Hurricane Maria, the Registry has been providing all the services and I think that is what that should be given currency and not this negative and outcasting aspersions,” he stated.

He said “due diligence” was done to make sure there were no health hazards at the building and inspections and reports have been produced since business restarted there.

“We’ve asked for reports to be done for every government building and I think that is only natural after a major hurricane like Maria, the responsible thing to do is to ask for proper reports, and that was requested,” Blackmoore remarked. “I am saying to you that I have not read, I have not heard of any reports that speak to a cancer environment.”

Meanwhile, Registrar Ossie Walsh said there have been no recent complaints from staff at the Registry.

“From a physical standpoint, where we were in terms of the environment at the Registry, where we are a great difference,” he stated. “The place has been cleaned up, the place has been sanitized, it is a vast improvement,” he noted.”Persons, members of staff who did have complaints about itchy skin at one time, burning eyes, there is no such complaint currently at the Registry.”