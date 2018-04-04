Parliamentary representative for the Roseau Central constituency, Joseph Isaac, has left the United Workers Party.

In a statement which he delivered at Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Wednesday morning , Isaac announced that he was leaving the UWP but would remain in parliament as an Independent member.

The Roseau Central MP attributed his decision to a desire to move away from “tribal” politics.

“Five years ago, when I took the decision to enter public life and three years ago when I took the oath of office as a member of parliament for the Roseau Central Constituency, I was committed on both occasions to work in the best interest of Roseau Central and Dominica. My mission in politics and public life has always been one of promoting the best interest of my country. From my every utterance whether in House of Assembly, in the media or the political platform, I’ve always advocated for the need for a more nationalistic approach instead of a partisan approach,” Isaac stated.

Describing himself as ninety-nine percent statesman and one percent politician, Isaac said he is strongly committed to the philosophy of Dominica first and everything else second. He said the advent of Tropical Storm Erika and the catastrophic damage of category five Hurricane Maria, has, in his mind, further cemented the need for a more nationalistic approach to politics in Dominica.

“I have consistently spoken against this practice of tribal politics because I saw little place for it in pre-Maria Dominica and there is absolutely no place for it, especially post-Maria where we find ourselves fighting for our survival in Dominica,” Isaac stressed. “There is no place for the politics of black and white. Instead, what we need is the unification where all ideas can contend.”

Isaac expressed his opposition to what he referred to as “politics of derision ” and “politics of hate” to the point, he said, where there cannot be a meeting of the minds.

“I have tried, ad nauseam, to persuade my party, the United Workers Party, that there is a wisdom in changing from the traditional opposition approach to politics and to adopt a more nationalistic approach – one in which the country comes first and everything comes second. I’ve tried selling the idea to the Leader, Executive, the General Council of the party but to no avail.”

He said he had also formally written to the leader of the party about his concerns.

“After much agitation, I have concluded that my party is diametrically opposed to this nationalistic philosophy. It is with a heavy heart, after much consultation with a number of my constituents and Dominicans in general, it would be better served in the interest of all concerned if I step away from the United Workers Party and pursue the interests of Roseau Central and Dominica as an independent member of Parliament,” Isaac declared.

Isaac contends that this decision will give him the freedom at all times to speak and act in the interest of the people of Roseau Central and to adopt positions in respect of government policies based on the merit of those policies.

“As an independent member of Parliament, I will be free to vote for and against policies of the government consistent with my philosophical belief and the impact of such policies on the people I serve,” the former UWP MP noted.

Isaac did not allow any questions from the news reporters who had been invited to the event.