Parliamentary representative for the Roseau Central constituency, Joseph Isaac, has left the United Workers Party.
In a statement which he delivered at Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Wednesday morning , Isaac announced that he was leaving the UWP but would remain in parliament as an Independent member.
The Roseau Central MP attributed his decision to a desire to move away from “tribal” politics.
“Five years ago, when I took the decision to enter public life and three years ago when I took the oath of office as a member of parliament for the Roseau Central Constituency, I was committed on both occasions to work in the best interest of Roseau Central and Dominica. My mission in politics and public life has always been one of promoting the best interest of my country. From my every utterance whether in House of Assembly, in the media or the political platform, I’ve always advocated for the need for a more nationalistic approach instead of a partisan approach,” Isaac stated.
Describing himself as ninety-nine percent statesman and one percent politician, Isaac said he is strongly committed to the philosophy of Dominica first and everything else second. He said the advent of Tropical Storm Erika and the catastrophic damage of category five Hurricane Maria, has, in his mind, further cemented the need for a more nationalistic approach to politics in Dominica.
“I have consistently spoken against this practice of tribal politics because I saw little place for it in pre-Maria Dominica and there is absolutely no place for it, especially post-Maria where we find ourselves fighting for our survival in Dominica,” Isaac stressed. “There is no place for the politics of black and white. Instead, what we need is the unification where all ideas can contend.”
Isaac expressed his opposition to what he referred to as “politics of derision ” and “politics of hate” to the point, he said, where there cannot be a meeting of the minds.
“I have tried, ad nauseam, to persuade my party, the United Workers Party, that there is a wisdom in changing from the traditional opposition approach to politics and to adopt a more nationalistic approach – one in which the country comes first and everything comes second. I’ve tried selling the idea to the Leader, Executive, the General Council of the party but to no avail.”
He said he had also formally written to the leader of the party about his concerns.
“After much agitation, I have concluded that my party is diametrically opposed to this nationalistic philosophy. It is with a heavy heart, after much consultation with a number of my constituents and Dominicans in general, it would be better served in the interest of all concerned if I step away from the United Workers Party and pursue the interests of Roseau Central and Dominica as an independent member of Parliament,” Isaac declared.
Isaac contends that this decision will give him the freedom at all times to speak and act in the interest of the people of Roseau Central and to adopt positions in respect of government policies based on the merit of those policies.
“As an independent member of Parliament, I will be free to vote for and against policies of the government consistent with my philosophical belief and the impact of such policies on the people I serve,” the former UWP MP noted.
Isaac did not allow any questions from the news reporters who had been invited to the event.
All it is isaac’s ego is talking. You could not take care of your constituency because of lack of money. Being an independent candidate it is not going to get better unless that is the way Skerrit is going to help your constituency under the table.
Dishonesty is one of the worst thing in the world!
For that guy to sit there talking about tribal politics is nothing more than convincing himself that he is is a very sick delusional individual. He would make more sense if he said that Roosevelt has promised him something which the UWP does not have to give.
The idea is talk fart about tribal politics, claim to be running as an independent candidate, and if he wins as an independent candidate, if Roosevelt does not win a majority, he will simply declare himself a member of the labor party!
That is a Charles Savarin, and that woman Barnes from Castle Bruce tactics, all the crap you are talking about working in the interest of the country is a lie, you are a liar, all you are doing is looking out for self, after the next election my words will be proved correct!
But I assure you are wasting your time, you will not win as an independent candidate.
Let Me Conclude This:
An independent candidate winning a seat in parliament is nothing more than a token in the parliament; he/she will talk a pile of garbage, but powerless to do anything for the people who voted for her/him.
If he wins as an independent candidate, unless he becomes a puppet of the ruling party, he will never be able to accomplish anything for the people who elected him. He only have to take a “Que’ from the opposition in the House right now!
The power is always in the hands of the ruling party, they decides who gets what, and when, and who gets nothing; the opposition, nor an independent representative do not have control over government money and cannot decide who gets anything significant. And that is the way it is in the Caribbean.
It would be better for the people in his constituency to vote Labor assuming they do not wish to vote for the UWP, but voting for him as an independent will be a waste of time!
@ Babara Saunders I have been following ur comments on this site for years and you have always been criticizing Linton and uwp. To hear you say warned Isaac tells me that Isaac had some terrible advisors. I have been voting uwp all my life and I do have a right to criticize them. Yet I didn’t criticize Joseph. What I criticized is his decision to join an evil dictator. You said he never said he joined Skerrit but if you understand the Bible you would realize that one doesn’t join evil when they sign a document or when they make an announcement but rather the actions they take for example 1 Corinthians 6:16
16 What? know ye not that he which is joined to an harlot is one body? for two, saith he, shall be one flesh. Joseph did announce he joined Skerrit but clearly his actions suggest he is in bed with them
This is good , You are making space for a more Competent candidate, It’s your Loss brother.
Your Replacement is already decided.
This will not affect the UWP
Call A Spade a Spade, We need a Judge in Parliament Stand Strong and Call Wrong Wrong and Call Right RIGHT stand out there and LOOK Observe and Be fair, You will be Respected
To me this is a walk from left to right looking for a pay day like miss castle bruce now at the U N the new mr A C S, and the former rep for mahaut who stated that he did not run for election to be in opposition after loosing . Then we have the man living at the 17million dollar mansion who deserted his lifelong membership in the freedom party .This proves that when politicians come making promises at election time they should be asked what are your personal expectations ? you tell me what you plan for me that’s nice but tell me your reasons other than looking for a government ministry for a paycheck and free travel ?
Cry cry baby
Wish Isaac well. His timing was the worse part. Not when he knows elections right around the corner. Not everyone can take the pressure still and that is Why Lennox is indeed an admirable Dominican.
I just can’t wait to see Isaac be a nationalist and make a difference in Dominica. Hope he has thought this through thoroughly. Does he feel confident enough to win without campaigning or campaign on his own??
Politics is not an easy road but let’s keep hope that good moral principles will continue to permeate those who make the sacrifice for national benefit.
I totally respect this man’s decision. Isaac was all the way in with worker’s party. We do not know what he does. He cannot function effectively with them, and they will not change their views or even consider different scopes…So why stay? If he disagrees he is taunted and ridiculed by UWP supporters, if he does not support his leader’s claims he is lambasted, if he says nothing, he is criticized. The man has come to a point where he is most uncomfortable with the UWP’s members and supporters that he has to leave. He is moving on to actually help the nation. UWP is stunting his growth as an emerging leader and immobilizing his ability to do well for his constituents and Dominicans on a whole. Respect the man’s decision to be independent and just wish him well.
This is some big news. In Lennox, you have a selfish leader, a narcissistic male chauvinist swine who has belittled our people, especially women. He has proven to us time and time again that he is unfit to lead his own party, much less for our country. Who can put their trust in that man?
I am happy that you have opened your eyes and I’m proud that you have made such a bold step in your political career. Any right thinking person who has analyzed the political scene, can tell you that Linton and the UWP’s upper echelon are crippling their party’s position. With them, they are dragging down good men and women. The sooner the others open their eyes, the better.
Isaac, you are worth more than UWP’s hateful politics, do it for your people, do it for your country!
Mr. Issac, I have lost all respect for you as a politician. What a disappointment to Roseau constituents and Dca by extension!!
Apparently you seem not to understand the very unity you spoke about. For unity to be real, a team must stand the severest strain without breaking. You apparently want things done your way and not necessarily from a ‘team perspective”. Sadly, you have just made your initial intentions very clear by crossing over to labor under the temporary guise of being “independent”.
Your recent ramblings to the media gave us all a hint that you were ready to jump ship so it will be easy to collect some crumbs after all. Independent you are NOT so carry on my friend for only god knows best. Be reminded that what is in the dark MUST come to light and it is already surfacing………just remember that people talk . Let the games begin..
Assertive like the rod of Moses!
Oh for God sake give the guy break, if you’re so pissed go run for his position
His recent ramblings gave a hint that he was about to jump ship, it was also a hint that he had stop drinking the blue cool aid or had ran out of supplies. Without blue cool aid he could see clearly and his only option was to abandon a rotting ship.
This is a good move. The UWP have nothing to offer, you are a talented and educated individual with vision to see this country do better. They have tried on numerous occasions to silence you because you don’t support certain ideals. It is time to move on from those wicked people. It is their loss and Dominica’s gain!
I ‘m going to differ with you on some points I ask how many business does Mister have and how many people works for him and how does he pay them, how much did he agree too of the money that was suppose to go towards the farmers, and isn’t he a farmer also how many people work for him there, And wasn’t it sometime last week he sided with the Government to take the money for Farmers and put it towards rebuilding the roads, He said he step away from the UWP and become an Independent member, remem ber he said he meet with the PM offering his services, but his words are far fetch,. Mister is well educated but he is using the very same tactic of his friend the PM, mister is just as damaging and I say to the people use your head he will get you building materials and other stuff for the real party he belongs to and that’s DLP forget about his nonsense about being Independent he’s all for himself.
Forget about UWP. Are we in Dominica content with saying that our current prime minister is the only human being that can move this country forward? And giving his track record, good or bad, you are ready to continue the status quo?
I cannot believe that Lennox Linton is still carrying on the same form of degraded politics in our tiny island of 40000 people for the most. There has to be a new approach for the opposition. There needs to be meeting of the minds. There needs to be innovation. Labourites are potential voters for uwp!!! .. There needs to be change in the way things are done. Somebody said something once in joke … but I’m beginning to believe it’s real. They said that Skerrit is paying Lennox Linton under the table to carry on with politics the way that he does. What you think???
This latest development, coupled with the recent massive losses for like-minded opposition parties in Grenada and Antigua doesn’t order well for the UWP nor its fanatical support base who fail to see that their current tactics are not working in their best interest as far as their goal to capture power from the DLP in the next elections. Surely I would like to believe that there are still brave, intelligent members of that party who can rise above the noise of the fanatical base on Q95 and social media to put an end to the political decline of the UWP and get it positioned to take up office. The first order of business in this regard I humbly believe would be to get rid of the current political leader and elect a younger, more inspiring individual to lead the party into the next elections. Trust me, Skerrit would start to tremble in his boots and in a very short time the party will begin to see instant results re new supporters coming accross to the party. Trust me on that’!
U will not skerrit Mr Isaac is smarter than u fools he see he’s with the wrong crowd..
According to my sister. Purging is good for the party. Better he quit now than embarrass the party later! this may be good… I refuse to be perturbed. At least I am trying to….
mem bet mem pwell this goes to show how low a man can go for his pocket on the pretense that he loves his country when in fact he loves his pocket more
I agree with you bro. You did the right thing.
Isaac is not an Independent he is a member of the DLP if you don’t know I would say to you to look over the Parliamentry system of West Minister it’s a right said and a left said, the Government and th Opposition so where will the leader of the House place Isaac,, Isaac cross the floor he just didn’t say he is moving to the DLP party but that’s what it is, the man feels the people of Dominica a stupid they are blind with all the goodies they are getting the facts means nothing they believe in lies and will continue believing in it,, Dominicans should listen to the 9 year old grand daughter of Dr. Martin Luther Jr when she said to the people around the globe Enough Is Enough, Dominica enough is enough.
First it was Loren Bannis, then it was Julius Timothy, then it was Shanks of Bawi, then it was Joshua Francis and now Joseph Isaac. Are you guys really serious? Do you guys even pray before rushing to take selfish decisions? Those evil spirits of Skerrit’ really seems to be working on us boy. I mean election s so close and the opposition is in so much disarray with the in and out attitude of Joshua, the uncertainty sorrunding Thompson and now the child like behavior of Joseph Isaac. Oh shate man
All they’re seeing Lenox will make them go to jail he know love for nothing get smart .
Lol hahahahaha…cry baby…
What evil spirits? Have you seen something paranormal following skeritt, you got any proof he relies on evil? Please share your evidence you seem to know a lot about skeritt
Selfishness is when you only begging for money for yourself, like begging to get money to pay your bills…..
Issac, you talking ….. What kind of politics you think Labour is playing? Nationalitic politics, my foot! You don’t even seem to understand the meaning of the word nationalism.
I wouldn’t be so hard on him . Maybe that’s a way of getting out of the political arena . You know by him going independent he will not win, As a matter of fact he will split the votes and the labor party will easily win that sit. Anyway sir remember if you see wrong and you condone it for monetary reasons the punishment that the almighty will land of you will be twice as much. Best of luck.
Correction…with Dominica’s vote
As I said some 3 weeks ago,after 4 victories of the DLP no one in their right mind can truthfully say “I am satisfied we Dominica’s development under Labour” At the same time UWP IS no alternative.So what is left? The DFP.
The HARDER THEY COME the HARDER THEY FALL!
Six minus two leaves ? = ?
UWP must act fast before it’s too late.
Too late to crossover because Robbie is the guy for Roseau Central. Good Luck Issac. Unfortunately, you spent too much time following the blind.
Mr. Isaac has a moral obligation to his constituents and Dominicans at large to comprehensively and with distinct clarity explain the reason(s) for abandoning the party that greatly assisted him to become an elected parliamentarian. If there are genuine issues of irreconcilable differences between and the leadership or direction of the party, let them be known now rather than later. The people’s future, the country’s future could be jeopardized by the arbitrary decision of one individual. Was this done because of genuine reasons and concerns or for strictly selfish motives? The country waits with bated breath for your fullest explanation.
Ibo France
I find his explanation, particularly his attempts to deal with his concerns internally quite acceptable.
Even I and many others who are not associated with his party have been saying the same things on this site, that their strategy is not working but they are too busy cursing out people to take an inward look.
Isaac Baptiste next
Interesting! Hmmmm……he has so much to offer and so little opportunity to do so…..hmm
Why would you all call him a traitor. He has a vision for his country he does not want to join the DLP and clearly had issues with UWP so he chose to be independent. So you guys rather he stay in a party where his ideas and opinions are being stifled or take a brave step for the betterment of his constituents and go independent.
If he fails that’s him but i feel that calling him a traitor is rather ignorant. What we now have to ask ourselves what deeper issues are happening in UWP that 2 members who actually won their seats left within a short period of time? Is it a issue with their leader or is that they have realized that they are fighting a losing battle with the DLP administration.
Mr. Isaac
Everyone has to be guided by their conscience. I only hope you are prepared for the venom and accusations of who bought you and who didn’t buy you because that is the only logic that your erstwhile kindred seem to know.
Rather than heed your warnings from inside as you have revealed in your press conference, they will continue down the path of hatred and destruction Maria or no Maria rather than make an about turn.
Remember the treatment of Joshua Francis when he appeared to have been an inconvenience. I shall pray for you my brother cause you gonna get it. Remember the years of mauvais lang have now become a way of life for some in this country. it has been perfected and it seems the more negative your personality the better you can fit in. Having chosen a different path, I hope you are strong enough for the whiplash my brother.
Why is it that the Opposition keeps injuring the party with self-inflicted wounds? This is a most opportune time for them to show their mettle , galvanize public opinion, and get one of the most underperforming and corrupt governments in the history of the Caribbean, out of office. Instead of coalescing around the party’s agenda and taking the burning issues to the public, one hears about resignation from the party of one of its own parliamentary members. The Opposition needs to make their presence felt among the electors by vigorously agitating for better especially for the working poor and the marginalized in society. Make a case for the teachers and nurses who live in subtle poverty, for the many who are unemployed and don’t know where their next meal coming from, for the bona fide farmers who are deliberately deprived of access to grants because of their political affiliation, and the country as a whole, from the embarrassment meted out to it by this most inept regime.
Ibo France
While they are at it they should also make a case for:
What they would be doing differently.
What exactly other than generalisations they would be doing as a government and how, to provide jobs for the working poor and marginalised? This is light of the fact that a number of them have been unable to provide jobs for themselves and seem to be relying solely on tax payers’ parliamentary salaries.
How would they raise monies to run the country and bring about social and economic development minus CBI and handouts from the International community etc.
A smart man don’t want to stay behind. He is working for the people. He knows he cannot win skerro. Good move Mr Isaac. Remove urself from this frustration.
Oh boy! Think everybody stupid?! Two gone, who is next?
We do need NO TRIBAL WAR and you are so right.
I applaud you sir FOR GETTIG OUT OF THAT RAT RACE PARTY. You are a man of balls. Stand up for your right and don’t be a puppet to a WORK IN PROGRESS NOVICE. One that sees nothing other than to criticize and destroy as his only contribution to country.
Those BLUE belly rats that just see things at face value will explode but Ani bayo LOVE.
There are those in the same camp you were in that see and know it but THEY are scared. They know WELL under the present leadership of the opposition PARTY there will never be the slightest chance, yet they are silent fearing of getting their head burst. Joseph, FEAR NO MORE, You have done the honorable thing for yourself and country by getting out of that RAT RACE. Expect your blows form Matt and his callers on Q95 but .. ANI BA YO LOVE.
This is what you calll love ❤️ 💗 💗 for self
And not for country
Knew it was coming, mr was always one foot in one foot out, going to laborite functions and ting. UWP losing all they elected members, who next? Linton
Labourite functions? Are you sure he was not attending the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica’s functions? You people are too petty! And that is why some of you will reach nowhere!
No his not he have more backing to do 🐅🐕🐆
Dominica is doomed,politics and hate has consumed this once lovely country.What happens here anymore will be no surprise.Isaac your a good speaker i hope you were not bought by Skerrit.hope is for the better and not for the worst.
Poltician are in for one thing to enrich themselves. Isaac following the money so he can get his 10000 for agriculture, his small business money. The man has lots of debt so he go to where he can get money. Greed, never liked mister, voted uwp to get rid of the corrupt skeritt not because I was a fan of issaac. Norris prevost now that was a man with integrity. Bye Issac good riddance
Yes Norris Prevost was a man of integrity. Perhaps that is why you have not heard a word from him in the last two years. did you notice? He obviously cannot come out in public and oppose the style and behaviour of his party so he has simply shut his mouth.
Watchdog what do you think eh?
UWP are losers under the leadership of Lennox Linton
All hope of a better Dominica is now gone. We don’t seem to have any conscience or balls left, as everyone seems to be after their one interest. Goodbye Dominica and best of luck. Thank you Dominica for raising me but, sadly, you’ve left me stranded at a time I really needed you Dominica. I’m done with you Dominica because all hope seems lost at this time
Dominica NICE but is the people!
Since that WORK IN PROGRESS NOVICE took over the leadership of the Opposition Party, politics have become a TRIBAL WAR in Dominica. Is only War and rumors of WAR… Just listen to his tone of speech! Oh boy! What a rat race.
You are so right here is what I think of this Isaac.
1. He is in all for himself.
2. As Skerrit told him he is lazy and he failed his business in Portsmouth and Roseau. Now he want Skerrit to help him when they don’t need him cuz the govt has enough seat.
3. Why didn’t he spoke to the party before taking this move and he never invited Q95 to the press conference.
4. He was never one of us the GRASSHOPPER. Labour will never give you what you want because your constituency has never voted for labour and it can’t swing because of you shame Isaac. Judas.
John Jay
Typical uninformed bitter supporter. The man’s presentation is right above here and he said he spoke to his party and even wrote the leader on their style and strategy to no avail.
According to him that is the reason why he is stepping out of the party. Also you all must stop spreading propaganda. I heard Matt with my own ears this afternoon confirming that Q95 was indeed invited to the press conference.
Eh beh look it!!
wish u all the best in your political endeavors.
Isaac I know you are a man of principle and some level of brilliance. Therefore I hope you ready to play a clever but difficult POKER game with the DLP GOVT who’s Motto is ” Some must Eat All ” and come up with a winning hand in the best interest of ALL the people.
Don’t overplay your hand-:)…..as you made be heading to political suicide.
Remember you are now an Independent.
Then split the votes to then run to dominica labour party but u will get it hard
Hmn look marge these guys are traitors. … traitor to the people of Dominica. .. u can’t tell me that we are fighting against this evil regime and u leaving the United workers party…
What evil regime? That is what you have been brainwashed to believe, if this is an evil regime so were all the regimes before. Isaac was inside the bowels of the UWP so he knows more than most of us. But again people like you will only believe what serves your bias politics.
He never said he was joining the regime you mentioned? When will our people learn to think critically?
he saw the light when will you see it wp is not a party for the people
Yes his running from evil can’t u see foolish.
I don’t consider him a traitor. He didn’t even join the labour party. Why stay in a party he disagrees with. I’ll vote for you again Mr. Issac. I voted for you based on your views, not based on your political party
I respect the man’s decision as Joseph Isaac alone would know what is on his heart. One thing though his annocement surely confirms that we have a lot of problems in Dominica and the bad thing is, we don’t know who to trust. Ive heard Joseph criticize Skerrit and the DLP several times before Maria and to see him swallow all his vomit and joined the evil team is clearly a statement of helplessness
Welcome my friend you are a man with sense
Still disappointed you should have just cross over
Anyway you are almost there
Welcome to the winnning party
@ preacher I guess ur brother Judas was a preacher as well and for money, he betrayed the one he was preaching about, you remember that? I also remember that famous preacher that was on TV and radio preaching against fornication, adultery and abotion, only to find out later that he had two wives in his house and was guilty of everything he was preaching against for 7 long years. Your name tells me about you.
It’s my damn business
I also guess it is like Joshua Francis who was just on the radio talking about morality and values and how righteous he is and is led by the spirit. I guess it is also like the UWP who now see no wrong in Joshua after degrading and abusing him when it was convenient for them.
I guess it is like the UWP who found that Denise Charles was as guilty as Ian Pinard by just having him on her campaign platform after he had resigned and admitted his shame and embarassment about the alleged incident. Joshua has now been whitewashed.
None of them wear purple anymore and have purple ribbons on their vehicles because the outrage over the allegations was a convenience at the time. It is not now because they need Joshua.
I could go on and on and that is why you all will go nowhere you all are too bold faced, no faced.
Ever heard when you position your hand to point a finger four of them are pointing back at you?
The MP has been a abused verbally be supporters for his straight talk of the party and Leadership
Hello from the other side….we shall welcome you with open arms. …. Your resignation was anticipated a long time ago.
Where are the UWPites on this one noh?
They dropped him like a hot one… the situation speaks for itself. $$$$$$ won him
Plague by governmental oppression since becoming a Parliamentarian. Correct me if I’m wrong but isn’t it the same gentleman who disclosed on Q95FM a few weeks ago that he and Issac Baptiste was blocked by this government from landing a major job role, through a Grenadian multiplier? Today, he has deserted this mantra by “coining” a philosophy of fostering a new beginning of non-partisanship in Dominican politics.
Gone in people today are the principles concerning the distinction between right and wrong or good and bad behaviour.
Well!!! What a disappointment!!!!! What hurts most is that you stated that the UWP is into politics of hate!! Who is really preaching politics of hate! The other side speak so much politics of hate that they have lost all conscience. We want justice for GON Emanuel!!! Someone tried to incinerate an elderly couple in their homes one Christmas Morning…. and everything detail of the case was thrown in the wind….that is politics of hate!
Only time will tell. Best wishes to you and your independence….for sure it will not take much time for you to be purchased like all the others. Shame on you.
Roseau girl, you only listen to what you want to hear, tell me who is calling for the kidnapping of ministers children, who is saying that people will die if there is no electoral reform, who was looting and destroying people’s property in Roseau in February 2017. Which party is in bed SCL manufacturing lies against local citizens…..
Well said Point!
Sadly, this Roseau girl is too young or too ignorant to properly assess this matter. For nearly two decades the UWP have been preaching politics of hate. Their members have threatened officials of the government, their supporters have threatened supporters of other political parties. They have lashed out on numerous occasions! For years one man has been obsessed with another, taking every opportunity to tarnish his name. I could go on and on! And Roseau girl talking crap like that for us? Magway ça!
Roseau girl
Just listen very well to Q95 and ask yourself who has been preaching the politics of hate for nearly twenty years.
I respect the man’s decision as Joseph Isaac alone would know what is on his heart. One thing though his annocement surely confirms that we have a lot of problems in Dominica and the bad thing is, we don’t know who to trust. Ive heard Joseph criticize Skerrit and the DLP several times before Maria and to see him swallow all his vomit and joined the evil team is clearly a statement of helplessness
Wrong is wrong
Just as I warned Isaac. Where did he say he is joining the “evil team”. Clearly we do not think that there are people who really love their country more than they hate Skerrit. I am prepared to give him the benefit of the doubt until he proves that he had an ulterior motive for his move.
I think I heard him say that he will be opposing what he thinks is not good and co-operating with that is good. So many mature oppositions do this. Jamaica, Barbados and perhaps more have examples of government and opposition working together in social partnership in certain situations for the good of the country.
I guess the difference is that they have not made it their resolution in life to see the destruction of the government even if it means destroying their country to obtain that objective.
lol you real look to me something you did not get LL must go!!
That is the problem we have, in Dominica we can no longer have an honest disagreement. So what if he criticized Skeritt? Does that mean he can’t agree with Skeritt on something else.
did he said he is with LL ? LL must go!!
HMMM. Good move Sir.
LL & UWP suck salt.
Despite whats going on with the current administration, UWP has not convinced Dominicans nor given them a valid reason to vote them.
Thank you WAPAP
Some of us here have been trying to do these guys a favour by suggesting that they make an about turn in their strategy. What do we get? Cursing and derogatory comments and thumbs downs!
that’s right LL must go what is he waiting for ?
What a traitor,How can them man want better for country and doing them nonsense .selfish ……….
Let’s not assume Workers would be better. Maybe this is the moment when independent thinking young men and women come together to form a party that this country deserves. I personally don’t like our two choices about now.
You are so right. We may have to consider Freedom party to get them in the back seat where they need to reflect on their conscience. Give another party a chance.
Best comment yet!!! Let the revolution begin!!!!!
What nonsense? Where is your sense of democracy? If he feels he is not living up to his standards as a member of the UWP, why should he stick with them when they stifle him? He is looking out for country, but I can see you looking out for party! Give the man a break.