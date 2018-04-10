Member of Parliament for Roseau Central, Joseph Isaac, who recently shocked the nation by resigning from the Opposition United Workers Party will be part of a “newly constituted cabinet.”

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on Tuesday evening.

Skerrit said Isaac has been named Minister of the Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal.

Several other portfolios were announced including Deputy Prime Minister.

Reginald Austrie will now hold that post.

More info in the morning.