BREAKING NEWS: Joseph Isaac to be part of “newly constituted cabinet”Dominica News Online - Tuesday, April 10th, 2018 at 8:10 PM
Member of Parliament for Roseau Central, Joseph Isaac, who recently shocked the nation by resigning from the Opposition United Workers Party will be part of a “newly constituted cabinet.”
The announcement was made by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on Tuesday evening.
Skerrit said Isaac has been named Minister of the Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal.
Several other portfolios were announced including Deputy Prime Minister.
Reginald Austrie will now hold that post.
More info in the morning.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.