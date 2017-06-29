Cabinet meets with stakeholder ahead of budget presentationDominica News Online - Thursday, June 29th, 2017 at 9:15 AM
Ahead of the presentation of each annual National Budget of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and members of his Cabinet hold talks with stakeholders of the economy to discuss recommendations for inclusion in the National Budget.
The presentation of the 2017-2018 National Budget is quickly approaching and Prime Minister Skerrit has already met with the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC), the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association (DHTA).
Today, Prime Minister Skerrit and members of his Cabinet met with the Public Service Union (PSU), the Dominica Association of Teachers (DAT), the Police Welfare Association (PWA), the Waterfront and Allied Workers Union (WAWU), the Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA), and the Builders and Contractors Association of Dominica (BCAD).
The last National Budget was presented on July 26, 2016.
