The Concern Citizens Movement (CCM) is planning to stage protest actions outside of Parliament on Thursday [September 20] to encourage Dominicans to stand up for their rights as it relates to electoral reform.

The organization is staunchly opposed to amendments of the House of Assembly (Elections) Act and the Registration of Electors Act proposed by the government. The amendments were expected to be taken to Parliament on Thursday but the government has since put them on hold saying it wants to further consult with stakeholders.

But President of the CCM, Loftus Durand told DNO that the protest will still take place. He said he wants Dominicans to stand up for their rights.

“Basically having Dominicans stand up for their rights in Dominica, asking the government of the day to basically speak to the rules and regulations that are in our Constitution as it pertains to the whole idea of election and other matters of national development,” he said.

He called on all Dominicans to take part in the protest although the amendment will not be going to Parliament.

“We are calling on our people to come in spite of it not being brought forward on the 20th, but the government has the intention of re-introducing it to the Parliament, so we are taking in front, before in front take us…,” Durand remarked.

Durand said utterances by members of the government cannot be trusted when it comes to fairness in general elections in Dominica.

“We cannot trust some of the utterances of the Attorney General and any member of the government as it pertains to having fairness and equity in our elections,” he indicated. “Based on that level we are asking persons to demand justice, to demand fairness in Dominica’s general elections.”

Meantime, the CCM attempted to file an injunction to prevent the amendments from going to Parliament but ran into some problems at the court.

“We were seeking some kind of injunction but what basically transpired this morning is that from the court’s end, seeing that the government has postponed the reading of the Bills tomorrow at Parliament and it will not be on the Order Paper, the court decided it has no reason to injunct anything, there is nothing to injunct,” Durand explained on Wednesday.

Despite this, Durand said the matter is a win for Dominica and the CCM has not entirely withdrawn the matter from the court.

“Technically it is a win for the people of Dominica,” he stated. “As soon as they decide to go back, we will just activate our matter.”