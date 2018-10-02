His Excellency, M. Charles Angelo Savarin, DAH, will be sworn in as the eight president to discharge the functions of the Office of President of the Commonwealth of Dominica since Independence, at a ceremony to be held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

The Oath of Office to be taken and subscribed to by the President and will be administered by Her Ladyship Honourable Justice Birnie Stephenson, Senior Resident Judge, designated by Her Ladyship, the Honourable Dame Janice M. Pereira, Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

The ceremony will be attended by the Prime Minister, other members of the Cabinet of Dominica, Her Ladyship Honourable Justice Birnie Stephenson, Senior Resident Judge, Her Ladyship Honourable Justice Victoria Clarke, Resident Judge, Former President Eliud T. Williams, Speaker and Members of the House of Assembly, Members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps, Members of the Savarin family and other distinguished and invited guests.

The programme for the occasion includes an address by the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister and an acceptance speech by President Charles Angelo Savarin. The Master of Ceremonies for the occasion will be Ambassador Steve Ferrol, Cabinet Secretary, while Evangelist Peter R. Augustine and Rev. Morna Christmas Frazer, Methodist Superintendent Minister will lead the gathering in prayers.

His Excellency Savarin was first elected President of the Commonwealth of Dominica by the House of Assembly on Monday, September 30, 2013 in accordance with the provisions of Section 19 of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

His Excellency Savarin comes to the Office of President after a long and distinguished career as a Teacher, Trade Unionist, Parliamentarian, Diplomat and Government Minister.

Prior to this, he served as a Senator in the Parliament during the Interim Government (1979-1980); during the first term of the Dame Eugenia Charles, Dominica Freedom Party Administration (1980-1985); and during the Dominica Labour Party government (2005-2013).

His Excellency has held several ministerial appointments including Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with special responsibility for Trade, Industry and Tourism (1983-1985); Minister for Tourism and Enterprise Development (2000-2005); Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade & Labour and Minister with responsibility for the Public Service (2005-2007); Minister for Public Utilities, Energy & Ports and Minister with responsibility for the Public Service (2007-2009); and Minister for National Security, Immigration & Labour and Minister with responsibility for the Public Service (2010-2013).

His Excellency has also served at the diplomatic level, first as Minister Counsellor/Dominica High Commission to the United Kingdom (1985-1986). In 1986, His Excellency was appointed Ambassador/ Permanent Representative to the European Union, Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the Swiss Federation. He was also the Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva and Principal Ambassadorial Spokesman for African-Caribbean and Pacific States ACP, on bananas.

As Principal ACP Negotiator he was instrumental in the successful negotiation of the new Banana Import Regime, EU Regulation 404 of 1993, which secured special preferential access conditions for ACP bananas entering the European Single Market.

Upon his return to Dominica, His Excellency served as General Manager of the National Development Corporation from 1993 until his resignation in 1995 when he was elected Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency. He was re-elected in 2000 and served until 2005. He was also Political Leader of the Dominica Freedom Party (1996-2006).

His Excellency served as a Teacher at the Dominica Grammar School (1963-1970). He was also one of the most influential leaders of the trade union movement of the modern era during his stint as General Secretary of the Civil Service Association (1966-1983).

His Excellency, Charles Angelo Savarin was born in the town of Portsmouth, is married to Clara Josephine Savarin and has five children, Paula Savarin, Dr. Anthea John-Phillip, Carla Savarin, Hubert Savarin and Dr. Amanda Savarin.

He is a devout catholic and attended the St. John’s Primary School, the Dominica Grammar School and Ruskin College, Oxford, England. He has professional training in industrial relations, development studies and international relations from the United Kingdom and Germany.

This will be His Excellency, Mr. Charles Angelo Savarin’s second term in office.